The Associated Press

Paul George, Kawhi Leonard sit out for Clippers in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Paul George and Kawhi Leonard sat out the Los Angeles Clippers’ game Friday night in Minnesota to manage their health following a loss Thursday in Denver. The two were declared out before the game with the Timberwolves after playing in the 122-91 loss to the Nuggets, Los Angeles’ fourth setback in a row. Nicolas Batum also sat out because of a sprained left ankle. ___
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

LeBron James scores 37 points, Lakers beat Kings 136-134

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — LeBron James scored 37 points, Dennis Schroder made two free throws with 3.6 seconds left and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Sacramento Kings 136-134 on Saturday night for their fifth straight victory. De’Aaron Fox had 34 points and nine assists for Sacramento. He missed...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

New Orleans faces Washington, aims to break road skid

New Orleans Pelicans (24-16, third in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (17-23, 11th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans hits the road against Washington looking to end its three-game road skid. The Wizards are 10-7 on their home court. Washington is fourth in the Eastern Conference with...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FOX Sports

Doncic and Dallas visit Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder

Dallas Mavericks (23-17, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (17-22, 13th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Thunder -2; over/under is 226.5. BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luka Doncic meet when Oklahoma City takes on Dallas. Gilgeous-Alexander ranks fourth in the NBA averaging 30.9 points...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

