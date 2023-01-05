Read full article on original website
Related
Adam Rich, Eight Is Enough Family's Youngest Son, Dead at 54
Adam Rich, an actor best known for starring in the ABC dramedy Eight Is Enough, died Saturday. He was 54 years old. Family members confirmed the news to TMZ, but did not reveal a cause of death. The actor was reportedly found dead at his home, though foul play is not suspected. Rich played Nicholas Bradford, the youngest son on Eight is Enough, for a total of 112 episodes. The series ran from 1977-1981 for five seasons, and co-starred Dick Van Patten, Betty Buckley, Grant Goodeve, Lani O’Grady and Laurie Walters, among others. He began his career at Chatsworth High School with a drama...
Ron Howard Says He Would ‘Probably’ Return to Acting If His Daughter Bryce Dallas Howard Cast Him
Before he won an Oscar for “A Beautiful Mind” and directed classic films like “Apollo 13” and “Cocoon,” Ron Howard was one of America’s most popular screen actors. Beginning his career as a child star on “The Andy Griffith Show,” he went on to become a household name in the 1970s for his roles in “Happy Days” and “American Graffiti.” But in the years since he has primarily spent his time working behind the camera (save for his memorable stint as the narrator on “Arrested Development”). And in a new interview with Variety, Howard revealed that he would only return to...
Tim Robbins, 64, Gets Cozy With Reed Morano 2 Years After Divorcing Wife, 33: Rare Photos
Tim Robbins — who was previously in a long-term relationship with Susan Sarandon — was spotted out on a date to the theater in London on Thursday, Dec. 16 with director partner Reed Morano, 45. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail that can be seen here, the 64-year-old actor and filmmaker appeared to be enjoying his time with Reed as he walked arm-in-arm with her with a huge grin displayed on his face. The photos mark the first time the Shawshank Redemption actor and Reed were spotted out in public together.
‘Game Of Thrones’ Stars Who’ve Died In Real Life: Diana Rigg, Max Von Sydow, & More
Game Of Thrones rose to be one of the most popular TV series of all time. Many years after the original A Song of Ice And Fire books were first released, the show premiered in 2011 and rapidly became one of the highest-rated dramas ever. Fans quickly grew attached to the wide-ranging ensemble, including Peter Dinklage, Maisie Williams, Kit Harington, and many more.
Popculture
Daniel Craig Lines up His Next Big Movie Role
Daniel Craig is teaming up with another director known for their singular style. The former James Bond actor has signed up to star in Luca Guadagnino's film adaptation of William S. Burroughs' novel Queer. Guadagnino is best known for his films A Bigger Slash, Call Me By Your Name, the 2018 Suspira remake, and his latest, Bones and All.
ComicBook
Doctor Strange's Benedict Cumberbatch to Star in New Netflix Series
Marvel star Benedict Cumberbatch has officially found his next project. On Wednesday, it was announced (via a report from Variety) that Cumberbatch is set to star in Eric, a six-episode limited series set to arrive on Netflix. The show would be set in 1980's New York, and would star Cumberbatch as Vincent Sullivan, the lead puppet maker and puppeteer of America's most popular children's show, whose life begins to unravel when his young son, Edgar, disappears. Now homeless and dealing with substance addiction, Vincent finds his only companion is Eric, a seven-foot tall blue puppet, who leads him on a journey to find his son and to find a way home.
TikTok Goes Viral Of Chris Pine Seeming To Think Hugh Grant Meant It When He Said He Was Married To Daniel Craig
Hugh Grant is going viral on TikTok following his Glass Onion moment.
techaiapp.com
What Comes Out on HBO Max in January 2023? See the Full List Here! | HBO Max, Movies, Television
HBO Max is starting the new year with many titles available to stream!. The streaming service is getting ready to add SO many movies to it’s library, as well as premiering some new shows. The Last of US TV series adaptation and the new Velma comedy from Mindy Kaling...
‘Babylon’ Star Margot Robbie Thought She Might Never Work Again After Leonardo DiCaprio Smack
Margot Robbie thought her career was over long before "Babylon" because of a crazy audition moment where she smacked Leonardo DiCaprio.
