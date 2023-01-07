Read full article on original website
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
NFL world reacts to terrible Dolphins news
On Sunday afternoon, the Miami Dolphins clinched their spot in the 2022 NFL Playoffs with an 11-6 win over the New York Jets. But even though they won the game, they suffered a massive loss to one of their top players who now appears to be doubtful for Sunday’s Wild Card round playoff game against Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Dolphins news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Mac Jones Rumors: QB’s Attitude Bothering Some Members Of Patriots
Mac Jones’ in-game outbursts have been a talking point throughout the second half of the Patriots season. NFL talking heads hate his attitude and occasional dirty play. New England legends Julian Edelman and Vince Wilfork both recently called out Jones over his on-field behavior. But how do members of...
Dolphins and Complete AFC Playoff Picture
The Miami Dolphins' playoff scenario is very simple, but there are all sorts of possibilities around the AFC
Jags player takes shot at Urban Meyer after clinching division
The Jacksonville Jaguars went from 3-14 and being somewhat of a joke under Urban Meyer last season to winning the division a year later. Plenty of people are more than happy to point that out. The Jags beat the Tennessee Titans 20-16 in Week 18 on Saturday night to clinch the AFC South. After their... The post Jags player takes shot at Urban Meyer after clinching division appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Look: NFL World Reacts To The Tua Tagovailoa Photo
Tua Tagovailoa was in the building as the Miami Dolphins clinched their first playoff berth since 2016 on Sunday. Tagovailoa, who has missed the last two games with a concussion, was seen in a dark tunnel as he was watching the final seconds of the Dolphins' 11-6 win over the New York Jets.
Dolphins' Jason Sanders kicks go-ahead field goal to lift Miami into the playoffs
The Miami Dolphins are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2016 after beating the New York Jets and having the New England Patriots lose.
Old Quote From Robert Kraft Goes Viral Following Loss
The New England Patriots failed to make the playoffs this season. They had a win-and-in scenario heading into Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills but weren't able to secure it. They ended up losing by 12, 35-23, and were eliminated from playoff contention when the Miami Dolphins beat the New York Jets, 11-6.
Steelers Playoff Hopes End After Dolphins Beat Jets
The Pittsburgh Steelers season is over.
Patriots Rumors: What Bill Belichick Told Team About Jack Jones Suspension
Bill Belichick clearly isn’t happy with Jack Jones. The New England Patriots on Friday officially suspended the rookie cornerback, who a week earlier was placed on season-ending injured reserve. Jones, who suffered a knee injury on Dec. 12, reportedly was late to rehab sessions. His agent expressed confusion about the “unknown suspension” in an official statement.
Miami football signee Mark Fletcher stock up after All-American Bowl
Four-star running back Mark Fletcher who signed with the Miami football program in the class of 2023 improved his stock following his performance in the All-American Game on Saturday per Charles Power of On3. Fletcher showed versatility with an 81-yard touchdown reception where he beat the linebacker. Fletcher is the...
5 Takeaways from playoff-bound Miami Dolphins' 11-6 defeat of the New York Jets
MIAMI GARDENS — The Miami Dolphins are headed to the NFL playoffs for the second time in 14 seasons because of a dramatic 11-6 home win against the New York Jets Sunday and a Patriots' loss to the Bills. Mired in a five-game losing streak, the Dolphins needed both events to happen to reach the postseason for the first time since 2016. ...
NFL playoffs 2023 schedule: AFC Wild Card matchups set after Dolphins clinch final spot | Matchups, dates, times, ticket prices, streaming info, more
The AFC matchups in the 2022-23 NFL playoffs are set. The Miami Dolphins advanced to the playoffs after their victory over the New York Jets on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2022, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, so the final AFC playoff picture will feature the Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Chargers, Jacksonville Jaguars and the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs.
FOX Sports
Miami's Tyreek Hill briefly leaves with ankle injury vs Jets
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Dolphins star receiver Tyreek Hill briefly left Sunday’s game against the New York Jets with an ankle injury before returning for the final drive of the first half. Hill appeared to be hurt running a route in the second quarter with Jets cornerback...
Private School stars rally late to upend Public stars in All-Star football game
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – Giving unsigned players one last chance for college exposure is an objective of the Private vs. Public All-Star Game. On Saturday, the 13th annual event lived up to its billing. Running back Clay Thevenin from TRU Prep rushed for 120 yards and scored a touchdown in the ...
NBC Sports
Mike McDaniel won’t comment on Tua Tagovailoa possibly playing in playoffs
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa last played two weeks ago today, on Christmas. He entered the concussion protocol the next day, and he has missed two straight games. So will Tua be back next weekend? Coach Mike McDaniel declined to address the situation after Sunday’s win over the Jets that delivered the team’s first playoff berth since 2016.
Miami’s new football complex to include ‘NIL suite’
When the NCAA clarified its interim policy in October, it opened the door for schools and athletic department officials to further embrace the impact NIL will have on their programs. And schools across the country have quickly scrambled to create unique ways to showcase NIL opportunities student-athletes could have at their schools.
