The Associated Press

Friday's Scores

 4 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Buchtel 92, Akr. North 17

Akr. Hoban 83, Cle. VASJ 60

Akr. Manchester 73, Orrville 60

Akron Garfield 57, Akr. East 56

Alliance Marlington 64, Salem 55

Amherst Steele 73, Olmsted Falls 71

Antwerp 52, Edgerton 45

Apple Creek Waynedale 59, Rittman 37

Arcadia 55, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 50

Arcanum 47, New Paris National Trail 29

Arlington 54, McComb 32

Ashland Crestview 55, Bluffton 45

Attica Seneca E. 0, Morral Ridgedale 0

Atwater Waterloo 38, Mineral Ridge 35

Aurora 71, Barberton 53

Austintown Fitch 50, Youngs. Boardman 47

Avon 49, Berea-Midpark 42, OT

Avon Lake 63, Elyria 60

Bainbridge Paint Valley 55, Frankfort Adena 49

Beavercreek 65, Kettering Fairmont 64

Bellaire 75, Belmont Union Local 62

Belpre 55, Waterford 46

Berlin Center Western Reserve 42, McDonald 38

Bethel-Tate 55, Blanchester 46

Bishop Hartley 61, Whitehall-Yearling 35

Bishop Ready 44, Bishop Watterson 35

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 68, Twinsburg 42

Bristol 66, Warren Lordstown 24

Brunswick 66, Strongsville 46

Camden Preble Shawnee 58, Bradford 24

Campbell Memorial 73, Warren Champion 51

Canfield S. Range 61, Cortland Lakeview 37

Carlisle 58, Franklin 46

Carrollton 39, Beloit W. Branch 34

Casstown Miami E. 55, Tipp City Bethel 32

Celina 41, Kenton 39

Centerville 85, Huber Hts. Wayne 56

Chillicothe Zane Trace 66, Southeastern 32

Cin. Anderson 67, Cin. Winton Woods 49

Cin. Country Day 52, Lockland 42

Cin. Elder 51, Cin. La Salle 32

Cin. Madeira 64, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 43

Cin. Moeller 46, Cin. St. Xavier 38

Cin. Princeton 87, Hamilton 77

Cin. Sycamore 71, Mason 32

Cin. Wyoming 49, Cin. Finneytown 47

Cle. Hts. 59, E. Cle. Shaw 27

Coldwater 48, New Bremen 47

Cols. Eastmoor 74, Cols. Briggs 66

Cols. Mifflin 47, Cols. Linden-McKinley 44

Cols. Northland 63, Cols. Whetstone 56

Cols. St. Charles 44, Cols. DeSales 35

Columbiana 58, Leetonia 22

Columbus Grove 54, Leipsic 50

Convoy Crestview 55, Bluffton 45

Cornerstone Christian 50, Cle. Cent. Cath. 45

Creston Norwayne 81, Jeromesville Hillsdale 52

Crown City S. Gallia 60, Racine Southern 42

Cuyahoga Falls 56, Medina Highland 54

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 65, Canal Fulton Northwest 32

