Read full article on original website
Related
REPORT: No Team Tried to Trade for Trevor Bauer Before Dodgers Cut Him
The Los Angeles Dodgers officially cut ties with pitcher Trevor Bauer Friday evening, issuing a statement to Twitter. USA Today's Bob Nightengale reports that not a single team showed interested in trading for Bauer, before the Dodgers designated him for assignment Friday.
Despite release, Trevor Bauer says Dodgers wanted him to return
Less than 24 hours after Major League Baseball reinstated pitcher Trevor Bauer, the Los Angeles Dodgers officially cut ties with the former Cy Young winner, designating him for assignment on Friday. While the move by the Dodgers to part ways with Bauer comes as no surprise, the 31-year-old is telling...
Trevor Bauer Isn't Worth It
There are people in every fan base saying their team should sign Trevor Bauer, but the only guarantee with him is that a majority of the fan base will not be happy
True Blue LA
A look at the Dodgers payroll now that Trevor Bauer is gone
The Dodgers’ single biggest question of the offseason is essentially over, now that Trevor Bauer was designated for assignment on Friday. Now we have a clearer picture of where their payroll stands in relation to the competitive balance tax. Bauer’s original three-year, $102-million contract made him the largest single...
Phillies acquire pitcher Yunior Marte from Giants
The Philadelphia Phillies and San Francisco Giants swapped pitchers Monday, with right-hander Yunior Marte heading to Philadelphia and minor league
True Blue LA
Dodgers relievers salary arbitration preview
For our next Dodgers salary arbitration preview, we’ll look at a quartet of relief pitchers in one fell swoop. Evan Phillips and Brusdar Graterol are Super Two players, among the top 22 percent in service time among players with at least two but not yet three years of major league service time. Yency Almonte has three years, 143 days of service time and would have been a Super Two last year but was sent outright to the minors by the Rockies before opting for free agency. Caleb Ferguson has four years, 88 days of service time and is going through arbitration for a second time.
True Blue LA
Dodgers notes: Quiet offseason, Julio Urías World Baseball Classic captain
The Dodgers’ sustained run of excellence — a .645 winning percentage since the start of 2017, and 21 more wins than the next-best MLB team during that stretch — is the backdrop for Ben Clemens’ summary of the team’s relatively quiet offseason at FanGraphs, noting that the Dodgers have a long way to fall before falling out of the “very good” class.
Comments / 0