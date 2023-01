Michael James “Hubba” Maney, 57, of Dellroy, Ohio, died early Monday morning, Jan. 9, 2023, in Aultman Hospital at Canton, Ohio following a five-week illness. He was born Sept. 16, 1965, in Laredo, Texas and was the son of the late James David and Margaret Ann “Peg” (Mackey) Maney.

DELLROY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO