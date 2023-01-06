Read full article on original website
IGIB Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (Symbol: IGIB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $50.84, changing hands as high as $50.92 per share. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond shares are currently trading up about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IGIB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
New Strong Sell Stocks for January 10th
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:. Brainsway BWAY is a commercial stage medical device company which is focused on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 57.7% downward over the last 60 days.
TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) closed at $62.23, marking a +0.65% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.34%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 11.55%. Prior to today's trading, shares...
Stock Market News for Jan 9, 2023
U.S. stock markets exhibited first single-day impressive rally of 2023 on Friday as the three major stock indexes closed sharply higher. A lower wage rate and a contraction in services sector PMI raised hope that inflation is cooling in desired direction. At the same time, market participants remained optimistic that a resilient labor market will enable the Fed for a soft landing of the economy. For the week as a whole, these stock indexes ended in green too.
Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) closed the most recent trading day at $84, moving +0.6% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.08% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.34%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 11.55%. Heading into today, shares of the...
Is Michelin (MGDDY) Stock Outpacing Its Auto-Tires-Trucks Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Michelin (MGDDY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock Scores a "Perfect 10" Smart Score
Global investment bank Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has a “Perfect 10” Smart Score on TipRanks, which implies that the stock has the potential to beat the benchmark index. The Smart Score tool considers eight different factors, including analyst rating, technical analysis, and insider activity, among others, before assigning a score to the stock.
Will Performance Food (PFGC) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
Looking for a stock that has been consistently beating earnings estimates and might be well positioned to keep the streak alive in its next quarterly report? Performance Food Group (PFGC), which belongs to the Zacks Food - Natural Foods Products industry, could be a great candidate to consider. When looking...
Here's Why Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) is a Strong Value Stock
For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. The popular research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor, giving you access to daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens.
Why BCE (BCE) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again
If you are looking for a stock that has a solid history of beating earnings estimates and is in a good position to maintain the trend in its next quarterly report, you should consider BCE (BCE). This company, which is in the Zacks Diversified Communication Services industry, shows potential for another earnings beat.
Down -48.67% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (AREN) Looks Ripe for a Turnaround
A downtrend has been apparent in Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (AREN) lately with too much selling pressure. The stock has declined 48.7% over the past four weeks. However, given the fact that it is now in oversold territory and Wall Street analysts are majorly in agreement about the company's ability to report better earnings than they predicted earlier, the stock could be due for a turnaround.
SPXU: ETF Inflow Alert
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 (Symbol: SPXU) where we have detected an approximate $86.9 million dollar inflow -- that's a 7.4% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 74,247,350 to 79,747,350). The chart below shows the one year price performance of SPXU, versus its 200 day moving average:
Should Value Investors Buy Aperam (APEMY) Stock?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Of these, value investing is...
Strength Seen in Shake Shack (SHAK): Can Its 6.3% Jump Turn into More Strength?
Shake Shack (SHAK) shares soared 6.3% in the last trading session to close at $51.09. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 3.4% loss over the past four weeks. Shares of Shake Shack appreciated...
Is Trending Stock United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) a Buy Now?
United Airlines (UAL) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this airline have returned +11.1%, compared to the Zacks...
Wednesday Sector Leaders: Financial, Materials
Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Wednesday, shares of Financial companies are outperforming other sectors, up 1.3%. Within that group, Federal Realty Investment Trust (Symbol: FRT) and Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: HST) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.6% and 4.5%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is up 0.5% on the day, and up 3.85% year-to-date. Federal Realty Investment Trust, meanwhile, is up 3.71% year-to-date, and Host Hotels & Resorts Inc is up 7.91% year-to-date.
Post Holdings (POST) Up More Than 10% in 6 Months: Here's Why
Post Holdings, Inc. POST is well-placed on the back of portfolio strength, courtesy of prudent acquisitions. The consumer packaged goods company is benefiting from a recovery in the Foodservice channel. The upsides were seen in its fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results, with the top and the bottom line increasing year over year and beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate.
Is It Wise to Retain Kimco (KIM) Stock in Your Portfolio Now?
Kimco Realty KIM is well-poised to benefit from its portfolio of premium retail properties in key metro markets. Its conveniently located grocery-anchored properties, a focus on mixed-use assets and a strong balance sheet position augur well. Kimco’s properties are located in the drivable first-ring suburbs of its major metropolitan Sunbelt...
Will Aon (AON) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
Looking for a stock that has been consistently beating earnings estimates and might be well positioned to keep the streak alive in its next quarterly report? Aon (AON), which belongs to the Zacks Insurance - Brokerage industry, could be a great candidate to consider. This insurance brokerage has an established...
