General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
Tesla’s ugly Q4 deliveries miss is the first hard proof that Elon Musk has a growing demand problem
Vehicle sales came in below even the lowest expectations on Wall Street, sending the stock tumbling 14% to lows unseen since August 2020.
torquenews.com
Elon Musk Taking Big Step Forward as He Constructs Tesla's New Powerhouse
It looks like Tesla CEO Elon Musk builds new strongman at Tesla and possibly preparing succession. So Elon Musk is far more than "just" head of Tesla. For years he has been the face of the electric car manufacturer and a manager who even stays overnight in the factory when urgent problems need to be solved. Recently, however, Musk has hardly been present, notes Max Borowski in the German publication NTV and concludes that apparently he delegates a large part of his responsibility at Tesla to a confidant. Now there is another man in Tesla, Tom Zhu, who is now likely to be the most influential manager at Tesla after Elon Musk himself.
fox56news.com
How long do electric cars last?
) — Electric cars have surged in popularity due to high gas prices and the emergence of new all-electric vehicles across all major vehicle types. Because electric cars are a relatively new technology, prospective buyers may be curious about how long they can expect these cars to last. From...
Auto execs are losing faith in electric cars
Auto execs have indicated they're dialing back their EV expectations, which could be driven by production and affordability challenges.
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.Photo by𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙧𝙮 𝙂𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙨onUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
Cathie Wood's Ark funds plow another $19 million into Tesla stock after Elon Musk's EV maker missed delivery targets
Cathie Wood's flagship fund ARKK continued to keep buying the dip in Tesla after the stock fell Tuesday thanks to missing its forecasts for vehicle deliveries.
Top Speed
Toyota’s Hydrogen Combustion Engine Has The Potential To Make EVs Obsolete
Since it launched the revolutionary Prius in 1997, Toyota has been a leader in hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles, which paved the way for the current electric vehicle craze. However, in spite of its roots, the Japanese brand has been hesitant to jump headfirst into the all-electric trend. Toyota’s first 100-percent EV, the awkwardly named BZ4X, has sold only a few hundred units as of mid-October and according to a report by Electrek, the Japanese carmaker doesn't plan to ramp up production until 2025.
Ram's new electric pickup concept makes Tesla's Cybertruck look outdated
Ram's electric pickup truck design has three rows, a removable touchscreen, and doors like a Rolls-Royce, but is late to the game.
Four days until automatic payments between $1,827 & $4,555 start hitting accounts – birthday determines if you get money
THE first batch of new Social Security checks for 2023 worth up to $4,555 will be going out in just days and it could arrive to you depending on when your birthday lands. This year, benefits for retirees will be boosted thanks to the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) increasing by 8.7 percent.
Woman Breaks Down How Much It Costs to Charge Her Tesla
And it can get just as expensive as a tank of gas...
To make cheap EVs work, automakers are replacing decades of know-how with a move from Tesla's playbook
The race for more electric vehicle batteries has automakers copying a play Tesla's been making for years: Establishing supply in-house.
electrek.co
Tesla defends its impact on California as Musk alienates blue states
Tesla released a new blog post defending its impact on California and says it now employs 47,000 people in the state. California has been critical to Tesla’s success over the last 20 years. The state has helped Tesla in its time of need, and its strong climate initiatives and EV incentives have made it the biggest market for electric vehicles in the US and, therefore, Tesla’s biggest market.
Electric vehicle sales hit a tipping point in 2022
Next time you're circling a full parking lot, try to remember what you saw in it just a couple of years ago. Things are different, now. There are a lot more electric vehicles and they aren't just Teslas anymore, either.
Observer
Popular Tesla Models Are Not Eligible For Biden’s New Electric Vehicle Tax Credits
On Jan. 1, a slew of electric vehicle tax incentives took effect under the Inflation Reduction Act, allowing up to $7,500 in federal tax rebates on purchases of a wide range of electric or plug-in hybrid vehicles. However, to many EV shoppers’ dismay, most Tesla cars, including some variations of the popular Model 3 and Model Y, are not eligible for any federal tax credits, according to a list published by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) on Dec. 30. The exclusion is also a disappointment to investors in Tesla, whose shares plunged 70 percent in 2022, and who hoped the new tax rebates could boost sales. Tesla shares closed 12 percent down on Jan. 3 at $108.
While Elon Musk Was Playing With Twitter, the Model Y’s Tax Credit Got Axed
It looks like while Elon Musk was off buying Twitter, he forgot to remind the IRS that the Model Y should get a $7,500 tax credit. Now, it won't. The post While Elon Musk Was Playing With Twitter, the Model Y’s Tax Credit Got Axed appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
wegotthiscovered.com
Elon Musk stans desperately start petition to change US law to help Tesla
Fans of Elon Musk and Tesla have digitally turned out in the thousands to petition the U.S. Government to “Fix the Inflation Reduction Act EV Tax Credit,” which is meant to encourage people to adopt green vehicles. Musk stans are upset that some versions of Tesla’s Model Y do not qualify for the tax credit even though it’s an electric vehicle.
Jalopnik
Ford Is Now the Second-Place EV Builder in the United States
Ford is American’s number two EV builder, China discontinued its electrification incentives, and Tesla can’t seem to move its China-built cars. All that and more in The Morning Shift for Thursday, January 5, 2023. 1st Gear: A Lot of People Want Lightnings and Mach-Es, Apparently. Ford’s going all-in...
US electric vehicle sales surge in 2022, gain on Tesla
U.S. electric vehicle sales jumped by two-thirds in 2022 as sales for the overall auto industry dropped, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday. Fully electric vehicles jumped in popularity last year, making up 5.8 percent of all vehicles sold in 2022, an increase from 3.2 percent in 2021, according to The Wall Street Journal. The…
Tesla’s Sales in China Are Slipping, as Local Competition Catches Up
Elon Musk’s woes continue. After losing $200 billion from his net worth last year, the Tesla CEO was met with the news that the EV company’s sales in China dropped off in December, The New York Times reported on Thursday. Tesla sold only about 56,000 cars in the country last month, down 21 percent from the year prior and a whopping 44 percent from November. That’s a worrying sign for the company, given that China is the world’s largest car market, making up about 40 percent of Tesla’s sales. “When you are not active in the largest market in the world, you...