Dalton 72, Doylestown Chippewa 56

Danville 65, Howard E. Knox 38

Day. Carroll 57, Hamilton Badin 20

Day. Chaminade Julienne 86, Bishop Fenwick 74

Day. Christian 69, Franklin Middletown Christian 63

Day. Dunbar 71, Day. Ponitz Tech. 68

Day. Northridge 77, Milton-Union 60

Day. Oakwood 60, Bellbrook 47

Defiance 60, Lima Shawnee 52

Defiance Tinora 42, Sherwood Fairview 34

Delaware Hayes 48, Dublin Scioto 33

Delphos St. John’s 55, Ft. Recovery 49

Dublin Coffman 36, Cols. Upper Arlington 33

Dublin Jerome 60, Lewis Center Olentangy 47

Eastlake North 62, Chagrin Falls Kenston 42

Elyria Cath. 67, Rocky River 55

Fayetteville-Perry 63, RULH 50

Felicity-Franklin 52, Lees Creek E. Clinton 48

Findlay 73, Fremont Ross 48

Findlay Liberty-Benton 65, Cory-Rawson 29

Franklin Furnace Green 56, Portsmouth Notre Dame 49

Fredericktown 59, Centerburg 50

Ft. Loramie 53, Anna 47

Gahanna Lincoln 55, Grove City 44

Gallipolis Gallia 91, Portsmouth 82

Garfield Hts. 57, Lorain 39

Garrettsville Garfield 62, Youngs. Liberty 55

Gates Mills Gilmour 59, Gates Mills Hawken 53

Girard 47, Jefferson Area 44

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 47, Berlin Hiland 36

Goshen 62, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 47

Green 74, Can. McKinley 51

Greenwich S. Cent. 61, New London 32

Hamilton Ross 59, Trenton Edgewood 43

Hannibal River 54, Barnesville 32

Hanoverton United 43, E. Palestine 38

Harrod Allen E. 69, Ada 55

Hartville Lake Center Christian 71, Rootstown 44

Heartland Christian 70, Southington Chalker 43

Hilliard Bradley 63, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 55

Huron 50, Willard 37

Independent Baptist Academy, Md. 59, Milford Christian Academy 8

Ironton 64, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 43

Jackson 47, Hillsboro 41

Jackson Center 65, Russia 53

Jamestown Greeneview 65, W. Liberty-Salem 57

Kettering Alter 54, Cin. McNicholas 21

Kings Mills Kings 85, Lebanon 65

Kinsman Badger 74, Conneaut 29

Kinsman Badger 74, Conneaut Area, Pa. 29

LaGrange Keystone 49, Columbia Station Columbia 41

Lakewood 53, Parma 35

Lakewood St. Edward 86, Cle. St. Ignatius 64

Leavittsburg LaBrae 64, Brookfield 48

Leavittsburg LaBrae 64, Brookville 48

Leesburg Fairfield 73, W. Union 32

Legacy Christian 52, Spring. Emmanuel Christian 31

Lewistown Indian Lake 94, Urbana 89, 3OT

Lexington 62, Millersburg W. Holmes 41

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 36, Cin. Colerain 30

Lima Bath 59, Elida 54

Lisbon Beaver 55, Oak Glen, W.Va. 45

London 48, Spring. Shawnee 45

London Madison Plains 63, Mechanicsburg 30

Lore City Buckeye Trail 51, Cambridge 46

Louisville 55, Canfield 46

Louisville Aquinas 75, Warren JFK 64

Lowellville 60, Sebring McKinley 23

Lucas 55, Crestline 27

Lucasville Valley 61, Wheelersburg 59

Macedonia Nordonia 66, Stow-Munroe Falls 64, 2OT

Madison 68, Willoughby S. 57

Magnolia Sandy Valley 58, E. Can. 35

Malvern 66, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 38

Mansfield Christian 54, Kidron Cent. Christian 53

Mansfield Madison 53, Wooster 51

Maria Stein Marion Local 58, New Knoxville 29

Marietta 61, Beverly Ft. Frye 42

Marion Harding 63, Ontario 47

Martins Ferry 71, St. Clairsville 61

Marysville 55, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 47

Massillon Jackson 84, Massillon Perry 62

McArthur Vinton County 66, Pomeroy Meigs 53

Medina 80, Solon 49

Mentor 67, Euclid 58

Mentor Lake Cath. 61, Hunting Valley University 52

Middlefield Cardinal 54, Vienna Mathews 50

Middletown Madison Senior 49, Brookville 38

Milford 53, Loveland 49

Milford Center Fairbanks 61, Spring. Greenon 47

Miller City 45, Continental 31

Minford 59, Portsmouth W. 38

Mogadore 69, Ravenna SE 44

Monroeville 76, Norwalk St. Paul 46

Montpelier 32, Edon 30

Mowrystown Whiteoak 56, Manchester 46

Mt. Gilead 66, Cardington-Lincoln 51

Mt. Orab Western Brown 54, Batavia 41

Mt. Vernon 66, Ashland 43

N. Can. Hoover 50, Massillon 41

N. Olmsted 49, Fairview 16

N. Ridgeville 59, Grafton Midview 54

Nelsonville-York 56, Athens 40

New Concord John Glenn 69, Crooksville 42

New Lexington 66, Warsaw River View 46

New Middletown Spring. 71, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 39

