ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga, CA

Between major storms, Bay Area roofing contractors busy with repairs

By Mary Lee
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=348DKZ_0k6O3tBl00

Storms send demand for home repair services through the roof 01:56

SARATOGA – As the Bay Area is in the midst of multiple atmospheric river storms bringing heavy rain and damaging winds, roofing contractors are busy.

They're taking advantage of this break from the rain on Friday to help homeowners with their leaky roofs, especially with more rain on the horizon.

For Shane Cameron, who owns Allied Roofing in San Jose, roofing is a family affair.

"My dad and uncle started a roofing business in the 1970s. I've been doing roofing basically my whole life," Cameron told KPIX. "I used to get in the truck in the morning, go to the office and go to a jobs when I was just two and three years old."

On Friday, Cameron and his crew were working on a home in Saratoga, fixing a leaky roof.

A crew with Allied Roofing in San Jose repairs a leaky roof at a home in Saratoga, January 6, 2023. CBS

"Today, we're repairing a leaky area on a roof. And what we have, what we believe we have, is some metal flashing and shingles and underlayment that are just not installed properly," he explained. "We're gonna take that all apart and basically do surgery on it."

Cameron said it's usually when it's raining, that homeowners discover they have a problem with their roof. He pointed out where the roof is leaking and the damage to the ceiling in the kitchen pantry.

"It's been a long time since we've seen storms like this in the amount of rain that we're getting in calls that are that are coming through of questions of what to do and how to do," said Rick Berhorst of American Standard Coatings.

With our powerful atmospheric rivers we've already seen and with more storms on the way, Cameron said it's so important to get an annual roof inspection, which is free. Cameron advises hiring a professional and not trying to do it yourself, since it can be dangerous on the roof of your home.

He said homeowners should have regular roof maintenance to clean your gutters and roof surfaces every year.

"It's not always that easy to know unless you're really diligent about maintaining your property and inspecting your attic," said Cameron.

Roofing experts also said the next time it rains, be sure to check all the ceilings throughout your entire home, so you can catch any leaks early. They also recommend checking your appliances like your water heater and furnace since they vent out through the roof.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Monday's storm causes rush hour traffic issues in Bay Area

(KRON) — Monday’s storm is creating a lot of problems on the road as of 6 a.m. Make sure to give yourself plenty of extra time during Monday’s commute. KRON4’s Reyna Harvey breaks down the main problem areas this morning. East Bay San Francisco South Bay BART
CBS San Francisco

Storm struggles: rural Marin residents beset by power outages

MARSHALL -- A lot of people across the Bay Area have had their power disrupted because of the storms -- left to wonder when it would come back on. In some remote reaches of Marin County, intermittent and lengthy power outages are adding up to days in the dark.The tiny town of Marshall sits on the edge of Tomales Bay and, even after it stopped raining, water was gushing everywhere. Unlike the big city, when fallen trees or high winds cut off the electricity here, there isn't an alternative power circuit to switch to.  "Today is very exciting for us...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
SFist

Rainy Morning Gives Way to Dry Monday as Next Deluge Sets Up for Tuesday

Most of the Bay Area will get a brief respite from the rain today after a wet and windy Monday morning. You may even get a glimpse of sun Monday afternoon in San Francisco and Oakland, as this ongoing parade of atmospheric river events gives us a break in the rain for most of the day. From Santa Rosa down to San Jose, the rest of Monday looks relatively dry.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Overnight blast from atmospheric river pushes swollen rivers to the brink

GUERNEVILLE -- The latest atmospheric river roared into the San Francisco Bay Area early Monday, triggering flooding, water rescues in Felton and evacuations in Soquel and Vacaville.Of particular concern, the National Weather Service said, was flooding at the Russian River at Johnson's Beach near Guerneville, Alameda Creek near Niles Canyon, Coyote Creek above Hwy 237 at Milpitas, the Big Sur River, Carmel River at Robles Del Rio, the San Lorenzo River at Big Trees and the Guadalupe River above Almaden Expressway.KPIX 5 First Alert Weather: Current Conditions, Forecasts, Alerts For Your AreaAt around 7 a.m., the San Lorenzo River went over...
VACAVILLE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Arborist puzzled by condition of storm-downed trees in East Bay

