Sue ZeeQ
2d ago
How does being threatened by anyone at this point have to do with the fact that she tortured her little tiny child to death?
Reply
5
Don't ask
2d ago
She is trying to play the system, but she lost. Now she will get a taste of her own use except she is not a defenseless child.
Reply
4
2 men ordered to stand trial for killing man in his truck, throwing body on Bangerter Highway
What do we know about the body on Bangerter Highway? When will the trial begin? Do the two men who committed this crime have a criminal record?
Man faces murder charges in death of Ogden woman
A 24-year-old woman was shot and killed early Sunday morning in Ogden in the area of Jefferson Avenue and 22nd Street
ABC 4
Ogden man allegedly killed woman after a night of arguing
OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – An Ogden man has been arrested after he allegedly shot and killed a 24-year-old woman on Sunday morning. Garrett Steven Gorsch, 21, was booked into the Weber County Sherriff’s Office and faces one count of murder, a first-degree felony. According to the charging documents,...
ABC 4
Teen arrested suspected of Taylorsville apartment arson
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A Taylorsville teen has been arrested, accused of setting fire to the unit he was living in at a Taylorsville apartment on Friday, Jan. 6. Rodney Davis, 19, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail and faces one count of aggravated arson, a first-degree felony.
24-year-old woman dies in Ogden shooting
What have the Ogden police said about the woman who was shot? What were the circumstances around the woman who died in Ogden shooting?
Gephardt Daily
Taylorsville man, 19, charged with arson at his apartment building
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Jan. 8, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Taylorsville man has been arrested for first-degree arson in connection with an apartment complex fire on Friday. The suspect is Rodney Lee Davis, 19, whose apartment burned, and whose mother also lived in the Bridgeside Landing complex. Davis could not...
24-year-old woman shot, killed in Ogden
A 24-year-old woman was found dead due to a gunshot wound Sunday morning, according to Ogden Police.
Woman Arrested—Again—for Murdering Her Pro Bull Rider Boyfriend
The on-and-off girlfriend of Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen, a professional bull rider known by the stage name Ouncie Mitchell, was arrested on Sunday in Houston in connection with his September murder. The two had gotten into a fight at a Salt Lake City area bar after attending the Utah State Fair together on Sept. 12, where Mitchell had given the last performance of his life. That night, the two wound up at the apartment of Lashawn Denise Bagley’s, 22, with Allen intending to collect some $10,000 worth of equipment, according to police. Instead, authorities discovered him hours later suffering from a gunshot wound. Bagley was the one who rang 911. “While on the phone with her, the 911 operator heard loud noises and asked about the noises,” Salt Lake police said in a statement. “Bagley, according to court documents, said ‘I’m shooting’ and told the 911 operator she was out of bullets.” She was arrested but later released pending additional detective work—at which point police say she made her escape to Houston.Read it at KSL.com
ksl.com
13 juveniles accused of using skateboards to assault man at The Gateway in November
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake police have arrested 13 juveniles accused of assaulting a man at The Gateway shopping center in November. Salt Lake City Police Department's robbery and violent crime squad identified and arrested 13 minors for investigation of riot and aggravated assault charges; five of the 13 minors are accused of felony levels of riot and aggravated assault.
ksl.com
Florida man charged with assault on Utah chairlift after video is posted online
PARK CITY — A 39-year-old Florida man now faces criminal charges in connection with a physical confrontation on a Park City chairlift that was posted on TikTok and garnered millions of views. The man, from Lutz, Florida, was charged Wednesday in Summit County Justice Court with assault, a class...
West Valley City woman still in hospital after hit-and-run
A West Valley City woman is still fighting for her life after being critically injured in a hit-and-run crash caused by a man on meth in a stolen truck
upr.org
Ogden police launch investigation after woman found dead from gunshot wound
Ogden police officers responded to a call regarding the death of a 24-year-old woman shot and killed in Ogden early Sunday morning. A post uploaded to the Ogden Police Department’s Facebook page says that officers arrived at the incident just before 6 a.m. and discovered the shooting victim, discovering that she died after suffering a gunshot wound.
KSLTV
Woman arrested for Sept. murder of professional bull rider in SLC
SALT LAKE CITY — A woman was arrested in connection with a domestic violence murder that happened in September. Salt Lake City Police issued a press release that said 22-year-old Lashawn Denise Bagley was arrested in Houston, Texas, under an arrest warrant, charging her with one count of Domestic-Violence Murder and nine-counts of Felony Discharge of a Firearm.
13 minors charged after allegedly beating Gateway mall employee
Salt Lake City Police have identified and charged 13 minors for the assault of a man at The Gateway mall.
Gephardt Daily
SLCPD points to man’s shooting by girlfriend as lesson in gun safety
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — While referring the case for possible charges, police are treating a woman’s apparent accidental shooting of her boyfriend as a cautionary tale. The Salt Lake City Police Department is taking the occasion to remind everyone about, and offer...
KUTV
13 juveniles arrested in assault at The Gateway mall
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Thirteen minors have been identified and charged after an assault of an employee at The Gateway mall. The investigation began on Nov. 25, 2022, when Salt Lake City police officers responded to a fight at the mall. "During the investigation, officers learned an employee...
KUTV
WATCH: Several agencies, community members respond to lengthy Taylorsville goat chase
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — Residents of a private Taylorsville community were given a scare Sunday afternoon when they noticed police vehicles patrolling the area, only to find out that multiple agencies had been dispatched on reports of a goat on the go. Community members told 2News that the chase...
Ogden man found dead in Junction City, ruled as homicide
JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – An 18-year-old was found dead in Junction City on Friday. Cadin Sanner, the Public Information Officer for the Junction City Police Department, said that Carson Simon, 18, of Ogden, was found dead at 1:17 p.m. in the 2700 block of Fort Ave. in Junction City. The investigation into Simon’s death has […]
ksl.com
2 dead, 1 seriously injured in Ogden crash
OGDEN — Two people are dead and another is seriously injured after their vehicle struck a building near the 3400 block of Washington Boulevard early Sunday. About 5:30 a.m., a vehicle with three occupants was northbound in the 3500 block of Riverdale Road. The vehicle was speeding and failed to stop at the Washington Boulevard and Riverdale Road intersection, according to police.
ksl.com
Woman arrested in Texas in connection with homicide of professional bull rider
SALT LAKE CITY — A 22-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with a domestic violence-related homicide that killed a professional bull rider in September. Lashawn Denise Bagley was arrested in the Houston area by members of the Southern District of Texas U.S. Marshals Service who were acting on information provided by Salt Lake City police. An arrest warrant was issued for Bagley on one count of domestic-violence murder and nine counts of felony discharge of a firearm.
