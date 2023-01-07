2013 Case Reversed Because Defendant’s Lawyer Called Him ‘Big, Menacing Black Guy’

Read full article on original website
Proud Boys tried to get a sedition case tossed because too many of their potential defense witnesses would plead the Fifth. A judge said no.
Jury selection in the seditious-conspiracy trial of Enrique Tarrio and 4 other Proud Boys is wrapping as a judge rejects a last-ditch dismissal bid.
Washington Examiner
Supreme Court hands victory to Texas death row inmate in faulty DNA case
The Supreme Court sided with a Texas death row inmate who is attempting to overturn his conviction on the basis of bad DNA evidence. The court issued an unsigned order on Monday agreeing to take on the case and wiped away the ruling from the U.S. Court of Criminal Appeals of Texas. The case will now go back to the lower court for a new trial "for further consideration in light of the confession of error by Texas" filed in September 2022.
Proud Boys attorney wants Trump's 'stand back and stand by' statement kept out of trial
WASHINGTON — An attorney for one of five Proud Boys accused of seditious conspiracy wants to keep two statements from former President Donald Trump out of trial – arguing the Justice Department failed to notify the defense it intended to use them before jury selection began. In a...
abovethelaw.com
Trump's Lawyers Argue That Rape Is Not A 'Distinct Injustice' In E. Jean Carroll Assault Case
Donald Trump’s sparklemagic legal team has done it again! They’ve managed to get their famous client’s name in the news next to Jeffrey Epstein’s, while at the same time taking the position that rape is not a “distinct injustice.”. Slow freakin’ clap. This unfortunate...
The first known transgender person is executed for a murder committed in 2003 in Missouri
( CNN ) - Amber McLaughlin, a transgender woman who had been convicted of murder in 2003 and asked the governor for mercy but was turned down, was put to death in Missouri on Tuesday.
Idaho suspect Bryan Kohberger was addicted to heroin, says former friend as ‘reason for killings’ revealed
A HIGH school friend of Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger has claimed he had addiction issues and offered a clue as to why he may have committed the crime. The friend of the suspect - who only wished to go by her first name, Bree - spoke to CBS News in the latest episode of 48 Hours, aired on Saturday.
Popculture
Ron Jeremy Unlikely to Stand Trial in Rape Cases After Severe Medical Diagnosis
Former adult film performer Ron Jeremy is unlikely to stand trial after he was diagnosed with "severe dementia." The 69-year-old Jeremy's trial on 30 counts of sexual assault was scheduled to start later this month. However, mental health experts called by prosecutors and Jeremy's defense team said he suffers from dementia and there is no reason to believe he is faking the condition, Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Paul Thompson wrote in a letter obtained by the Los Angeles Times on Friday.
coloradopolitics.com
Appeals court finds El Paso judge had no authority to extend woman's probation by 5 years
An El Paso County judge had no legal authority to extend a woman's probation by five years simply because she was too poor to make her entire restitution payment to her victim in time, Colorado's second-highest court ruled last week. A three-judge panel of the Court of Appeals acknowledged trial...
Leilani Simon allegedly beat toddler son Quinton Simon to death: prosecutors
Quinton Simon's mom has been indicted for murder and other charges for assaulting the toddler with an unknown object, then discarding his remains in a trailer park dumpster.
Rust assistant director who handed Alec Baldwin the gun asks judge DISMISS claims he was at fault
David Halls, the assistant director accused of handing Alec Baldwin prop gun that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins is asking judge to dismiss Baldwins countersuit against him.
According to a lawyer, the suspect in the Idaho college student killings wants to bypass the extradition hearing.
To hasten his return to the Gem State, where he is charged with four counts of first-degree murder, the suspect in the deaths of four University of Idaho undergraduate students intends to bypass this week's extradition hearing.
N.J. man died in hospital 18 days after police pepper sprayed him. Cop now faces criminal charge.
A Trenton Police officer has been indicted on a criminal charge for pepper-spraying a 64-year-old man who died 18 days after a confrontation with police outside his home in 2020, state prosecutors said Wednesday. Officer Nicholas Piotrowski used excessive force while trying to subdue Joseph Ahr Sr., who was arguing...
Pakistani rapist is released from jail on the condition he marries deaf victim
Dawlat Khan, 25, was sentenced in May to life imprisonment by a lower court in Buner district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province for raping a deaf woman who became pregnant by the attack.
'Gentleman in every sense of the word' | Georgia Appeals Court judge dies after hospital stay
ATLANTA — A Georgia Court of Appeals judge died unexpectedly on Saturday, the Court said, after a "short hospital stay." The Court did not specify the exact cause of death for Judge Clyde Reese. A statement from the Court said its judges are "deeply saddened" by Reese's death, and described it as unexpected.
Jury finds former public defender was discriminated against, orders county to pay $2.6 million
The verdict came in the case of a deputy public defender who said he was forced out after complaining about a racist remark by a supervisor and because of his "gender expression" as a gay man.
The Proud Boys jury hasn't even been seated yet, and the defense already says it's biased
On Monday, 12 jurors will be seated in the Proud Boys sedition trial — out of a pre-vetted pool of about 45 DC residents who've all vowed to be fair.
Donald Trump has been hit with a wrongful death lawsuit brought forward by relatives of two individual who died on Jan 6
On Thursday, the partner of US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick sued former President Donald Trump for wrongful death. The lawsuit claims that Mr. Trump "incited and exacerbated" the violent 6 January 2021 riots, which resulted in Officer Sicknick's passing a day later. Law enforcement is still on high alert as they seek to capture all those responsible - so far hundreds have gotten convicted, but more fighters remain at large with over 300 yet to be identified.
Oregon governor commutes sentences of all death row inmates in state
Oregon Governor Kate Brown commuted the sentences of all of the state’s 17 death row inmates, changing their punishments from execution to life in prison without possibility of parole.On Tuesday, Ms Brown released a statement explaining the move, saying she has "long believed that justice is not advanced by taking a life, and the state should not be in the business of executing people — even if a terrible crime placed them in prison."The state has not executed an inmate since 1997, according to The Washington Post. Ms Brown joins a string of recent governors who have committed to forgoing...
dallasexpress.com
Texas Inmate | Comedy Special Death Sentence
The Supreme Court of the United States will review a bizarre case involving a Texas inmate who was sentenced to death after a comedy special was shown during the sentencing phase of his trial. Attorneys for College Station’s Gabriel Hall are asking the Supreme Court to reverse a death row sentence that came about after prosecutors showed footage from a Comedy Central video.
Wbaltv.com
Federal judge sentences man to prison in killings of woman, her 7-year-old son
Families of a woman and her son killed in 2015 waited seven years for justice that they said finally came Wednesday. A federal judge sentenced Andre Briscoe to life without parole in connection with the killings of 31-year-old Jennifer Jeffrey Browne and her 7-year-old son, Kester. Federal District Judge Richard...
