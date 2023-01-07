ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

The Spun

Look: Roger Clemens' Son Reportedly Traded Today

The Rocket's son is reportedly on the move. According to Jon Morosi of the MLB Network (via NBCS' Jim Salisbury), the Tigers and Phillies agreed to a deal that will Gregory Soto and Roger Clemens' son, Kody, to Philadelphia. With Nick Maton, Matt Vierling and Donny Sands headed to the Motor City.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Justin Turner's jersey number might not sit well with Red Sox fans

The Boston Red Sox officially announced the signing of veteran slugger Justin Turner on Friday. That announcement came with his addition to the team website, where the number next to his name may have some fans scratching their heads. If RedSox.com is accurate, Turner will wear the No. 2 on...
BOSTON, MA
OnlyHomers

Major League Baseball Legend Dies

Major League Baseball legend and three-time MLB All-Star Nate Colbert has died, according to reports. Colbert, who starred for the San Diego Padres from 1969 to 1974, reportedly died late last week, according to a statement released by the team.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC Sports

Giants agree to sign reliever Jackson, trade Marte to Phillies

The Giants have agreed to sign right-handed reliever Luke Jackson to a two-year contract worth $11.5 million with a team option for the 2025 MLB season, the team announced Monday. Jackson will be paid $3 million next season and $6.5 million in 2024. If the Giants exercise the team option...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Phillies Acquire All-Star In Major Trade

The Philadelphia Phillies continue to bolster their team this offseason, completing a major trade with the Detroit Tigers. According to Mark Feinsand, an MLB network insider, the Philadelphia Phillies have acquired left-handed pitcher Gregory Soto and utility player Kody Clemens from the Detroit Tigers in exchange for infielder Nick Maton, outfielder Matt Vierling, and catcher Donny Sands.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Jets have 3 quarterbacks on their wish list this offseason

The New York Jets are looking for an upgrade at the quarterback position for 2023, and they reportedly have three players on their wish list. SNY’s Connor Hughes reported on Sunday that the Jets will pursue Jimmy Garoppolo, Derek Carr and Lamar Jackson (if he is made available). Jackson probably isn’t going anywhere. Even though... The post Report: Jets have 3 quarterbacks on their wish list this offseason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Sports

Phillies pick up another reliever in trade with Giants

The Phillies continued to add pitching depth with another trade Monday, acquiring right-handed reliever Yunior Marte from the San Francisco Giants in exchange for left-handed pitching prospect Erik Miller. Marte, who appeared in 39 games with the Giants in 2022, turns 28 in February. He struck out 44 and walked...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Chicago

Baseball World Shares Support for White Sox' Liam Hendriks

Baseball world shares support for White Sox’ Hendriks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The baseball world is rallying around White Sox closer Liam Hendriks after he announced he has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. Hendriks, who made the announcement on his personal Instagram account Sunday night, said...
CHICAGO, IL
AZFamily

Pinnacle High School honors basketball coach who passed away at 28

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - If you never got the opportunity to meet Brandon Wechsler, it wasn’t difficult to feel or see his impact on an entire community Friday night in the Pinnacle High School Gymnasium. Hundreds of people attended a boys’ basketball game dedicated to honoring Brandon. A shoe...
PHOENIX, AZ
South Side Sox

Today in White Sox History: January 8

Just 145 hits shy of 3,000, Harold Baines re-signed with the White Sox, marking the third time in his career he’s chosen to rejoin the team via free agency. The soon-to-be 42-year-old only gets a minor league deal. Though Baines would suit up all season, he saw action in...
Yardbarker

Dodgers General Manager Brandon Gomes Optimistic With Shelby Miller

A former first-round pick in the 2009 Major League Draft, Shelby Miller signing a one-year contract for $1.5 million with the Los Angeles Dodgers signals yet another chance for their pitching staff to revitalize an arm. Just like Tyler Anderson and Andrew Heaney demonstrated last season, the Dodgers arguably are...
LOS ANGELES, CA

