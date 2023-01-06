Read full article on original website
yoursportsedge.com
Wildcats Blister Second Half Nets for Road Win at Logan County
It was rough. It was chippy. It was on the road. And it was exactly the kind of game Trigg County needed as it prepares for the second half of the basketball season. The Wildcats shot 64-percent from the field in the second half to claim a 77=64 win at Logan County Saturday. It was Trigg’s first win on the Cougars’ home floor in 20 years.
whopam.com
Christian County High School Hires Avery Seeger as Colonel Soccer Coach
HOPKINSVILLE, KY-Christian County High School’s Athletic Director Trey Wheeler has announced the hiring of Avery Seeger as the new Colonel Soccer Coach. He most recently served as the boy’s assistant coach at CCHS under his father, Arne Seeger for the past two seasons. “I’m thrilled to continue the...
WBKO
WKU announces 2023 football schedule
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Football has released its 2023 schedule. After playing the first college football game of 2022 in August, WKU will wait until September to open the 2023 campaign when it plays host to South Florida on Saturday, Sept. 2. This will mark the eighth meeting...
yoursportsedge.com
Bagwell’s Big 2nd Half Leads Lady Colonels Past Ohio County
After a frustrating first half in Saturday’s matchup with visiting Ohio County, Christian County’s Anaysia Bagwell took over after the break on the way to a game-high 24 points to lead the Lady Colonels to a narrow 51-48 victory over the Lady Eagles. The victory is the third...
thunderboltradio.com
Is In-N-Out coming? 5 chains not yet located in Tennessee
From Del Taco to Skyline Chili, there are some popular chain restaurants that aren't in the Volunteer State, but could that change?
whvoradio.com
Christian County Farm Couple Inducted Into KCA Hall Of Fame
A Christian County couple joined the Kentucky Cattleman’s Association Hall of Fame Friday night during the annual meeting in Lexington. Lanny and Sheryl Boyd from Crofton were inducted into the KCA Hall of Fame during the Friday night awards banquet at the Lexington Convention Center. Lanny says it was quite an honor to be selected.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Clarksville
Clarksville might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Clarksville.
Hopkinsville’s MLK march on Monday will conclude with a program at Hopkinsville Community College
Hopkinsville’s observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day will commence at 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, with a march from Freedom Elementary School to the Hopkinsville Community College Auditorium. Community members are invited to join the march, which will be roughly three-fourths of a mile long. Or they may...
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Injured In Monday Morning Crash
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville man that was injured in a wreck on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way at the intersection of Commerce Court Monday morning. Hopkinsville Police say just before 6 am a car driven by 33-year-old Sherrick Pendelton was turning onto Commerce Court from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way and pulled into the path of a truck driven by 57-year-old Thomas Elkin, of Hopkinsville, that was on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way.
College Heights Herald
‘A life-long mentor’: WKU management professor passes away
Editor’s note: A previous version of this story stated Meggers died in car accident. The Herald regrets this error. Kay Meggers, Hays Watkins executive-in-residence in the Gordon Ford College of Business Department of Management, passed away on Dec. 30 in an accident in Germany, his home country. Meggers joined...
Petitions call for restoration of 130-year-old Hopkinsville L&N Railroad Depot
One woman says when there's something worth protecting in your community, you have to fight for it yourself. She's concerned about the deterioration of a piece of history standing for 130 years.
14news.com
Trial underway in Hopkins Co. murder
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A trial has begun in Hopkins County in a 2020 murder case. Dennis Stone Jr. is accused in the shooting death of 30-year-old Nicole Merrell of Madisonville. [Previous: Bond now $1 million for man accused of killing woman and shooting toddler]. Police say he also...
Kentucky witness says bright circle-shaped object dropped to near ground level
A Kentucky witness at Utica reported watching a circle-shaped object that dropped to near ground level at 12:30 a.m. on December 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Eight students injured in school bus crash Monday morning in Christian County
A school bus carrying students from Crofton Elementary, Christian County Middle and Christian County High was involved in a crash on Monday morning.
WBKO
Barren County schools mourning loss of music teacher
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police have released details about a two-vehicle collision involving a Hart County School bus on Friday, Jan. 6. A treasured member of Barren County schools died in that crash. “We were saddened to hear that we lost one of our very own,” said...
wkdzradio.com
Child Flown To Hospital After Equipment Landed On The Child
A child was flown to a Nashville hospital after an accident at a home on Butler Road. Christian County emergency officials say a piece of equipment landed on a five-rear old child Tuesday afternoon. Emergency personnel say a lift attachment weighing around 100 pounds fell on the child’s head. The accident occurred at a location near 10,900 Butler Road.
WBKO
$239 million bond issued to build glass manufacturing facility in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Transpark will be the home of O-I Glass’ brand-new, 160,000-square-foot, bottle manufacturing facility. They join the likes of Envision AESC electric-vehicle battery plant, as one of the newest economic developments in the county. During the first Fiscal Court meeting of the new...
WKRN
Gunshot victim arrested on drug charges
Metro police searching for gunman who shot woman …. Metro police are searching for a gunman who reportedly robbed and shot at a woman near her home on Gibson Drive Saturday night in Madison. Rep. Andy Ogles explains his decision to flip, back …. Tennessee’s newest congressman has had an...
OBITUARY: Melanie Nicole Murphy
Miss Melanie Nicole Murphy, age 48 of Hendersonville, Tennessee passed from this life to her Heavenly home on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. Melanie was born July 6, 1974 in Memphis, Tennessee to William Murphy and Barbara Somerville. Melanie is survived by her son, Cameron Tomlin; parents, Barry and Barbara Somerville...
