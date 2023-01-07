Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Bernardino County recruiting youth mentorsThe HD PostSan Bernardino County, CA
California witness reports second encounter with silent hovering objectRoger MarshCalifornia State
AT&T looking to construct 85 foot cell tower at Hesperia High SchoolThe HD PostHesperia, CA
10 Riverside-San Bernardino Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbySan Bernardino, CA
California witness describes oval object on fire falling to ground levelRoger MarshFontana, CA
Related
Fontana Herald News
Fontana Herald News is celebrating 100th year of operation in 2023
The Fontana Herald News is celebrating its 100th year of operation in 2023. The first edition of Fontana’s hometown newspaper was issued on June 7, 1923, exactly 10 years after the township of Fontana was dedicated in 1913. Today, the Herald News is printed weekly and online by Century...
Fontana Herald News
Love Fontana Health Fair will be held Jan. 21 at local church
Love Fontana Health Fair will be held on Saturday, Jan. 21 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Calvary Chapel Summit Church, 7970 Cherry Avenue, Suite 301 in Fontana. The event is one of the community connection programs organized each year by the church. “This is a free event,” said...
Fontana Herald News
Old West Days will be at S.B. County Museum
Old West Days will be coming to the San Bernardino County Museum during the weekend of Jan. 14 and 15. Visitors to the museum are invited to step back in time to the days of the American West, where they can uncover all the local history about 19th century living on America’s western frontier, a unique landscape of converging cultures.
z1077fm.com
Friends of Big Morongo Canyon Preserve seeking volunteers, orientation on 1/14
Friends of Big Morongo Canyon Preserve will conduct new volunteer orientation on Saturday, January 14 from 1pm – 3 pm. The organization is recruiting volunteer candidates for Trails and Maintenance, Education Docents, Bird Walk Leaders, Native Plant and Pollinator Gardens, and Kiosk and Visitor Experience Ambassadors. New volunteer orientation...
Fontana Herald News
IEEP will hold awards ceremony; Rutherford will get Lifetime Leadership Award
Inland Empire Economic Partnership (IEEP) will be honoring several local leaders at its annual awards ceremony on Thursday, Jan. 12. The event is scheduled to take place at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Ontario Airport. The IEEP Board of Directors announced the list of honorees for 2022. They include:. •...
Fontana Herald News
Young, Jenkins will lead West Valley Water District
The West Valley Water District (WVWD) Board of Directors has elected Greg Young as the new president of the board and Dan Jenkins as its vice president. Additionally, three members of the board were sworn in during the Dec. 15 board meeting. “I am honored and humbled that the board...
San Bernardino County recruiting youth mentors
SAN BERNARDINO – San Bernardino County Children’s Network and Mentoring Task Force are recruiting mentors during National Mentoring Month in January. Every year, National Mentoring Partnership (MENTOR) hosts events throughout the month to raise awareness of how “one mentor can change a young person’s life.”
A local restaurant shares how they will accommodate the rush of people during the Palm Springs International Film Festival
It was a packed house for some local restaurants thanks to increased visitors for the Palm Springs International Film Festival. Staff members are busy seating customers at Sherman's Deli in Palm Springs. "We go to all the local restaurants we don't eat in a big chain," says Michael Shapiro, film festival-goer. Michael Shapiro and Elaine Fox The post A local restaurant shares how they will accommodate the rush of people during the Palm Springs International Film Festival appeared first on KESQ.
macaronikid.com
2023 Rancho Cucamonga Lunar Festival
Panana Events is proud to announce the Rancho Cucamonga Lunar Festival, in partnership with the City of Rancho Cucamonga! This festival will be held at the RC Sports Center (8303 Rochester Ave.) on January 21 – 22, 2023. From red lanterns to lion dancing, everyone is welcome to come...
goldrushcam.com
San Bernardino County Sheriff Department Announces Operation Consequences Results for December 31, 2022, Through January 6, 2023: 25 Felony Arrests
January 9, 2023 – The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department reports between December 31, 2022, and January 6, 2023, investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department – Gangs/Narcotics Division, along with deputies from patrol stations, served 27 search warrants and contacted suspects, at various locations in San Bernardino, Rialto, and Colton.
piedmontexedra.com
Orange Unified’s conservative majority fires superintendent with a day’s notice
With one day’s notice during winter recess, a conservative majority on the Orange Unified school board fired respected Supt. Gunn Marie Hansen with no explanation after a closed-door meeting Thursday night. The vote followed impassioned public comments from parents, teachers and community members who pleaded with them to change...
Fontana Herald News
‘Aladdin’ will be performed at LifeHouse Theater in Redlands
LifeHouse Theater welcomes in the new year with the outrageous fun and hilarious hijinks of the company’s award-winning original musical, “Aladdin.”. Featuring toe-tapping tunes, contagious comedy and dazzling choreography, “Aladdin” is a family favorite. Performances begin Saturday, Jan. 14 at 7 p.m. and will continue on...
Black Former LA Care Worker Ties Resignation to Disparate Treatment
A Black woman is suing LA Care, alleging she was forced to resign from her job in human resources in 2022 in frustration over nothing being done about her complaints of disparate treatment of employees of her race as well as stereotypical comments from her boss.
Eater
Heads Up, Orange County: You’re Finally Getting a Sugarfish
Cult favorite sushi restaurant Sugarfish is finally expanding to Orange County, bringing some of LA’s best and most reliable sushi further south for the first time. The new Sugarfish won’t happen until late 2023, but it’s hard not to see coastal OC folks getting excited early for this one, particularly with the pedigree of chef Kazunori Nozawa at the helm. Nozawa is a globally-famous chef who rose to prominence with a Studio City Japanese restaurant under his own name, before partnering with Jerry Greenberg and others to open the first Sugarfish in Marina del Rey in 2008.
ukenreport.com
LifeStream Blood Bank Needs You Immediately
SAN BERNARDINO – January is more than just the start of the New Year. It’s also National Blood Donor Month, an opportunity for LifeStream Blood Bank to recognize those who regularly roll up their sleeves and help save lives. Without the generosity of those who give so selflessly,...
Street Takeover Draws Hundreds Outside Beverly Center in West LA
Police shut down a street takeover outside the Beverly Center, where approximately 500 people gathered to watch Saturday night, it was reported Sunday.
Vendors at Alpine Village Swap Meet protest looming closure, fear it may be permanent
Vendors were notified on Dec. 27 that the swap meet, which draws vendors and customers from across the region, would be closed from Jan. 16 through Jan. 31—and that it may not reopen again in February. The post Vendors at Alpine Village Swap Meet protest looming closure, fear it may be permanent appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Mother of slain Riverside County deputy calls for judge to resign
The mother of a slain Riverside County sheriff's deputy demanded the resignation of a judge who had previously released the lawman's shooter despite a violent criminal record.
police1.com
Family of slain Calif. deputy calls for judge to resign
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — It’s every judge’s nightmare: San Bernardino County Superior Court Judge Cara D. Hutson reduced bail for a career criminal awaiting sentencing on a third strike, allowing him to secure his release and then go on to allegedly kill a sheriff’s deputy. Riverside...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Look no further than this list if you’re searching for the best restaurants in Rancho Cucamonga, California. Some of the top restaurants in the world are in this city. Everything from modest eateries to fine dining is available here, so you’ll find something to enjoy. The restaurants in...
Comments / 0