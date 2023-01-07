Read full article on original website
2 best trades Wizards must make before 2023 NBA trade deadline
The Washington Wizards are in the same category once again: not good enough to make noise in the playoffs but also not bad enough to have great odds at the No. 1 pick. It’s another season of Bradley Beal as the franchise cornerstone of the Wizards, but the future does not seem to be too bright for their organization.
Paul George, Kawhi Leonard sit out for Clippers in Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Paul George and Kawhi Leonard sat out the Los Angeles Clippers’ game Friday night in Minnesota to manage their health following a loss Thursday in Denver. The two were declared out before the game with the Timberwolves after playing in the 122-91 loss to the Nuggets, Los Angeles’ fourth setback in a row. Nicolas Batum also sat out because of a sprained left ankle. ___
Injury Report: Thunder Favored Over Mavericks on Sunday in Absence of Luka Doncic
Oklahoma City will face a Mavericks squad missing its key contributor on Sunday in the Paycom Center. Oklahoma City will face Dallas on Sunday following a win over the Wizards on Friday. The Mavericks enter the game at 23-17 and in the midst of winning eight of their last 10....
Brandon Ingram's Injury Status For Pelicans-Wizards Game
Brandon Ingram remains on the injury report for Monday's game.
CBS Sports
Watch Wizards vs. Pelicans: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NBA game
Current Records: New Orleans 24-16; Washington 17-23 The Washington Wizards will be returning home after a four-game road trip. They will take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 7 p.m. ET Monday at Capital One Arena after having had a few days off. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
NBA Top Five Performances, Jan. 8: Philadelphia 76ers Defeat Pistons with Triple-Double from James Harden
In the absence of Sixers star Joel Embiid, James Harden took control with 20 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists against the Detroit Pistons. Philadelphia’s frontcourt had the majority of the scoring but Harden and Tyrese Maxey led the way with a combined 43 points. OTHERS:. -Indiana Pacers center...
FOX Sports
LeBron James scores 37 points, Lakers beat Kings 136-134
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — LeBron James scored 37 points, Dennis Schroder made two free throws with 3.6 seconds left and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Sacramento Kings 136-134 on Saturday night for their fifth straight victory. De’Aaron Fox had 34 points and nine assists for Sacramento. He missed...
Indiana Pacers game preview: Pacers go for eighth win in ten games with Charlotte Hornets in town
The Pacers host the Hornets in their 41st game of the season. The Indiana Pacers are about to reach the halfway point of the 2022-23 season as they host the Charlotte Hornets in their 41st game of the campaign tonight. Both teams will be looking to build off of impressive wins from Friday.
FOX Sports
New Orleans faces Washington, aims to break road skid
New Orleans Pelicans (24-16, third in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (17-23, 11th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans hits the road against Washington looking to end its three-game road skid. The Wizards are 10-7 on their home court. Washington is fourth in the Eastern Conference with...
What Is The Secret To Success For The Washington Wizards?
FOX Sports
Doncic and Dallas visit Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder
Dallas Mavericks (23-17, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (17-22, 13th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Thunder -2; over/under is 226.5. BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luka Doncic meet when Oklahoma City takes on Dallas. Gilgeous-Alexander ranks fourth in the NBA averaging 30.9 points...
