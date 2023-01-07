ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Buffalo State Athletics

Joe Glamos Named SUNYAC Men's Hockey Athlete of the Week

SYRACUSE, NY - Joe Glamos (Baldwinsville, NY/New Jersey Titans) of the Buffalo State men's hockey team has been named the SUNYAC Athlete of the Week, the conference announced on Monday afternoon. Glamos was a catalyst for the Buffalo State offense in a pair of non-conference victories over Alvernia University last...
BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo State Athletics

Men's Basketball Returns To Action Against Oswego

OSWEGO, NY – The Buffalo State men's basketball team fell to Oswego State by a final of 112-54 tonight at the Max Ziel Gymnasium. RECORDS: Oswego State:11-2, (5-1 SUNYAC), Buffalo State: 1-10, (0-5 SUNYAC) INSIDE THE BENGAL BOX SCORE. Argjend Imeri (Syracuse, NY/Nottingham) led the Bengals with eight points.
OSWEGO, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira Renegades win home opener against Syracuse

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Renegades earned their first-ever win in their home opener on Saturday. The Elmira Renegades defeated the Syracuse Spark 16-11 to earn their first win in franchise history in their inaugural season in the PBLA. The Professional Box Lacrosse Association made it’s debut in Elmira in front of a good crowd […]
ELMIRA, NY
Buffalo State Athletics

Men's Hockey Opens 2023 with 5-2 Win Over Alvernia

BUFFALO, NY – The Buffalo State men's hockey team opened up the 2023 year with a 5-2 victory over Alvernia University in non-conference action on Friday evening at the Ice Arena. THE BASICS. FINAL SCORE:. Buffalo State – 5, Alvernia – 2 LOCATION: Ice Arena – Buffalo,...
BUFFALO, NY
Syracuse.com

Long-time fast-food tenant at Destiny USA in Syracuse has closed

Syracuse, N.Y. — Arby’s, the fast-food roast beef restaurant that has been part of Destiny USA’s food court for more than 20 years, closed Sunday. A man who answered the phone at the Destiny location this morning confirmed it is closed “for good” but provided no other information. Destiny USA officials have not responded to syracuse.com inquiries today, and neither has Arby’s corporate team.
SYRACUSE, NY
2 On Your Side

Reality show filming in Buffalo this weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new show called "The Baddest Buffalo" will film in Buffalo this weekend. It will feature 11 contestants learning how to grow their business or start one. "The baddest is really a term to describe people that are really put together, pretty much bosses," Ramona Clemons said.
BUFFALO, NY
cnycentral.com

Feeling like winter this weekend, but will we get more snow?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - It's been a fairly slow start to our snowfall season here in Syracuse. Snowfall totals are well below where we should be at this point in the year. So far this season to date, Syracuse has gotten 20.1" of total snowfall. Comparing this to last season (2021-2022) up to this date, our snowfall total was 20.0" in Syracuse.
SYRACUSE, NY
WHEC TV-10

Officers stationed outside Rochester high schools after Franklin student was nearly shot

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police Department officers were outside of some Rochester city schools on Monday morning while students were arriving. This added security comes after a 16-year-old student was chased and nearly hit by a gunman on the steps of his school on Thursday as students were arriving. Multiple shots were fired outside Franklin Upper School Campus on Norton Street but no one was hit.
ROCHESTER, NY
waer.org

A 230-year-old map gives insight into the former reach of the Onondaga Nation

Many people in Central New York know the location of the Onondaga Nation. They may not know how much area was once part of the reservation or the extent of lands inhabited by other members of the Iroquois Confederacy. A map from 1792 in the Syracuse University Libraries Special Collections shows that the nation once encompassed lands that are now Manlius, Marcellus, Cicero, and other towns, as well as the City of Syracuse.
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy