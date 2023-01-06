Read full article on original website
Digital Marketing Expert Hayden Colson Guarantees Results For Your Business Or You Don’t Pay
Have you ever been burnt by a digital marketing agency that promised you the moon but never delivered real results? Hayden Colson, VP of Marketing for Growth Solutions Marketing, is determined to make performance-based marketing the new norm for all businesses working with a digital agency to scale their growth using social media.
Smart Contract Platform Tokens See Double-Digit Gains, Boosting Defi TVL Above $40 Billion
Decentralized finance (defi) and smart contract platform tokens rallied on Monday morning (ET) and the total value locked in defi jumped above the $40 billion zone for the first time since mid-December 2022. The top smart contract platform coins by market capitalization increased 7.1% on January 9, 2023, and most have seen double-digit gains over the last week.
