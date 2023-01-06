Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Hope Center in Rapid City plans to expand
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Each year, the Hope Center in Rapid City sees more and more visitors in need. In response, the homeless facility is looking to expand. When the Hope Center opened, it saw about 20 visitors a day. Eleven years later, it sees ten times that – more than 200 people a day.
KEVN
Snowfall for some tomorrow morning
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Some snow is possible for southern counties tonight and tomorrow morning, but we don’t expect to see much. Highs tomorrow will be a bit colder with lower 40s and upper 30s expected. Temperatures will increase once again for the end of the week. Friday and Saturday we could see highs well into the 50s and maybe even lower 60s.
pv-magazine-usa.com
The largest solar project in South Dakota begins construction
South Dakota is about to take its first step into the utility-scale solar space as National Grid Renewables announced it has broken ground on its 128 MW Wild Springs solar project. The Pennington County project is located in the Southwest Power Pool and will sell its production to utility Basin Electric Power Cooperative via a 114 MW power purchase agreement.
KELOLAND TV
Mild temperatures today; Pockets of blowing snow tomorrow night
Temperatures have been holding in a mild pattern, with many spots in the 30s and 40s. Sioux Falls finally made it to 30, but Aberdeen held to just 20 for a high. Rapid City really jumped fast and hit 54. The snow cover map tells us a lot about the...
kotatv.com
Space heaters delivered to South Dakota reservations
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A group of Rapid City-area community members are helping their friends and neighbors on western South Dakota reservations. After the brutal snowstorm and deathly cold in December, donations for space heaters are being accepted by the Aunties Sewing Squad. The group emerged at the beginning...
county17.com
Snow possible Tuesday, Wednesday after sunny Monday
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A slight chance for snow is forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday after a warm start to the work week. The National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, has forecast a 45-degree day under sunny skies today with wind chills early on dipping as low as 20 degrees. Winds will come from the southwest at 14 to 17 mph with gusts reaching 26 mph.
solarpowerworldonline.com
National Grid Renewables building South Dakota’s largest solar project
National Grid Renewables started on-site construction at its Wild Springs Solar Project in Pennington County, South Dakota. Wild Springs, the largest solar energy project in South Dakota to date, is a 128-MWAC solar project located in the Southwest Power Pool (SPP) with a 114-MW power purchase agreement (PPA) with Basin Electric Power Cooperative.
newscenter1.tv
Fall River County fire agencies tackle Friday morning fire
FALL RIVER COUNTY, S.D. — The Fall River County Sheriff’s Office received multiple 911 calls Friday morning about a structure fire at Maverick Junction. The Hot Springs Volunteer Fire Department, Hot Springs V.A. Fire Department and the Oral Volunteer Fire Department all responded to the fire and were able to keep it from spreading to nearby residences.
KEVN
newscenter1.tv
See how updates to South Dakota’s Cottage Food Law are affecting small businesses
RAPID CITY, S.D. – In July of 2022, updates were made to South Dakota’s Cottage Food Law. These updates eased some of the restrictions on selling homemade and homegrown goods. Before these updates, South Dakota had some of the most restrictive laws in the region when it came...
newscenter1.tv
What happened the night of August 24, 2020? Law enforcement takes the stand Tuesday in a Rapid City triple homicide case
RAPID CITY, S.D.– After taking Monday to gather jurors for the case, opening statements got underway on Tuesday in the murder trial of Arnson Absolu, who faces life in prison for three counts of first-degree murder if convicted. Opening statements. Assistant Attorney General Trevor Thielen gave the statement for...
voiceofalexandria.com
Teen dies in crash in west central Minnesota, two others injured
(Clara City, MN)--A woman from west central Minnesota has reportedly been killed in a two-vehicle crash west of Clara City. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a mini-van driven by Hailey Berghuis, 19, of Clara City, and an SUV collided on Highway 7 near 30th Avenue Southeast, near Clara City over the weekend. Authorities say that Berghuis was killed in the crash.
KEVN
Wedding vendors connect with customers at the annual bridal showcase
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The 46th annual Bridal Showcase hosts more than 60 wedding vendors, giving brides-to-be and grooms the opportunity to connect with professionals like photographers, florists, decorators, and caterers. Businesses were able to meet face-to-face with potential customers as they discussed ways to help make their wedding...
What South Dakota Town Was Named to “Must Visit List” and Why
Those of us that are lucky enough to call South Dakota home already know that it is a special place. A recent article outlining 50 underrated cities from across the nation includes one in South Dakota as a 'must visit.'. Unsurprisingly, there are many SD gems, including Sioux Falls, that...
KELOLAND TV
RCPD: Missing man last heard from November 30
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City are asking for the public’s help locating a missing man. According to the Rapid City Police Department, 61-year-old Gary Baker of Rapid City was reported missing on January 5. The last known contact with Baker was on November 30.
Critics decry South Dakota’s approach to zebra mussels
The confirmed finding last summer of zebra mussels in Pactola Reservoir – 15 miles west of Rapid City in the Black Hills National Forest – has sparked greater scrutiny of South Dakota’s efforts to protect bodies of water from aquatic invasive species, which spread exponentially and can negatively impact ecosystems, water intakes, fisheries and beaches.
Justice coalition aims to force change after death of Native American mother
A group of Native American activists and their supporters have refined their demands for Pennington County officials following the death of a young woman who’d been arrested in Rapid City, and they plan to meet weekly all winter long to push for their demands to be met. Tuesday will mark four weeks of group meetings, […] The post Justice coalition aims to force change after death of Native American mother appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
dakotanewsnow.com
KEVN
Rapid City man arrested following death of horses
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 72-year-old Rapid City man was arrested Friday, charged with 13 counts of animal neglect, according to a release from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office. The arrest of Kenneth Jobbins after horses were found dead and others neglected at a property on the 5000...
sdpb.org
A history of the Ellsworth Air Force Base
In January 1942, as the US was entering World War II, the War Department established an Army Air Base in Rapid City. The base would train crews for the B-17 Flying Fortress with deployment to fight the Axis in Europe. In late September 1942, the control tower opened along with...
Comments / 1