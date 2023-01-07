ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Darryl and Kobee Minor commit to the Hoosiers

Indiana has added two more players to the 2023 recruiting class with the news that brothers Darryl Minor and Kobee Minor have committed to Indiana. Darryl is a linebacker transfer from UTEP, while Kobee is a defensive back transfer from Texas Tech. Both brothers were in Bloomington last week for...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

IU basketball: Northwestern at Indiana game day essentials

Northwestern (11-3, 2-1) at No. 15 Indiana (10-4, 1-2) Location: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (17,222), Bloomington, Indiana. Television: FS1 (Matt Schumacher, Stephen Bardo) KenPom Projected Score: No. 19 Indiana 69 No. 58 Northwestern 62. Series: Indiana leads 120-53. Northwestern won the last meeting 59-51 on February 8, 2022. Northwestern’s Chris...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

IU basketball recruiting: Q&A with 2024 target Liam McNeeley

Class of 2024 5-star forward Liam McNeeley played in Indiana this week when his Montverde Academy team traveled to LaPorte for an NIBC event. The Daily Hoosier caught up with McNeeley on Thursday evening in LaPorte to get the latest on his recruitment after Montverde rallied to defeat fellow national power Sunrise Christian. McNeeley made four straight late game free throws to help Montverde clinch the win.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Texas A&M transfer, former 4-star recruit, commits to Indiana

Former Texas A&M edge rusher Marcus Burris announced Sunday that he would be transferring to Indiana after just 2 seasons in College Station. The former 4-star recruit announced his decision via Twitter Sunday afternoon. Burris was one of more than 25 Texas A&M Aggies to enter the portal following a...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

Grace Berger returns for Indiana women’s basketball

Indiana women’s basketball standout Grace Berger is back. The senior is starting for the Hoosiers on Sunday at Northwestern after an injury cost her more than a month of game action. The game tips off at 3 p.m. ET on BTN+. The All-American missed eight games after suffering a...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Barr-Reeve sweeps Graves Construction Classic

SWTIZ CITY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Barr-Reeve boys basketball team claimed the Graves Construction Classic with a 62-33 victory over Shakamak on Saturday night. The Vikings led 29-6 at the half and didn’t look back. Earlier on the same court the Lady Vikings also beat Shakamak 41-36 to claim the girls title.
MONTGOMERY, IN
KISS 106

This is the Largest Land-Bound Lake in Indiana

Indiana is home to thousands of lakes, but what is the biggest one in the state?. I know right now it is too cold to spend the day on a lake here in Indiana, but if you're like me, you have been thinking about going out on the water for quite some time. The warmer weather will be here before you know it, and if you care to venture to the largest lake in the state, it might be closer to home than you think.
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Warmer air returns to Indiana next week

INDIANAPOLIS – Mixed precipitation and seasonal temperatures across Indiana this weekend. Warmer next week!. Periods of brief rain to snow showers will enter the state heading into Sunday. Areas of mixed precipitation will be possible to finish the weekend as temperatures remain cooler, but seasonal, topping out in the upper 30s. In sections where it gets cold enough, pockets of light snow may be present on the north end of this system.
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Indiana weather turning up the heat next week

INDIANAPOLIS – Mixed precipitation and seasonal temperatures across Indiana this weekend. Periods of rain showers will enter to the south heading into Sunday. Areas of mixed precipitation will be possible through the weekend. In sections where it gets cool enough, pockets of light snow may be present on the north end of this system. Periods of rain will continue into Sunday.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Indianapolis airport plans 3 new restaurants in 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — Three new restaurants will be opening at the Indianapolis International Airport this year, while two other existing restaurants will expand. HotBox Pizza will make its airport debut this spring in Civic Plaza, adding to its 22 existing locations throughout central Indiana. This summer, Circle City Beer Garden...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

Former Indianapolis TV anchor files to run for Zionsville Mayor

INDIANAPOLIS — A former Indianapolis television journalist has thrown his name into the Zionsville Mayoral race. John Stehr, who retired from WTHR Channel 13 in 2019, announced in October he planned to run for mayor of Zionsville on the Republican ticket. On Wednesday, Stehr filed official candidate paperwork with the Boone County Clerk.
ZIONSVILLE, IN
FOX59

IMPD says missing mother and children found

UPDATE: IMPD says the missing mother and her children have all been found and are safe. ————————————————- INDIANAPOLIS – IMPD is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing Indianapolis mother and her three children, who have been missing since Saturday from Indy’s far east side. 25-year-old Susie Gomez Hernandez was last seen with her […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report (1/9)

Christian Jimenez, 21, of Washington, was arrested on January 7th by the Washington Police Department on counts of reckless driving and operating without ever obtaining a license. A bond was set at $2,000, and bond was posted.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
247Sports

247Sports

69K+
Followers
416K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy