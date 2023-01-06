ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmond, OK

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Rose State Offering New Degree Program

To help keep up with the demand for workers in science-based industries, Rose State College is now offering a new associates degree. Dean of Science and Engineering at Rose State College, Ryan Stoddard said they are the first community college in the state to offer an associate of science degree in data science and analytics.
MIDWEST CITY, OK
pdjnews.com

Ryan Walters steps down from nonprofit role that drew scrutiny

State superintendent elect Ryan Walters gives a victory speech at the Oklahoma GOP watch party in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on November 8, 2022. Nick Oxford for The Frontier Incoming State Superintendent of Schools Ryan Walters has tendered his resignation from the helm of a nonprofit whose donors include advocates for education privatization and charter schools.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Oklahoma Daily

Norman community members decry recent detention center deaths, commissioners delay comments

Over 40 people filled the room at a regular Cleveland County Commissioner's meeting Monday to speak about recent deaths at the Cleveland County Detention Center. The commissioners moved swiftly through regular business to public comment, during which nine community members explained their concerns regarding the deaths of Shannon Hanchett and Katheryn Milano at the Cleveland County Detention Center.
NORMAN, OK
WIBW

Hiland Dairy to pay $140K to Oklahoma man following breach of ADA

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hiland Dairy will pay $140,000 to an Oklahoma man after they withdrew a job offer because he was “legally blind” which is a violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act. The Equal Employment and Opportunity Commission says on Friday, Jan. 6, that Hiland Dairy...
TOPEKA, KS
pryorinfopub.com

Democratic Leader Munson Responds to Gov. Stitt’s Inauguration Address - The Facts Don’t Lie. Oklahoma Is Not a Top Ten State

Oklahoma City – Today Democratic Leader Cyndi Munson (D-Oklahoma City) responded to Gov. Stitt’s Inauguration Speech delivered on the Capitol steps. “While I share Gov. Stitt’s enthusiasm for improving the lives of every Oklahoman, his first term did little to move our state forward” said Representative Cyndi Munson (D-Oklahoma City.) “We still rank 45th in public school funding, 48th in access to healthcare, and just last year were cited as the worst state for women to live in the entire country. The facts don’t lie and we are nowhere near a top 10 state after 4 years of Gov. Stitt.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
wdnonline.com

Okla. City develops new approach to homelessness

OKLAHOMA CITY — As 50 Oklahoma City clergy and community members huddled around tables at the Mayflower Congregational Church in November, they clutched packets which to them represented a looming crisis. The next day’s city council agenda included Councilmember Mark Stonecipher’s proposal to classify the homeless living in encampments as trespassers, subjecting them to citations or jail time. …
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Norman leaders discuss plans to build more affordable housing in city

NORMAN, Okla. — Norman leaders will discuss plans to build more affordable housing in the city. It’s an effort in the works for months that has hit a number of roadblocks. The city thought back in August, they had the plan to buy a building on Robinson until they learned it would break the budget.
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma farmer says current demand for eggs far outpaces supply

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma farmer said the current demand for eggs is far outpacing the supply. Rising prices at the grocery store are hitting everyone’s wallets hard right now, but you may have noticed one common item is more expensive and harder to find than others. Nationwide, eggs are in short supply and in high demand, including right here in Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
pistolsfiringblog.com

Enid Wide Receiver Tykie Andrews Announces Oklahoma State Offer

The Cowboys are still making moves in the 2023 recruiting cycle, and one of those moves could be done in state. Tykie Andrews, a 6-foot-1 receiver from Enid, announced an Oklahoma State offer Sunday. Andrews plays for the Plainsmen under former Oklahoma State All-American Rashaun Woods. An under-the-radar prospect, Andrews...
STILLWATER, OK

