Saint Joseph, MO

kq2.com

American Eagle Outfitters at East Hills closing

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) American Eagle located inside East Hill Shopping Center will be closing. The store's last day is Sunday, January 15. This comes after Dillard's Clearance Center closed its doors at East Hills in August of 2022.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
legalexaminer.com

Former Student Shares His Experience At Agapé Boarding School In Missouri

Andrew Breshears, former student of Agapé Boarding School, has narrated his experience during his stay in 2018, reported by Springfield News-Leader. Upon entering the Agapé Boarding School campus, he was welcomed by the grand entryway adorned with a cross and the scenic view of the Ozarks. Initially, it seemed like a peaceful environment, but upon arrival he was met with harsh regulations, including frequent chapel attendance and being forced to shave all the hair off his head. He was then moved into a dorm resembling a military barracks and forced to abide by a multitude of rules.
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

New Missouri attraction could see 500,000 visitors

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — A planned $300 million family resort and entertainment district set to be built at Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks could bring half a million new visitors to Missouri as soon as 2024. The major project known as “Oasis at Lakeport” is planned for Osage Beach’s community. A press release about the resort […]
OSAGE BEACH, MO
kmaland.com

Glaucoma Awareness Month Brings Attention to Preventable Vision Loss

(KMAland) -- January is Glaucoma Awareness Month, and with no symptoms, experts say it's important for Missourians to get regular eye exams. Glaucoma is the leading cause of blindness in the U.S. - although it's treatable when caught early, and vision loss can often be prevented. It's estimated that more...
bluevalleypost.com

Loch Lloyd expansion calls for 23 new homes in south JoCo

Loch Lloyd, a private gated community in Cass County, Mo., wants to expand its footprint across State Line into Johnson County by constructing a new subdivision near 175th Street and Kenneth Road. The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners on Thursday unanimously approved a final development plan for the new...
CASS COUNTY, MO
texasbreaking.com

One Time Payments Ranging From $438 to $1,600 To Be Claimed By Americans Starting This Month, Are You Eligible?

The payments are from the state-funded Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) and the Energy Crisis Intervention Program (ECIP) in 12 Missouri counties. However, North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) also accepts applications for one-time payments. Elderly people and people with disabilities started accepting applications from November 1st, and...
MISSOURI STATE
kjluradio.com

Girl Scout cookie sales start four days early in mid-Missouri

Good news, cookie lovers…you can get your Girl Scout Cookies four days early in mid-Missouri!. The Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland announced that cookie sales will start today, four days before the Girl Scouts of the USA starts cookie sales on January 10. A spokesperson for the organization says they decided to get an early start on the season to give people earlier access to cookies and give the scouts extra days to work on their cookie businesses.
St. Joseph Post

Man, suffering stab wound, seeks help at St. Joseph convenience store

A St. Joseph man suffered a stabbing wound late Sunday afternoon. St. Joseph police are investigating the stabbing after a man sought help at the Quick Stop Food Store on 2607 Frederick Avenue. The man showed up at the convenience store around five o’clock Sunday afternoon with a stab wound to his arm. He was taken to the hospital with what is believed to be a non-life-threatening wound.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
southarkansassun.com

$500 Worth of Automatic Direct Payment Approved in Missouri

With a massive $5 million budget, another universal basic income (UBI) program has just been approved. The St. Louis Board of Aldermen in Missouri decided to approve $500 monthly payments to 440 families. However, the mayor, Tishaura Jones, needs to approve the said measure to finalize the details according to an article posted by The US Sun on January 07, 2023.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KOLR10 News

One cool cave in Missouri you’re not allowed to enter

DANVILLE, Mo — Missouri has a lot of caves and many can be explored. One, in particular, is strikingly beautiful in all four seasons, not to mention it’s full of history. However, you’re not allowed to go inside. Graham Cave State Park in Danville, Missouri (just west of the Saint Louis area) is an exciting place. […]
MISSOURI STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Chronic Wasting Disease confirmed in Southwest Missouri

BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — Testing for Chronic Wasting Disease in Missouri has turned up two new cases in our area. Samples from Barton County have tested positive—the first time it’s been identified in the county. Southwest Missouri had previously seen just one case—and that was in Barry...

