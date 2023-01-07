ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Hillsborough Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide in Riverview

Hillsborough County deputies have launched a homicide investigation after a man was fatally shot by a relative Saturday night in Riverview. Just after 10:30 p.m., deputies responded to the 10200 block of Strawberry Tetra Drive to reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies and Hillsborough County Fire Rescue located an adult male with upper body trauma, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
RIVERVIEW, FL
Man, 21, dies after being found unresponsive on Treasure Island beach

A 21-year-old man died after he was found unresponsive on Treasure Island beach early Monday morning, according to Treasure Island police. Police said they were summoned to the beach in the 10800 block of Gulf Boulevard early Monday morning, where they found Justin Allyn Hallock unresponsive, according to a news release.
TREASURE ISLAND, FL

