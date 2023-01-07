Read full article on original website
Related
Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis stops Garcia via 9th round TKO (Video)
Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis continues his undefeated streak by stopping Hector Luis Garcia in the ninth round on Showtime PPV. In front of a sellout crowd of 19,731 at the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C., Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis (28-0) scored a ninth-round TKO victory over Hector Luis Garcia (16-1).
Cris Cyborg Claims Dana White Initiated the Physical Altercation: ‘He Was the Aggressor’
Cris Cyborg has claimed Dana White initiated the physical altercation with his wife. UFC president Dana White was recently caught on camera getting into a scuffle with his wife, Anne, first reported by TMZ Sports. The pair were in Mexico to celebrate the end of 2022 and kick in the New Year when things heated up. They were allegedly heavily intoxicated and it was right after midnight when Anne slapped White. He responded by slapping her back multiple times.
Chael Sonnen explains why Cain Velasquez is “the scariest fighter in MMA history”
Chael Sonnen has his pick for the scariest fighter in MMA history, and his name is Cain Velasquez. Velasquez is a former two-time UFC Heavyweight Champion. Velasquez was renowned for his wrestling abilities and his conditioning. He’s beaten the likes of Junior dos Santos, Brock Lesnar, and Antônio Rodrigo Nogueira.
Former UFC fighter Cain Carrizosa arrested after allegedly beating woman into convulsion
Former UFC fighter Cain Carrizosa is behind bars. Police allege he assaulted his girlfriend on two separate occasions. Carrizosa, 36, was arrested Monday by police in St. George, Utah, and faces charges of second-degree aggravated assault (two counts), second-degree robbery (one count) and third-degree domestic violence in the presence of a child (one count), MMA Junkie confirmed Sunday.
Sean O’Malley trolls Bryce Mitchell after ‘Thug Nasty’ explains why he fought with the flu at UFC 282
Sean O’Malley has trolled Bryce Mitchell after ‘Thug Nasty’ explained his decision to fight with the flu at UFC 282. Mitchell (15-1 MMA) squared off with Ilia Topuria (13-0 MMA) on the main card of last month’s UFC 282 pay-per-view event in Las Vegas. The result was a second-round submission defeat for ‘Thug Nasty’, as he was forced to tapout due to an arm-triangle choke.
Jon Jones teases imminent UFC return after dramatic heavyweight transformation with Francis Ngannou fight in the works
JON JONES has hinted his long-awaited return to the octagon is right around the corner. The former long-reigning light-heavyweight champion hasn't set foot inside the cage in nearly THREE YEARS due to the pandemic and a public pay spat with the UFC brass. SunSport revealed last year that negotiations over...
thesource.com
Meek Mill Apologizes For Ringside Altercation At Gervonta Davis Fight: ‘I Just Gotta Step My Response Game Up!’
On Saturday, Jan. 7th, Gervonta Davis fought Hector Garcia to defend his WBA lightweight title. Halfway through the 8th round, a ringside altercation between Meek Mill and pro-fighter Garry Russell Jr. caught the attention of both fighters, causing the fight to stop for a brief moment. Meek and Garry were...
MMAmania.com
Did Khabib Nurmagomedov just leave MMA for good? - ‘I hope my decision is only for the best’
Khabib Nurmagomedov could be on his way out of professional mixed martial arts (MMA) as the new year gets underway. While Nurmagomedov officially retired from Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) a few years back following his final lightweight title defense over Justin Gaethje in Abu Dhabi the undefeated legend has been coaching and helping his teammates bring their games to the next level. In fact, Khabib was one of the most successful coaches in MMA in 2022.
Former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is stepping away from coaching and leaving MMA entirely
Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov plans to step away from coaching and leave the MMA scene entirely. Nurmagomedov (29-0 MMA) decided to retire from competition following his submission victory over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254. ‘The Eagle’ cited the death of his father Abdulmanap as the reason behind his decision to hang up his gloves.
worldboxingnews.net
Mayweather CEO defends ringside Gervonta Davis love after split
Floyd Mayweather’s right-hand man Leonard Ellerbe leaped to his defense after being spotted ringside for the Gervonta Davis Pay Per View. Ellerbe was spotted congratulating “Tank” in Washington at the end of the night, having been at the Capital One Arena in Washington to support his own fighter.
