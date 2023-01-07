Read full article on original website
kq2.com
American Eagle Outfitters at East Hills closing
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) American Eagle located inside East Hill Shopping Center will be closing. The store's last day is Sunday, January 15. This comes after Dillard's Clearance Center closed its doors at East Hills in August of 2022.
KYTV
Thousands of foster and adoptive families in the Ozarks forced to change healthcare providers
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Thousands of foster and adoptive families across the Ozarks are now forced to start from square one for health insurance. It comes after CoxHealth couldn’t reach an agreement with Centene, which provides the managed Medicaid plan Home State Health. Missouri recently required all hospitals to...
KSDK
The Perfect Blend: Missouri Coffee Shop run by employees with disabilities
Welcome to Common Grounds, a coffee shop where something unique is brewing. The shop opened in 2019 with the specific intention of hiring workers with special needs.
legalexaminer.com
Former Student Shares His Experience At Agapé Boarding School In Missouri
Andrew Breshears, former student of Agapé Boarding School, has narrated his experience during his stay in 2018, reported by Springfield News-Leader. Upon entering the Agapé Boarding School campus, he was welcomed by the grand entryway adorned with a cross and the scenic view of the Ozarks. Initially, it seemed like a peaceful environment, but upon arrival he was met with harsh regulations, including frequent chapel attendance and being forced to shave all the hair off his head. He was then moved into a dorm resembling a military barracks and forced to abide by a multitude of rules.
New Missouri attraction could see 500,000 visitors
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — A planned $300 million family resort and entertainment district set to be built at Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks could bring half a million new visitors to Missouri as soon as 2024. The major project known as “Oasis at Lakeport” is planned for Osage Beach’s community. A press release about the resort […]
kmaland.com
Glaucoma Awareness Month Brings Attention to Preventable Vision Loss
(KMAland) -- January is Glaucoma Awareness Month, and with no symptoms, experts say it's important for Missourians to get regular eye exams. Glaucoma is the leading cause of blindness in the U.S. - although it's treatable when caught early, and vision loss can often be prevented. It's estimated that more...
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri Lawmakers Want to Bring Back Pandemic-Era Universal Free School Meals
(MISSOURINET) – All Missouri K-12 public school students could get free breakfast and lunch. State Representative Brian Seitz (sites), a Republican from Branson, has pre-filed a bill that would require Missouri’s public schools to provide the meals to all of their students regardless of income…. Missouri has about...
bluevalleypost.com
Loch Lloyd expansion calls for 23 new homes in south JoCo
Loch Lloyd, a private gated community in Cass County, Mo., wants to expand its footprint across State Line into Johnson County by constructing a new subdivision near 175th Street and Kenneth Road. The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners on Thursday unanimously approved a final development plan for the new...
texasbreaking.com
One Time Payments Ranging From $438 to $1,600 To Be Claimed By Americans Starting This Month, Are You Eligible?
The payments are from the state-funded Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) and the Energy Crisis Intervention Program (ECIP) in 12 Missouri counties. However, North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) also accepts applications for one-time payments. Elderly people and people with disabilities started accepting applications from November 1st, and...
kjluradio.com
Girl Scout cookie sales start four days early in mid-Missouri
Good news, cookie lovers…you can get your Girl Scout Cookies four days early in mid-Missouri!. The Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland announced that cookie sales will start today, four days before the Girl Scouts of the USA starts cookie sales on January 10. A spokesperson for the organization says they decided to get an early start on the season to give people earlier access to cookies and give the scouts extra days to work on their cookie businesses.
Man, suffering stab wound, seeks help at St. Joseph convenience store
A St. Joseph man suffered a stabbing wound late Sunday afternoon. St. Joseph police are investigating the stabbing after a man sought help at the Quick Stop Food Store on 2607 Frederick Avenue. The man showed up at the convenience store around five o’clock Sunday afternoon with a stab wound to his arm. He was taken to the hospital with what is believed to be a non-life-threatening wound.
If You’re Looking to Be Alone This Missouri City Might Be For You
One Missouri city gets a bad rap for some things. It's one of the most sinful cities. It may be one of the ugliest cities in Missouri. Not to mention it might be home to one of the worst universities in the nation. However, if you're looking to be alone, this city might just be the place to be.
southarkansassun.com
$500 Worth of Automatic Direct Payment Approved in Missouri
With a massive $5 million budget, another universal basic income (UBI) program has just been approved. The St. Louis Board of Aldermen in Missouri decided to approve $500 monthly payments to 440 families. However, the mayor, Tishaura Jones, needs to approve the said measure to finalize the details according to an article posted by The US Sun on January 07, 2023.
One cool cave in Missouri you’re not allowed to enter
DANVILLE, Mo — Missouri has a lot of caves and many can be explored. One, in particular, is strikingly beautiful in all four seasons, not to mention it’s full of history. However, you’re not allowed to go inside. Graham Cave State Park in Danville, Missouri (just west of the Saint Louis area) is an exciting place. […]
“Most Haunted Road In Missouri”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone
Missouri is a state with a rich history and a diverse landscape, and it is no surprise that it is home to a number of haunted roads. From eerie forests to abandoned bridges, these haunted roads are sure to send shivers down your spine. Here are the five most haunted roads in Missouri:
Missouri bill would ban transgender athletes from girls school sports
One Missouri lawmaker has introduced a bill that would ban transgender athletes from participating in organized school sports on girls' teams.
fourstateshomepage.com
Chronic Wasting Disease confirmed in Southwest Missouri
BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — Testing for Chronic Wasting Disease in Missouri has turned up two new cases in our area. Samples from Barton County have tested positive—the first time it’s been identified in the county. Southwest Missouri had previously seen just one case—and that was in Barry...
The Allegedly Best Steakhouse in Missouri is Just Off of Route 66
Sometimes when I see a location declared "the best" at anything, I wonder to myself if this is something we all voted on or did someone just make it up? That's why I share what is allegedly the best steakhouse in Missouri. If the internet is right about this, the place is located just off of historic Route 66.
This Missouri County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the least in each state.
Check your address to help Missouri get better broadband access
Missouri will receive a share of $42 billion to fund broadband access for a federal program, but the state is asking residents to help ensure they receive proper coverage.