New Philadelphia 62, Mansfield Sr. 42

New Richmond 71, Wilmington 63

Newton Falls 60, Columbiana Crestview 49

Niles McKinley 79, Hubbard 61

Oak Hill, W.Va. 49, Waverly 41

Oberlin 74, Lorain Clearview 51

Oberlin Firelands 74, Sullivan Black River 66

Ottawa-Glandorf 78, St. Marys Memorial 44

Oxford Talawanda 56, Cin. Mt. Healthy 44

Paden City, W.Va. 24, Beallsville 22

Painesville Riverside 65, Chardon 47

Parma Hts. Holy Name 71, Medina Buckeye 60

Paulding 56, Defiance Ayersville 50

Peninsula Woodridge 64, Mogadore Field 46

Philo 63, Byesville Meadowbrook 45

Pickerington N. 55, New Albany 52

Piketon 62, Chillicothe Huntington 46

Pioneer N. Central 43, W. Unity Hilltop 42

Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 55, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 46

Plain City Jonathan Alder 60, New Carlisle Tecumseh 37

Powell Olentangy Liberty 46, Hilliard Davidson 38

Proctorville Fairland 39, Chesapeake 37

Ravenna 45, Norton 40

Reynoldsburg 59, Grove City Cent. Crossing 34

Richfield Revere 66, Copley 58

Richmond Edison 57, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 44

Richwood N. Union 68, Spring. NW 44

S. Point 64, Ironton Rock Hill 44

S. Webster 70, Beaver Eastern 40

Shadyside 67, Sarahsville Shenandoah 61

Shaker Hts. 53, Bedford 43

Sidney 58, Greenville 55

Smithville 57, West Salem Northwestern 55

South 85, Cols. Walnut Ridge 71

Spencerville 68, Van Wert Lincolnview 32

Spring. Cath. Cent. 74, Spring. NE 40

Springboro 64, Miamisburg 45

St. Bernard Roger Bacon 50, Cin. N. College Hill 41

St. Henry 70, Minster 66

St. Paris Graham 54, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 47, OT

Strasburg-Franklin 50, Uhrichsville Claymont 29

Streetsboro 45, Akr. Coventry 41

Struthers 62, Poland Seminary 58

Sugar Grove Berne Union 64, Groveport Madison Christian 59

Sugarcreek Garaway 65, Caldwell 36

Sylvania Northview 63, Bowling Green 62

Sylvania Southview 59, Maumee 50

Tallmadge 54, Kent Roosevelt 37

Thomas Worthington 41, Hilliard Darby 39

Thornville Sheridan 75, Coshocton 47

Tipp City Tippecanoe 53, Vandalia Butler 40

Tol. St. Francis 49, Oregon Clay 47

Tol. Whitmer 65, Toledo St. John’s Jesuit 60

Union City Mississinawa Valley 52, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 45

Uniontown Lake 59, Can. Glenoak 49

Vanlue 66, N. Baltimore 46

Versailles 67, Rockford Parkway 50

Wapakoneta 46, Van Wert 44, OT

Warren Harding 56, Warren Howland 51

Washington C.H. 63, Chillicothe 46

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 46, Greenfield McClain 30

Wellston 66, Bidwell River Valley 50

Wellsville 53, Lisbon David Anderson 51

Westerville Cent. 76, Galloway Westland 37

Westerville N. 78, Sunbury Big Walnut 58

Westerville S. 70, Canal Winchester 55

Westlake 56, Bay Village Bay 53, OT

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 56, Napoleon 41

Williamsport Westfall 65, Chillicothe Unioto 62

Wintersville Indian Creek 49, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 26

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 66, Magnolia, W.Va. 49

Wooster Triway 66, Can. South 50

Youngs. East 45, Youngs. Mooney 44

Youngs. Ursuline 80, Youngs. Chaney High School 65

Youngs. Valley Christian 50, Salineville Southern 34

Zanesville Maysville 59, Zanesville W. Muskingum 47

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