Jose Aldo to Make His Professional Boxing Debut on Feb. 10 in Rio de Janeiro
Featherweight great Jose Aldo is rumored to make his professional boxing debut much earlier than expected. Aldo officially retired from mixed martial arts in September after nearly 20 years in combat sports. Now 36, Aldo will step into the squared circle for the first time. As reported by MMA Fighting, Aldo is scheduled to debut in the sweet science at Upper Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on February 10. Details regarding the bout are yet to be released, including opponent, number of rounds, and weight class.
Henry Cejudo “beats Aljamain and destroys Sean O’Malley” according to UFC veteran Matt Brown
Henry Cejudo will defeat Aljamain Sterling and dismantle Sean O’Malley if UFC veteran Matt Brown’s prediction comes true. Sterling, the reigning UFC Bantamweight Champion, has said that a showdown with Cejudo is likely to take place in March. Cejudo’s manager told MMAFighting that the bout was a done deal.
UFC Vegas 67: Nassourdine Imavov vs. Kelvin Gastelum fight card, start time, channel guide, betting odds
UFC Vegas 67: Nassourdine Imavov vs. Kelvin Gastelum fight card, start time, channel guide, betting odds. The UFC returns to action for the first time in 2023 and it’s coming during a turbulent time for the promotion. The UFC is coming off the heels of its president, Dana White, getting caught on video slapping his wife Anne on New Year’s Eve. White issued an apology and says he accepts the consequences but, so far, no consequences have come and that’s something many MMA fans aren’t letting go of any time soon.
MMAmania.com
Confirmed: Khabib Nurmagomedov has ‘left the MMA industry’
The rumors are true: Khabib Nurmagomedov has decided to take yet another step away from mixed martial arts (MMA), and will no longer be a prominent figure coaching his team of fighters to victory in 2023. Russian sports site Tass.ru confirmed the news with multiple sources. The source provided the...
MMA Fighting
Dustin Poirier reacts to Dana White slapping his wife: ‘You should never put your hands on a woman’
Dustin Poirier had a straightforward reaction to the video that showed UFC president Dana White slapping his wife on New Year’s Eve. On Monday, TMZ released a video showing White and his wife having a heated discussion in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. White was shown grabbing his wife Anne’s wrist before saying something to her, which led to Anne slapping White, and the UFC president immediately answering back with — what appeared to be — multiple slaps in return.
PHOTO | Derrick Lewis appears to be in incredible shape ahead of UFC fight with Sergey Spivak
Heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis appears to be in the best shape of his life ahead of his upcoming UFC fight with Sergey Spivak. Lewis (26-10 MMA) and Spivak (15-3 MMA) are slated to headline a UFC Fight Night event in Las Vegas on February 4th. The pair were originally scheduled to compete at UFC Vegas 65 this past November, but ‘The Black Beast’ was forced to withdraw last minute due to a medical issue.
MMA Fighting
Daniel Cormier now on good terms with Jake Paul, believes Paul will actually fight in MMA
Daniel Cormier appears to have made amends with Jake Paul. Back in 2021, Cormier and Paul found themselves on opposite ends of a heated feud. At the time, Paul was coming off a brutal knockout of Ben Askren and was hyping up a fight with Tyron Woodley, and doing so in a way that Cormier took umbrage with. As the beef continued to simmer, things boiled over when Cormier and Paul nearly got into a physical altercation at UFC 261. Ultimately, the heat between the two died down, and now, with Paul’s recent signing to the PFL, Cormier revealed he and Paul have squashed the beef.
MMAmania.com
Tony Ferguson offers to train Jake Paul ahead of MMA debut: ‘You can be one of my students’
Jake Paul threw the combat sports world for a loop earlier this week when he signed a multi-year deal to compete in mixed martial arts (MMA) under the Professional Fighters League (PFL) banner. It is unknown at this time who or when Paul will make his first professional MMA appearance, but his decision to cross over into another sport has sparked much intrigue.
MMAWeekly.com
Undefeated UFC welterweight contender
Khamzat Chimaev missed with for his last fight and it doesn’t look like he’ll be making welterweight in the near future. Chimaev failed to make weight for his scheduled welterweight match against Nate Diaz at UFC 279 in September forcing a last-minute shakeup to the main card. The failure on the scales pushed Chimaev out of the main event matchup.
MMA Fighting
2022 Year in Review: Few highs and some huge lows result in up-and-down campaign for the UFC
2022 was a wild one for the sport of MMA, and so with the year now officially in the rear-view, MMA Fighting is taking a look back at what happened in the major promotions, where they succeeded, where they failed, and what’s in store for 2023. UFC By The...
Comments / 0