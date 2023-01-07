Read full article on original website
South Carolina witness reports triangle object with bright lights hovering nearbyRoger MarshMyrtle Beach, SC
myhorrynews.com
North Myrtle Beach leaders look to change rules about summer biking
Some bicyclists in North Myrtle Beach might have to adjust their summer biking schedules if city council passes new restrictions. Richard Shade, a chiropractor on the North Strand, supports council potentially setting restrictions that could make the beaches safer for summer beach goers. Biking on the beach in the summertime...
live5news.com
After more than 2 years, dog lost in SC to be reunited with W. Virginia owner
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WPDE/CNN) - The owner of dog lost three years ago in the Myrtle Beach area will finally be reunited with his pet thanks to a Pawleys Island rescue group and social media. Roscoe was brought in to the All4Paws Animal Rescue on Pawley’s Island after someone found...
4 Amazing Burger Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in South Carolina that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
country1037fm.com
Myrtle Beach Resort Lands On Top Ten List Of Best In South Carolina
Our family vacations at least once or twice a year in the Myrtle Beach area. We love that it’s close, our son goes to college nearby, and our friends have a place there. So, we stay for free. LOL. But, countless folks travel to the beaches of South Carolina every year. And, most look for resorts, condos and VRBOs. Travel + Leisure Magazine published their 2022 World’s Best Awards recently. The reader surveyed list determines rankings based on location, rooms/facilities, food, service and value. According to The Sun News, a Myrtle Beach resort lands in the top ten of best in South Carolina. Marriott Myrtle Beach Resort & Spa at Grande Dunes came in at number nine. The Myrtle Beach resort is located at 8400 Costa Verde Drive and sits on nearly 11 acres. Built in 2004, it features a spa and facilities for meetings. Last spring, Marriott also opened a Marriott Springhill Suites/Courtyard on the Breakers Resort property.
wpde.com
Surfside Beach Pier opening date announced, mayor shares Wild Water and Wheels update
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Surfside Beach town Mayor Hellyer provided a couple of updates Friday. The first is that the Surfside Beach Pier is expected to be open by April 16 this year. Leases have been signed for two retail spaces, and they still have two tenants to...
Conway man sentenced to prison for assault, carjacking in Myrtle Beach in 2021
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Conway man was sentenced to prison Mondy after pleading guilty to a 2021 assault and carjacking in Myrtle Beach and was sentenced to prison, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. Javon Gibbs, 28, pleaded guilty to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, carjacking and first-offense possession […]
WMBF
Carolina coast key point for white sharks during winter season; chief scientist explains
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - After a white shark pinged off Myrle Beach on Tuesday, scientists shared the Carolina’s coast is a key point for them to migrate to this time of year. RELATED COVERAGE | 8 foot, almost 400 lb. white shark pings off Myrtle Beach. Two recent...
WMBF
Popular Murrells Inlet ice cream shop temporarily closed, searching for new home
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - The Inlet just got a little less sweet as the popular ice cream shop, Twisters Soft Serve, is temporarily closed and looking for a new home. After 13 years of serving up cones to locals and tourists, Twisters posted on Facebook saying Lazy Gator Gift Shop did not renew its ground lease for 2023.
myrtlebeach.com
The Best Mexican Restaurants In Myrtle Beach
It may be a little north of the border, but there are great Mexican restaurants in Myrtle Beach that will make you feel like you’re eating at an authentic taqueria in Mexico. While most Myrtle Beach Mexican restaurants will offer popular options like tacos, enchiladas, burritos, and quesadillas, there...
Demolition begins at former Surfside Beach town hall
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Demolition began Thursday morning at the site of the original town hall building in Surfside Beach, officials said on social media. “We know this is concerning for our residents that have enjoyed this building since the Town’s incorporation,” the town said. “For those who want to bid farewell to this […]
myhorrynews.com
Possible development in Little River Neck leaves locals worried about traffic, environment
A proposal to build nearly 100 single-family homes in Little River Neck heads to the Horry County Planning Commission Thursday night, and some locals are worried about the potential impact of the project on their community. Neighbors will have a chance to weigh in on the subdivision during a public...
White shark spotted off Myrtle Beach coast
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A white shark has spent the last week several miles off the Myrtle Beach coast, according to OCEARCH. The shark is named Jekyll, OCEARCH’s tracker shows. It is an 8-foot-4 juvenile-aged shark weighing 395 pounds. The most recent ping for Jekyll’s location was at 8 a.m. Tuesday. To follow Jekyll […]
wpde.com
Looking for a job? City of Myrtle Beach recruiting for several positions
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Are you looking for a new career opportunity? The City of Myrtle Beach is recruiting for new positions. There are 12 positions posted online but that is more than 12 people. There were 25 new police officers added to the budget this year and...
WMBF
2 hospitalized, lanes closed after multiple crashes at 501 and Savannah Bluff Rd
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people are headed to the hospital after two different crashes on Hwy 501 and Savannah Bluff Road. Horry County Fire Rescue said lanes are closed after two different car crashes, one crash involving two vehicles and another involving three. HCFR crews were dispatched to the...
WMBF
North Myrtle Beach names its first female police chief; current one to become associate judge
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of North Myrtle Beach will have a new leader of its police force. Captain Dana Crowell will be sworn in at 3 p.m. Friday as the North Myrtle Beach police chief. Myrtle Beach City Manager Mike Mahaney named Crowell to the...
myhorrynews.com
North Myrtle Beach's first female police chief says she is ready to ‘protect our citizens’
The city of North Myrtle Beach officially has its first female chief of police, Dana Crowell. She has been with the department since 2002 and city manager Mike Mahaney said he selected Crowell for the position because she will help city officials seamlessly function as a team. In conjunction with...
myrtlebeachsc.com
Waties Island Scenic Preserve change put on hold by Horry County
Last night, Horry County Planning and Zoning chose to delay “The Bluffs at Cherry Grove Beach’s” request to change the FUTURE USE of the land on Waties Island (sometimes called Waites Island) from Scenic & Conservation to a “Suburban” designation. Planning and Zoning directors stated...
Pedestrian critically injured after being hit by vehicle near Conway, Horry County Fire Rescue says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A pedestrian was critically injured Sunday night after being hit by a vehicle near Conway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR was dispatched at 7:22 p.m. to the area of Cox Ferry Road and Highway 544. No additional information was immediately available. The South Carolina Department of Public Safety […]
Winter Weekend Stock Up Sale at Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach
Shop Tanger Outlets' Winter Weekend sale for the best deals of the season! During this 4-day sale enjoy extra savings at your favorite name brand outlet stores from Friday, January 13th - Monday, January 16th! Visit TANGER DEALS for the latest sales and coupon information. PLUS, download the Tanger App on your iPhone or Android smartphone for additional great offers!
WMBF
Myrtle Beach new 2-year parking decals for residents now available
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The City of Myrtle Beach announced the release of the new, two-year parking decals for residents* on Wednesday. The decals grant free parking at city-owned parking meters and the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. They are valid for the 2023 and 2024 calendar years. The paid parking season runs from March 1 through October 31. Registration opened in October.
