For our next Dodgers salary arbitration preview, we’ll look at a quartet of relief pitchers in one fell swoop. Evan Phillips and Brusdar Graterol are Super Two players, among the top 22 percent in service time among players with at least two but not yet three years of major league service time. Yency Almonte has three years, 143 days of service time and would have been a Super Two last year but was sent outright to the minors by the Rockies before opting for free agency. Caleb Ferguson has four years, 88 days of service time and is going through arbitration for a second time.

2 DAYS AGO