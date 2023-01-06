Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unique new grocery store just opened in OklahomaKristen WaltersEdmond, OK
U.S Famous Restaurant Chain Opens New Location in Oklahoma CityMadocOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Woman May Be Latest Victim in Steal-A-Kia TikTok ChallengeJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Famous restaurant chain opens new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersOklahoma City, OK
This Tiny Restaurant in Oklahoma City Makes Burgers That Are Distinctive And TastefulMadocOklahoma City, OK
Related
Rose State Offering New Degree Program
To help keep up with the demand for workers in science-based industries, Rose State College is now offering a new associates degree. Dean of Science and Engineering at Rose State College, Ryan Stoddard said they are the first community college in the state to offer an associate of science degree in data science and analytics.
pdjnews.com
Ryan Walters steps down from nonprofit role that drew scrutiny
State superintendent elect Ryan Walters gives a victory speech at the Oklahoma GOP watch party in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on November 8, 2022. Nick Oxford for The Frontier Incoming State Superintendent of Schools Ryan Walters has tendered his resignation from the helm of a nonprofit whose donors include advocates for education privatization and charter schools.
Applications for heat utility assistance program now open
Oklahoma Human Services is now accepting online applications for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program to help low-income Oklahomans keep the heat on in their homes this winter.
OK’s Endorsement of Religious Charter Schools Could Alter Landscape for Choice
Oklahoma is set to become the first state in the nation to weigh the approval of a charter school that explicitly allows religious instruction, heightening concerns about separation of church and state. The Catholic Archdiocese of Oklahoma City plans to apply this month to operate a virtual charter, acting on a recent state legal opinion […]
Oklahoma Daily
Norman community members decry recent detention center deaths, commissioners delay comments
Over 40 people filled the room at a regular Cleveland County Commissioner's meeting Monday to speak about recent deaths at the Cleveland County Detention Center. The commissioners moved swiftly through regular business to public comment, during which nine community members explained their concerns regarding the deaths of Shannon Hanchett and Katheryn Milano at the Cleveland County Detention Center.
OC: Professor fired for gay guest speaker files lawsuit
A former Oklahoma Christian University professor, who was allegedly fired for having a gay guest speaker talk to his class, is now firing back with a lawsuit.
pdjnews.com
Moore Public Schools teacher resigns, investigated for Snapchats to 8th grader
A Moore Public Schools teacher and track coach who is the son of the mayor of Altus resigned from his position Nov. 15 after the district became aware of “Snapchat correspondence” with an eighth-grade girl. Now, the Oklahoma State Department of Education has filed an application to revoke...
WIBW
Hiland Dairy to pay $140K to Oklahoma man following breach of ADA
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hiland Dairy will pay $140,000 to an Oklahoma man after they withdrew a job offer because he was “legally blind” which is a violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act. The Equal Employment and Opportunity Commission says on Friday, Jan. 6, that Hiland Dairy...
pryorinfopub.com
Democratic Leader Munson Responds to Gov. Stitt’s Inauguration Address - The Facts Don’t Lie. Oklahoma Is Not a Top Ten State
Oklahoma City – Today Democratic Leader Cyndi Munson (D-Oklahoma City) responded to Gov. Stitt’s Inauguration Speech delivered on the Capitol steps. “While I share Gov. Stitt’s enthusiasm for improving the lives of every Oklahoman, his first term did little to move our state forward” said Representative Cyndi Munson (D-Oklahoma City.) “We still rank 45th in public school funding, 48th in access to healthcare, and just last year were cited as the worst state for women to live in the entire country. The facts don’t lie and we are nowhere near a top 10 state after 4 years of Gov. Stitt.”
chickashatoday.com
FEDERAL PROSECUTORS AGGRESSIVELY PURSUING THOSE WHO LIE IN CONNECTION WITH FIREARM TRANSACTIONS
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Western District of Oklahoma is aggressively seeking to keep firearms out of the wrong hands by pursuing those who lie in connection with gun purchases. Several recent cases charged in federal court highlight these efforts. Federal law prohibits knowingly making any false statement in connection...
wdnonline.com
Okla. City develops new approach to homelessness
OKLAHOMA CITY — As 50 Oklahoma City clergy and community members huddled around tables at the Mayflower Congregational Church in November, they clutched packets which to them represented a looming crisis. The next day’s city council agenda included Councilmember Mark Stonecipher’s proposal to classify the homeless living in encampments as trespassers, subjecting them to citations or jail time. …
Students at Oklahoma City metro school being forced out of the building while district makes repairs
Students at a metro school are missing out on valuable classroom time as the building at Shidler Elementary School in South Oklahoma City is in desperate need of repairs.
Former Oklahoma CB Announces Transfer Destination
Joshua Eaton made strides last spring in Brent Venables' defense, but couldn't crack the lineup in 2022 and announced in November his intention to leave.
KOCO
Record-breaking numbers cause strain on personnel at fire departments in Oklahoma
GUTHRIE, Okla. — Fire departments across Oklahoma have seen record-breaking numbers in 2022 with the number of calls they’ve responded to. For some departments, this is causing a strain on their personnel. KOCO 5 spoke with Guthrie fire officials to see how they’re planning to deal with the increase.
New lawsuit seeks to recoup over $42 million paid by Oklahoma Turnpike Authority for expansion plans
Over 100 plaintiffs are being represented in a Qui Tam lawsuit filed in Cleveland County on Monday to demand recovery of more than $42,000,000 from various engineering firms after the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority was found guilty of violating the Open Meetings Act in December 2022.
KOCO
Norman leaders discuss plans to build more affordable housing in city
NORMAN, Okla. — Norman leaders will discuss plans to build more affordable housing in the city. It’s an effort in the works for months that has hit a number of roadblocks. The city thought back in August, they had the plan to buy a building on Robinson until they learned it would break the budget.
Does The Mayor Of Oklahoma City Provide A Post-Trump Road Map For Republicans?
Anti-Trump, tax-raising David Holt is waiting for the GOP’s fever to break.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma County Commissioners hold emergency meeting over $600K clerical error
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — An over $600,000 clerical error almost put the Oklahoma County Jail Trust in the red. County commissioners held an emergency meeting on Monday afternoon to prevent that from happening. To avoid issues with payments already sent out to vendors, the Oklahoma County Board of...
KOCO
Oklahoma farmer says current demand for eggs far outpaces supply
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma farmer said the current demand for eggs is far outpacing the supply. Rising prices at the grocery store are hitting everyone’s wallets hard right now, but you may have noticed one common item is more expensive and harder to find than others. Nationwide, eggs are in short supply and in high demand, including right here in Oklahoma.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Enid Wide Receiver Tykie Andrews Announces Oklahoma State Offer
The Cowboys are still making moves in the 2023 recruiting cycle, and one of those moves could be done in state. Tykie Andrews, a 6-foot-1 receiver from Enid, announced an Oklahoma State offer Sunday. Andrews plays for the Plainsmen under former Oklahoma State All-American Rashaun Woods. An under-the-radar prospect, Andrews...
Comments / 0