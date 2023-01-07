Hillsborough County deputies have launched a homicide investigation after a man was fatally shot by a relative Saturday night in Riverview. Just after 10:30 p.m., deputies responded to the 10200 block of Strawberry Tetra Drive to reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies and Hillsborough County Fire Rescue located an adult male with upper body trauma, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

RIVERVIEW, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO