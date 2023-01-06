Decentralized finance (defi) and smart contract platform tokens rallied on Monday morning (ET) and the total value locked in defi jumped above the $40 billion zone for the first time since mid-December 2022. The top smart contract platform coins by market capitalization increased 7.1% on January 9, 2023, and most have seen double-digit gains over the last week.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO