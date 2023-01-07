Read full article on original website
Buffalo State Athletics
Joe Glamos Named SUNYAC Men's Hockey Athlete of the Week
SYRACUSE, NY - Joe Glamos (Baldwinsville, NY/New Jersey Titans) of the Buffalo State men's hockey team has been named the SUNYAC Athlete of the Week, the conference announced on Monday afternoon. Glamos was a catalyst for the Buffalo State offense in a pair of non-conference victories over Alvernia University last...
Men's Basketball Returns To Action Against Oswego
OSWEGO, NY – The Buffalo State men's basketball team fell to Oswego State by a final of 112-54 tonight at the Max Ziel Gymnasium. RECORDS: Oswego State:11-2, (5-1 SUNYAC), Buffalo State: 1-10, (0-5 SUNYAC) INSIDE THE BENGAL BOX SCORE. Argjend Imeri (Syracuse, NY/Nottingham) led the Bengals with eight points.
Elmira Renegades win home opener against Syracuse
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Renegades earned their first-ever win in their home opener on Saturday. The Elmira Renegades defeated the Syracuse Spark 16-11 to earn their first win in franchise history in their inaugural season in the PBLA. The Professional Box Lacrosse Association made it’s debut in Elmira in front of a good crowd […]
Men's Hockey Opens 2023 with 5-2 Win Over Alvernia
BUFFALO, NY – The Buffalo State men's hockey team opened up the 2023 year with a 5-2 victory over Alvernia University in non-conference action on Friday evening at the Ice Arena. THE BASICS. FINAL SCORE:. Buffalo State – 5, Alvernia – 2 LOCATION: Ice Arena – Buffalo,...
High school basketball roundup: Trevor Roe free throws give Fayetteville-Manlius 56-55 win over New Hartford
Trevor Roe connected on two free throws with 17 seconds left in the game to help the Fayetteville-Manlius boys basketball team to a 56-55 victory over New Hartford on Sunday at Hamilton College. The game was part of the Mohawk Valley Classic.
Tom Hall, father of Fayetteville-Manlius lacrosse program, dies at 82: ‘He was a true leader’
Tom Hall was a pioneer for boys lacrosse at Fayetteville-Manlius and in Central New York. He built the foundation for a program that has stood for nearly six decades. The longtime Fayetteville-Manlius coach and educator died Friday morning, his son, Geoff Hall, said Saturday afternoon. He was 82. “It’s still...
CNY coaches say Damar Hamlin’s collapse is ‘exactly what happened’ to lacrosse player who had life saved in 2011
Syracuse, N.Y. — Guy Calandra usually doesn’t watch sports on TV. On Monday night, though, he had tuned into the Buffalo Bills’ game against the Cincinnati Bengals so he could joke about it with his coworker and her husband, who are fans of each team.
How does this 2022-2023 CNY winter season so far compare to the past three seasons?
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- As the saying "history repeats itself" so can the weather, specifically winter seasons here in central New York. If you've lived in Syracuse or upstate New York for a long time the past three winter seasons are likely still semi-fresh in your mind. As we discussed in our...
50 years (plus one day) on the Syracuse radio waves: Meet CNY’s longest-running DJ
Someone should make Bill Knowlton a bumper sticker — “Bluegrass: disturbingly good.”. One of Knowlton’s WCNY colleagues, a classical music station host, described bluegrass this way to him many years ago. Knowlton liked it. “People say jazz is America’s only art form,” said Knowlton. “Bluegrass is another.”...
Long-time fast-food tenant at Destiny USA in Syracuse has closed
Syracuse, N.Y. — Arby’s, the fast-food roast beef restaurant that has been part of Destiny USA’s food court for more than 20 years, closed Sunday. A man who answered the phone at the Destiny location this morning confirmed it is closed “for good” but provided no other information. Destiny USA officials have not responded to syracuse.com inquiries today, and neither has Arby’s corporate team.
Reality show filming in Buffalo this weekend
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new show called "The Baddest Buffalo" will film in Buffalo this weekend. It will feature 11 contestants learning how to grow their business or start one. "The baddest is really a term to describe people that are really put together, pretty much bosses," Ramona Clemons said.
Feeling like winter this weekend, but will we get more snow?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - It's been a fairly slow start to our snowfall season here in Syracuse. Snowfall totals are well below where we should be at this point in the year. So far this season to date, Syracuse has gotten 20.1" of total snowfall. Comparing this to last season (2021-2022) up to this date, our snowfall total was 20.0" in Syracuse.
Donuts Delite selling ‘Pray for Damar’ donuts Sunday
Donuts can be purchased individually, or as a platter with several sizes available.
Officers stationed outside Rochester high schools after Franklin student was nearly shot
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police Department officers were outside of some Rochester city schools on Monday morning while students were arriving. This added security comes after a 16-year-old student was chased and nearly hit by a gunman on the steps of his school on Thursday as students were arriving. Multiple shots were fired outside Franklin Upper School Campus on Norton Street but no one was hit.
2 Rochester residents arrested for robbing store, assaulting clerk in Geneseo
Investigators identified two of the three individuals as 34-year-old Alyssa Sick and 35-year-old Zachery Coon.
A 230-year-old map gives insight into the former reach of the Onondaga Nation
Many people in Central New York know the location of the Onondaga Nation. They may not know how much area was once part of the reservation or the extent of lands inhabited by other members of the Iroquois Confederacy. A map from 1792 in the Syracuse University Libraries Special Collections shows that the nation once encompassed lands that are now Manlius, Marcellus, Cicero, and other towns, as well as the City of Syracuse.
Suspicious package temporarily closes roadways in Niagara Falls
The roads have since been reopened.
Off-campus housing complex near Buffalo State heavily damaged
SUNY Buffalo State students who live at off-campus complex at Monarch 716 are outraged at extensive damage to their building.
Police pursue vehicle on Interstate 81, 690 and through Eastwood, find it abandoned
Syracuse, N.Y. — Police pursued a car through sections of Syracuse, including on interstates 81 and 690 and through the Eastwood neighborhood Sunday night, police said. A 911 caller reported a suspicious vehicle with two people possibly armed with guns inside, said Lt. Matthew Malinowski, a spokesperson for Syracuse Police Department.