TVGuide.com
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, January 4
The world feels a little safer knowing that we have Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan at the top of Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Shows and Movies list. It's been No. 1 since it was released in late December, and it feels like it will be No. 1 until dads find a new show to watch. And because Prime Video has a light month in January, it could be No. 1 for a long time. There isn't a lot of movement on the list, with Three Pines in second and Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge in third for the second day in a row. Things could change this weekend when the Scottish supernatural thriller The Rig, starring Game of Thrones' Iain Glen and Line of Duty's Martin Compston, premieres Friday.
HBO Max Unveils First Look at Jodie Foster in "True Detective: Night Country"
Our first look at "True Detective: Night Country" has arrived. On Dec. 22, HBO Max released a montage of clips from its forthcoming slate of 2023 shows, which include "Succession," "The Idol," and "Velma." It also includes a few clips from the fourth season of "True Detective" that hint at what we can expect from the series' next installment.
Collider
'Dune: Part 2' Adds Tim Blake Nelson
With the film set to debut later this year, the cast of Dune: Part Two grows even more prominent as a Tim Blake Nelson (O Brother, Where Art Thou?) has joined the upcoming science fiction epic in an undisclosed role, according to a report from The Hollywood Reporter. While details on his character remain scarce, the announcement comes just a few weeks after filming on the project wrapped. He joins previously announced cast members Austin Butler (Elvis) as Feyd-Rautha, Florence Pugh (Black Widow) as Princess Irulan, and Christopher Walken as Emperor Shaddam IV.
Benedict Cumberbatch in Talks to Star in Netflix Limited Series ‘Eric’ From Abi Morgan, Sister (EXCLUSIVE)
Benedict Cumberbatch is in final talks to star in the Netflix limited series “Eric,” Variety has learned exclusively from sources. The six-episode series was originally announced in November 2021. Set in 1980’s New York, the show would see Cumberbatch star as Vincent Sullivan, the lead puppet maker and puppeteer of America’s most popular children’s show, whose life begins to unravel when his young son, Edgar, disappears. Now homeless and dealing with substance addiction, Vincent finds his only companion is Eric, a seven-foot tall blue puppet, who leads him on a journey to find his son and to find a way...
startattle.com
Renfield (2023 movie) Horror, trailer, release date, Nicholas Hoult, Nicholas Cage, Awkwafina
Count Dracula’s (Nicholas Cage) lackey, Renfield (Nicholas Hoult), is ready to see if there’s a life outside the shadow of The Prince of Darkness. If only he can figure out how to end his codependency. Startattle.com – Renfield 2023. Starring : Nicholas Hoult / Nicholas Cage /...
PopSugar
The Real People Who Inspired Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Max Minghella's "Babylon" Characters
Writer and director Damien Chazelle is back with a show-stopping film that combines the poshness of "The Great Gatsby" with the debauchery of "The Wolf of Wall Street." The director's latest film, "Babylon," is set at the beginning of the Golden Age of Hollywood, as the film industry transitioned from the silent era to sound movies in the 1920s. Packed with a star-studded cast that includes Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, Max Minghella, Jean Smart, Jovan Adepo, and Diego Calva, "Babylon" brings viewers on a roller-coaster ride throughout the tumultuous, wild history of one of Hollywood's most formative periods.
Father Brown season 10: release date, cast, plot and everything we know
Father Brown season 10 sees the charming priest back solving baffling murder mysteries.
CNET
See Tom Cruise Attempt Death-Defying Stunt in New 'Mission: Impossible' Video
A new behind-the-scenes look for next year's Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One shows cinema's favorite stuntman attempting an incredible trick: riding a motorcycle off a cliff and immediately into a BASE jump. "This is far and away the most dangerous thing we've ever attempted," Tom Cruise says in the video released Monday.
'M3gan' writer says an 'unrated' and 'gorier' version of the film is 'on the books'
Screenwriter Akela Cooper told Los Angeles Times that producer James Wan and Universal asked for fewer deaths and less gore in the movie.
Christoph Waltz's 'Consultant' series to premiere Feb. 24 on Prime Video
Christoph Waltz's new comedic-thriller series, "The Consultant," is set to premiere on Prime Video Feb. 24.
A new Netflix spy series starring Charlie Cox is coming next week
Hot on the heels of Netflix releasing one new spy series — The Recruit, starring Noah Centineo as a CIA lawyer — the streaming giant also has another one teed up: It’s the limited series Treason, with a high-profile cast that includes Daredevil’s Charlie Cox. Cox...
Comments / 0