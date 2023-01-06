ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russellville, KY

yoursportsedge.com

Wildcats Blister Second Half Nets for Road Win at Logan County

It was rough. It was chippy. It was on the road. And it was exactly the kind of game Trigg County needed as it prepares for the second half of the basketball season. The Wildcats shot 64-percent from the field in the second half to claim a 77=64 win at Logan County Saturday. It was Trigg’s first win on the Cougars’ home floor in 20 years.
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

WKU announces 2023 football schedule

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Football has released its 2023 schedule. After playing the first college football game of 2022 in August, WKU will wait until September to open the 2023 campaign when it plays host to South Florida on Saturday, Sept. 2. This will mark the eighth meeting...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Bagwell’s Big 2nd Half Leads Lady Colonels Past Ohio County

After a frustrating first half in Saturday’s matchup with visiting Ohio County, Christian County’s Anaysia Bagwell took over after the break on the way to a game-high 24 points to lead the Lady Colonels to a narrow 51-48 victory over the Lady Eagles. The victory is the third...
OHIO COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Christian County Farm Couple Inducted Into KCA Hall Of Fame

A Christian County couple joined the Kentucky Cattleman’s Association Hall of Fame Friday night during the annual meeting in Lexington. Lanny and Sheryl Boyd from Crofton were inducted into the KCA Hall of Fame during the Friday night awards banquet at the Lexington Convention Center. Lanny says it was quite an honor to be selected.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Hopkinsville Man Injured In Monday Morning Crash

Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville man that was injured in a wreck on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way at the intersection of Commerce Court Monday morning. Hopkinsville Police say just before 6 am a car driven by 33-year-old Sherrick Pendelton was turning onto Commerce Court from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way and pulled into the path of a truck driven by 57-year-old Thomas Elkin, of Hopkinsville, that was on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
College Heights Herald

‘A life-long mentor’: WKU management professor passes away

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story stated Meggers died in car accident. The Herald regrets this error. Kay Meggers, Hays Watkins executive-in-residence in the Gordon Ford College of Business Department of Management, passed away on Dec. 30 in an accident in Germany, his home country. Meggers joined...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
14news.com

Trial underway in Hopkins Co. murder

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A trial has begun in Hopkins County in a 2020 murder case. Dennis Stone Jr. is accused in the shooting death of 30-year-old Nicole Merrell of Madisonville. [Previous: Bond now $1 million for man accused of killing woman and shooting toddler]. Police say he also...
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Barren County schools mourning loss of music teacher

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police have released details about a two-vehicle collision involving a Hart County School bus on Friday, Jan. 6. A treasured member of Barren County schools died in that crash. “We were saddened to hear that we lost one of our very own,” said...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Child Flown To Hospital After Equipment Landed On The Child

A child was flown to a Nashville hospital after an accident at a home on Butler Road. Christian County emergency officials say a piece of equipment landed on a five-rear old child Tuesday afternoon. Emergency personnel say a lift attachment weighing around 100 pounds fell on the child’s head. The accident occurred at a location near 10,900 Butler Road.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
WKRN

Gunshot victim arrested on drug charges

Metro police searching for gunman who shot woman …. Metro police are searching for a gunman who reportedly robbed and shot at a woman near her home on Gibson Drive Saturday night in Madison. Rep. Andy Ogles explains his decision to flip, back …. Tennessee’s newest congressman has had an...
NASHVILLE, TN
Sumner County Source

OBITUARY: Melanie Nicole Murphy

Miss Melanie Nicole Murphy, age 48 of Hendersonville, Tennessee passed from this life to her Heavenly home on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. Melanie was born July 6, 1974 in Memphis, Tennessee to William Murphy and Barbara Somerville. Melanie is survived by her son, Cameron Tomlin; parents, Barry and Barbara Somerville...
HENDERSONVILLE, TN

