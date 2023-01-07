ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

PennLive.com

Former Phillies pitcher, MLB all-star has died

Former Major League Baseball pitcher Bill Campbell has died after a battle with cancer, according to multiple reports. Campbell had reportedly been in hospice care in the Chicago area. Campbell spent the 1984 season with the Philadelphia Phillies, posting a 6-5 record with a 3.43 era and one save. Campbell...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Trevor Bauer: The worst contract in Los Angeles Dodgers history

The Los Angeles Dodgers had hoped they had the missing piece to their rotation in Trevor Bauer. Instead, he turned out to be an expensive mistake. Due to his 194 game suspension and being designated for assignment now that he has been reinstated, the Dodgers will have received a grand total of 17 appearances over the three year, $102 million contract he had signed.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
Wichita Eagle

Lakers News: The Trae Young Trade That Could Return LA To Playoff Glory

The Lakers are getting set to defend home court against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night at the Crypto.com Arena. Since it's a Laker game day, we'll be continuing our tradition at All Lakers of matching up the Lakers and their opponent for a potential trade. You can read about the proposal with their last opponent, the Miami Heat, here.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Lamb makes mindset clear regarding Warriors two-way deal

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Warriors still were without Steph Curry and found out moments before tipoff that Klay Thompson was a late scratch Saturday night against the Orlando Magic with left knee soreness. Andrew Wiggins was back in the starting lineup, but understandably was knocking off some rust after missing the past 15 games.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Report reveals when Raiders gave up on Derek Carr

The Las Vegas Raiders decided to bench Derek Carr with two weeks remaining in the regular season, but it sounds like their confidence in the veteran quarterback was shot long before that. According to Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the Raiders knew “within weeks of the start of the season” that Carr was... The post Report reveals when Raiders gave up on Derek Carr appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LAS VEGAS, NV
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to strange Rams, furry convention news

Week 18 in the NFL is obviously the most important week of the season for all the teams still alive in the NFL playoff race, and naturally, teams will want to be locked in and focused on the task at hand. That might have been a little difficult for the Los Angeles Rams this week as they had to share their team hotel with some very unique guests.

