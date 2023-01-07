ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Big Country News

Union Asks Washington State Lawmakers to make $21 per Hour the Starting Wage for Caregivers

CLARKSTON - There is a shortage of in-home caregivers in Washington state, but a union representing workers hopes state lawmakers will be able to make changes this session. Service Employees International Union Local 775, which represents individual in-home caregivers in the state, is asking lawmakers to fully fund the home care rate for workers who have clients on Medicaid, which would bring their starting wages to more than $21 per hour.
WASHINGTON STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

Washington legislators to consider bill addressing missing and murdered Indigenous people cold cases

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Washington state lawmakers will consider legislation that would address an epidemic of cold cases of missing and murdered Indigenous people in the upcoming legislative session. Attorney General Bob Ferguson worked with Redmond Democratic Senator Manka Dhingra to introduce SB 5137, and Anacortes Democratic Representative Debra Lekanoff...
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

State Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs Announces Priorities for Legislative Session

The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs (WASPC) released a statement Thursday announcing its priorities for the upcoming state legislative session. Three out of its four listed priorities for the 2023 session involve revising police accountability measures passed by the Legislature last year. “We believe in balanced public safety...
q13fox.com

Judge orders Federal Way gun store to stop high-capacity magazine sales

SEATTLE - A King County Superior Court judge has ordered a Federal Way gun shop to stop selling high-capacity magazines in violation of a state ban. Judge Michael Scott on Friday granted Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s motion for preliminary injunction against Federal Way Discount Guns and its owner, Mohammed Reza Baghai.
FEDERAL WAY, WA
yaktrinews.com

What WA voters want to see from the 2023 legislative session

As Washington lawmakers get ready to return to Olympia Monday, the economy remains top of mind for residents, according to a new Crosscut/Elway poll. Just over a third of the 403 Washington registered voters polled said economic issues – including housing costs and price inflation – should be a main focus.
WASHINGTON STATE
koze.com

Schoesler Says Fuel Prices Already Climbing “Due to Democrats’ New Environmental Laws” (Listen)

OLYMPIA, WA – Two environmental laws from the Democratic-controlled Washington State Legislature and Governor Jay Inslee that took effect January 1st are already causing fuel prices to rise, according to State Senator Mark Schoesler. Listen to the story:. The Ritzville Republican represents eastern Washington’s 9th Legislative District. Schoesler...
WASHINGTON STATE
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Idaho Education Funding, Property Taxes Expected to be top Issues for 2023 Legislature

Gov. Brad Little will deliver the State of the State address at 1 p.m. today from the House chambers inside the Idaho State Capitol in Boise. The speech is open to the public, but seating will be limited with all the VIP guests, public officials and family members of elected officials expected to crowd into public seating galleries Monday.
IDAHO STATE
Big Country News

WSU Requests State Legislature Boost Employee Compensation

PULLMAN - Securing additional state funding to boost employee compensation is WSU’s top priority during the Washington State legislative session that begins tomorrow. Alongside requests related to employee compensation, the university is also seeking funding for new degree programs as well as to address new construction and ongoing maintenance needs.
PULLMAN, WA
kpq.com

Workers across Washington State are getting a raise

Washington State now has the highest minimum wage in the country. On January 1st, the minimum wage increased to $15.74 per hour...that's a raise of $1.25 from last year. Not everyone is excited about the news. Small business owners worry they’ll have to hike prices. Kirk Duncan is a...
WASHINGTON STATE
stateofreform.com

Consolidation, underlying costs, and a lack of healthy competition contributing to Washington’s rising healthcare costs

The rising costs of healthcare services are a heavy burden for many Washingtonians, but lowering those costs is a complicated issue. Experts identified some causes for high costs, as well as some solutions that could provide some relief during the “Efforts to ensure transparency & promote affordability” panel at Thursday’s 2023 Washington State of Reform Health Policy Conference.
WASHINGTON STATE
theorcasonian.com

Inslee: National workforce shortages strain public services

Across the country and across economic sectors, the challenge to recruit and retain workers has been acute. For state agencies, labor market trends have been disruptive. Ferries need tending. Hospitals need staffing. Without enough workers, state services suffer. Turnover within state government leaped from a five-year average of 14.8% to...

