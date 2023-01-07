Read full article on original website
Related
thereflector.com
‘Not just a King County or a Clark County problem’: Inslee talks homelessness, other statewide issues
On an open-ended question in Crosscut-Elway’s annual poll, the single most-named issue registered Washington voters hoped the Legislature would focus on this session was “homelessness.”. With Gov. Jay Inslee’s budget recently announced and the legislative session set to begin on Jan. 9, he and other lawmakers participated in...
Union Asks Washington State Lawmakers to make $21 per Hour the Starting Wage for Caregivers
CLARKSTON - There is a shortage of in-home caregivers in Washington state, but a union representing workers hopes state lawmakers will be able to make changes this session. Service Employees International Union Local 775, which represents individual in-home caregivers in the state, is asking lawmakers to fully fund the home care rate for workers who have clients on Medicaid, which would bring their starting wages to more than $21 per hour.
FOX 28 Spokane
Washington legislators to consider bill addressing missing and murdered Indigenous people cold cases
OLYMPIA, Wash. – Washington state lawmakers will consider legislation that would address an epidemic of cold cases of missing and murdered Indigenous people in the upcoming legislative session. Attorney General Bob Ferguson worked with Redmond Democratic Senator Manka Dhingra to introduce SB 5137, and Anacortes Democratic Representative Debra Lekanoff...
Chronicle
State Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs Announces Priorities for Legislative Session
The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs (WASPC) released a statement Thursday announcing its priorities for the upcoming state legislative session. Three out of its four listed priorities for the 2023 session involve revising police accountability measures passed by the Legislature last year. “We believe in balanced public safety...
Washington state just started capping carbon emissions. Here’s how it works.
Washington state rang in the New Year with the launch of its most ambitious plan to slash carbon pollution. The new “cap-and-invest” program is designed to follow in the footsteps of California, where a cap-and-trade system began in 2013, while trying to learn from its missteps. Signed into...
q13fox.com
Judge orders Federal Way gun store to stop high-capacity magazine sales
SEATTLE - A King County Superior Court judge has ordered a Federal Way gun shop to stop selling high-capacity magazines in violation of a state ban. Judge Michael Scott on Friday granted Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s motion for preliminary injunction against Federal Way Discount Guns and its owner, Mohammed Reza Baghai.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Report: Washington Schools Superintendent not Sufficiently Tracking $3B in Federal aid
A new state study looking at school closures during the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on minority students found that the Washington Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction wasn't adequately tracking school districts' spending of nearly $3 billion in federal aid. OSPI received $2.9 billion in federal Elementary and...
yaktrinews.com
What WA voters want to see from the 2023 legislative session
As Washington lawmakers get ready to return to Olympia Monday, the economy remains top of mind for residents, according to a new Crosscut/Elway poll. Just over a third of the 403 Washington registered voters polled said economic issues – including housing costs and price inflation – should be a main focus.
koze.com
Schoesler Says Fuel Prices Already Climbing “Due to Democrats’ New Environmental Laws” (Listen)
OLYMPIA, WA – Two environmental laws from the Democratic-controlled Washington State Legislature and Governor Jay Inslee that took effect January 1st are already causing fuel prices to rise, according to State Senator Mark Schoesler. Listen to the story:. The Ritzville Republican represents eastern Washington’s 9th Legislative District. Schoesler...
Washington healthcare workers push for new staffing laws, enforcement
SEATTLE — A coalition of state healthcare workers is again urging legislators to pass staffing standards that would set new limits on patient loads and increase enforcement of current laws. The "WA Safe + Healthy" coalition is also asking to move rule-making to the Department of Labor and Industries...
myedmondsnews.com
Bill aims to reduce packaging and improve recycling in Washington state.
The Washington Recycling and Packaging or WRAP Act — to be considered during the 2023 session of the Washington State Legislature — is designed to cut down on unnecessary packaging, which often is plastic, used only once and hard to recycle. The legislation was unveiled at an event...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Idaho Education Funding, Property Taxes Expected to be top Issues for 2023 Legislature
Gov. Brad Little will deliver the State of the State address at 1 p.m. today from the House chambers inside the Idaho State Capitol in Boise. The speech is open to the public, but seating will be limited with all the VIP guests, public officials and family members of elected officials expected to crowd into public seating galleries Monday.
WSU Requests State Legislature Boost Employee Compensation
PULLMAN - Securing additional state funding to boost employee compensation is WSU’s top priority during the Washington State legislative session that begins tomorrow. Alongside requests related to employee compensation, the university is also seeking funding for new degree programs as well as to address new construction and ongoing maintenance needs.
Court Blocks Western Washington Gun Retailer from Unlawfully Selling High-Capacity Magazines
FEDERAL WAY, WA - On Friday, a King County judge ordered a Federal Way gun shop to stop unlawfully selling high-capacity magazines. Last year, Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson proposed, and the Legislature adopted, a ban on the sale of high-capacity magazines. King County Superior Court Judge Michael Scott...
Chronicle
Latest Elway Poll Results Show Voter Pessimism in Southwest Washington; State Divided on Issues
In a presentation at the state Capitol on Thursday, H. Stuart Elway, a well known Seattle-based pollster, reviewed the results of a poll of registered voters in Washington he recently conducted. Among the discoveries made in the poll, Elway noted was data showing a geographic split in the state when...
After chaotic vote for speaker, Oregon Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer happy to be sworn in
It was 1:40 a.m. Saturday when House representatives took their oaths – a ceremony that was expected to take place Tuesday. The swearing-in was delayed by the longest contest for speaker of the House in 164 years. Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., finally secured the gavel after the 15th round of voting.
kpq.com
Workers across Washington State are getting a raise
Washington State now has the highest minimum wage in the country. On January 1st, the minimum wage increased to $15.74 per hour...that's a raise of $1.25 from last year. Not everyone is excited about the news. Small business owners worry they’ll have to hike prices. Kirk Duncan is a...
stateofreform.com
Consolidation, underlying costs, and a lack of healthy competition contributing to Washington’s rising healthcare costs
The rising costs of healthcare services are a heavy burden for many Washingtonians, but lowering those costs is a complicated issue. Experts identified some causes for high costs, as well as some solutions that could provide some relief during the “Efforts to ensure transparency & promote affordability” panel at Thursday’s 2023 Washington State of Reform Health Policy Conference.
Who’s Cooking Meth Next to You? Washington State Map Shows You
Who's Been Cooking Meth Next To You? Interactive Map Shows You. Meth is bad and now there is an interactive map that'll show if there are or have been any Meth labs in your neighborhood over the last decade. Umatilla County Oregon Has A Large Amount Of Reported Meth Labs.
theorcasonian.com
Inslee: National workforce shortages strain public services
Across the country and across economic sectors, the challenge to recruit and retain workers has been acute. For state agencies, labor market trends have been disruptive. Ferries need tending. Hospitals need staffing. Without enough workers, state services suffer. Turnover within state government leaped from a five-year average of 14.8% to...
Comments / 1