Will We Be Able to Afford Eggs in 2023? A Look at Inflation Predictions
"Oh the places prices have gone in 2022. The consumer price index (CPI) was up 7.1 percent year-over-year in November, and although there is one more report due out in the next few weeks, the average for the year is likely to be in that range. While this is down from a peak of 9.1 percent in June, it's roughly the same as the annual rate for 2021. That means inflation was hovering around a 40-year high for the last two years, even as the underlying causes of inflation appeared to shift. As Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell recently pointed out,...
PC giant Dell will reportedly stop using Chinese chips as soon as next year, and it shows how Washington-Beijing tensions are forcing companies to diversify their supply chains
The move comes as geopolitical relations between Washington and Beijing sour, and as factory operations continue to be hit by China's COVID policies.
Three January deadlines to claim between $36 and $25,000 – see who qualifies for extra money
1. Keurig – up to $36. Coffee maker Keurig Dr Pepper got slapped with a class action lawsuit in 2018 over allegedly misleading customers about how easy it is to recycle its products. While the company has denied the claims, it reached a $10million settlement in 2022. As result,...
‘Killer robots’ and AI’s ‘dirty little secret’: Many people prefer robots over humans
This phenomenon becomes more important as we enter an era of AI-enabled robots.
Bilirakis Gets RANSOMWARE Act, Proposal Protecting Consumers Making Online Purchases Across Finish Line
While he voted against the federal omnibus bill last month, last week, U.S. Rep. Gus Bilirakis, R-Fla., said he was glad that it contained two proposals he has championed on Capitol Hill. The omnibus contained the congressman‘s “Reporting Attacks from Nations Selected for Oversight and Monitoring Web Attacks and Ransomware...
Millions of Americans can get free or discounted WiFi – see who’s eligible
INTERNET services may be free or discounted for millions of Americans. Several states across the United States are offering programs for people to enroll in to claim free or cheaper Wi-Fi. Different states are offering different programs, but some companies like AT&T and T-mobile are participants in the promotion of...
Whiplash: energy markets start 2023 with biggest weekly dive in years
NEW YORK, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Energy futures for crude oil, refined products and natural gas have plummeted in the new year as traders reconsidered near-term worries over cold weather and fears of supply shortages and dumped contracts.
Businesses considering redundancies to manage high costs, report says
Pessimism and low confidence among British businesses has led firms’ recruitment plans to reach the lowest levels in two years, an influential report has found.Employers are pausing hiring plans and considering redundancies to manage rising costs, accounting and advisory firm BDO said in its analysis of more than 4,000 businesses surveyed across different sectors.Optimism and productivity eked up by a fraction in December, but it followed a significant drop in November, therefore remaining well below historic levels.Inflation and supply chain pressures are clearly being felt across the board, as employers pause recruitment plans and consider redundancies to manage rising costsKaley...
China’s Covid wave threatens another snarl of U.S. medical supply chain
WASHINGTON — As Covid infections surge across China, the U.S. again risks falling short of medical supplies as that country struggles to keep factories running and goods flowing out of its ports. U.S. hospitals, health care companies and federal officials worked to lessen their dependence on China for medical...
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Hackers steal dollars from JPMorgan bank account of Ray Ban
JP Morgan Chase aka JPMorgan, one of the top banking services of America, has hit the news headlines early this year for failing to protect the account of Essilor from hackers who stole around $272m. Though the attack is yet to be officially announced, sources reporting to Cybersecurity insiders state...
Consumer Reports.org
New Appliances, Smart Home Devices, and Energy-Saving Products Unveiled at CES 2023
Every January, CES—the Consumer Electronics Show—provides a glimpse into the consumer products that will come to market in the weeks and months ahead: TVs, cars, and even home appliances. The deluge of new-product announcements at CES 2023 reveals trends about how manufacturers want to impact consumers’ lives through...
maritime-executive.com
Japan’s K-Line Researches AI Systems to Automate Berthing Operations
Japanese shipping company “K” Line is developing a system employing artificial intelligence to aid in the maneuvering and berthing operations for vessels. It is the latest in a series of projects underway in Japan to improve safe ship operations and realize autonomous ships in the future. “K” Line...
The Rise of AI Like Chatgpt and Other Chatbots Could Lead to Mass Unemployment
As the world becomes increasingly reliant on technology, artificial intelligence (AI) and chatbots have emerged as key players in many industries. But with the rise of these advanced technologies comes the potential for mass unemployment, as AI and chatbots are able to automate tasks that were previously performed by humans.
cybersecurity-insiders.com
CSI Selects Microsoft Azure as Platform for Its Public Cloud Solutions
PADUCAH, Ky.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Computer Services, Inc. (CSI), a leading provider of end-to-end fintech and regtech solutions, today announced it is working with Microsoft to rebuild its solutions in the public cloud on Microsoft Azure. Working with Azure allows CSI to seamlessly integrate and execute its long-term strategic vision for cloud solutions that provide financial institutions and global organizations alike with scalable technologies to meet evolving customer needs, increase revenue and improve speed to market. Solutions developed through the collaboration have already been adopted by customers such as Iowa-based Marion County Bank.
cybersecurity-insiders.com
QuSecure’s Leading Post-Quantum Cybersecurity Solution Wins 2022 CyberSecured Award for Quantum Computing
SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–QuSecure™, Inc., a leader in post-quantum cybersecurity (PQC), today announced that its industry-leading PQC solution QuProtect™ won the 2022 CyberSecured Award, as announced in December 2022 by 1105 Media’s Security Today brand, the leading industry media brand providing technology, education and solutions for security professionals. QuProtect, the industry’s first and only end-to-end PQC software-based solution uniquely designed to protect encrypted communications and data with quantum-resilience using quantum secure channels, won in the Quantum Computing awards category.
natureworldnews.com
Strategies for Reducing Energy Consumption in Software Projects
In the past few years, energy consumption has become a top priority for software companies and their users. As a result, developers face new challenges in delivering sustainable software solutions while still delivering users' desired features. This post will guide you through some strategies you can use to reduce energy consumption in your software projects.
Digital Trends
This ultra-secure HP laptop is $1867 off, and it’s not a mistake
As the world has become increasingly reliant on being online, digital security is becoming a big consideration for most companies, whether they are small start-ups or multinational companies with thousands of employees. Luckily, if you’re a small-to-medium enterprise, HP offers their EliteBook 865 Wolf Pro Security Edition, which gives you a lot of security without needing additional IT resources. Even better, you can pick it up from HP for just $999, down from $2,866, which is a whopping $1,867 discount.
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Latest Cyberthreats and Advisories – January 6, 2023
The LockBit ransomware gang apologizes, Google settles privacy lawsuits and cybercriminals impersonate brands and the U.K. government. Here are the latest threats and advisories for the week of January 6, 2023. Threat Advisories and Alerts. Cybercriminals Impersonate Brands with Search Ads And Fake Sites. The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation...
Insurance Fraud Detection Global Market Report 2022
This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global insurance fraud detection market. The global insurance fraud detection market is expected to grow from. $4.24 billion. in 2021 to. $5.19 billion. in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of...
United States Disability Insurance Segment Series Subscription 2023
Disability insurance provides income protection to individuals unable to work for a prolonged period of time. will pay a benefit during the period of disability. The Insurance Segment Reports contain key issues and developments in the market including market constituents, market forces, products and product features, financial results, and future outlook for the.