OAKLAND -- The series of punishing rainstorms has wreaked havoc on cities across the Bay Area and many of the problems -- from downed power lines to blocked roads -- are the result of falling trees. The situation is raising concerns with longtime homeowners and experienced tree professionalsIn the area of the Oakland Hills known as Piedmont Pines, heavy rain and high winds have taken their toll on the huge trees that form a canopy over the neighborhood.Tim Ports and Elizabeth Foust say they've never seen anything like it.  A huge tree toppled over in the canyon just below their...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Atmospheric river: Flooding closes Highway 101 in Gilroy; nearby homes flooded

GILROY -- Flooding from the latest atmospheric river storm has impacted southern Santa Clara County on Monday, leading to submerged homes and the closure of a stretch of Highway 101.Shortly before noon, the Gilroy Police Department announced the southbound direction was closed at Mesa Road, just south of Monterey Highway. Nearby, Bolsa Road is also flooded between Travel Park Circle and Carnadero Avenue.Around 12:25 p.m., KCBS Radio reported that the flooding has appeared to worsen. By 1:50 p.m., both directions of the roadway were closed. Traffic was being diverted to Highway 25.Drivers are being urged to take alternate routes around...
GILROY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area residents forced to deal with flood-related car repairs

SAN MATEO -- The week of intense storms that drenched Northern California and flooded neighborhoods across the Bay Area has some residents facing some daunting repairs for their vehicles.Cars were often submerged in floodwaters, sometimes from overflowing creeks, like on Arroyo Court in San Mateo, where William Winfield lives."One of my neighbors was parked down there. She had an older car. By the time she got there, the flooding was so intense it messed up her electrical system. Her insurance company ended up totaling the car," he said.His car was parked on the street that flooded as well, but his...
SAN MATEO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Crews scramble to halt growing slide threatening Point Richmond homes

RICHMOND - Many communities are still cleaning up and assessing damage from the storms that have already come through, hoping the next round of weather doesn't make things worse. One of them is Point Richmond, where a crack in a hillside forced the evacuation of 15 homes in the Seacliff Neighborhood. ﻿ It was last weekend's big rain storm. Someone walking a trail was sharp enough to notice the crack in the hillside, and know that it was absolutely something that needed to be reported. Just about a week later now they have covered that break in the ground with...
RICHMOND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Video: San Lorenzo River flows into Felton neighborhood; Water rescues underway

FELTON -- The rain swollen San Lorenzo River surged into a neighborhood in the Santa Cruz Mountain community of Felton Monday morning, triggering water rescues by local firefighters.Despite the deadly nature of storms, which have killed at least a dozen people, residents of tiny, flooded Felton remained calm and upbeat.Christine Patracuola, the owner of Rocky's Cafe for 25 years, handed out free coffee to customers whose homes lacked power Monday. Her staff couldn't come in because of closed roads, including a bridge over the San Lorenzo."A little coffee can't hurt anybody," she said. "You can't really change Mother Nature; you...
FELTON, CA
CBS San Francisco

Overnight high winds, rain batter the Bay Area ahead of next major storm system

SAN FRANCISCO -- The latest storm in the parade of atmospheric river events sweeping into the Bay Area brought rain and high winds to the region overnight with another system expected Sunday evening.Gov. Gavin Newsom said 12 people lost their lives as a result of violent weather during the past 10 days and he warned that this week's storms could be even more dangerous. He urged people to stay home."Just be cautious over the course of the next week, particularly the next day or two or so," Newsom said during a briefing with California officials outlining the state's storm preparations.The...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Video: Massive landslide shuts down southbound Highway 17

SANTA CRUZ -- A potent atmospheric river roared into Santa Cruz County Monday morning, triggering landslides in the mountains and evacuations due to rising rivers and creeks.Southbound traffic on Hwy 17, the major transit hub through the coastal mountains, was shut down after tons of debris slammed onto the roadway.Caltrans has not issued an ETA as to when the slide would be cleaned up and the lanes reopened. Another wintry blast was forecast for late Monday and early Tuesday morning.Meanwhile, another massive slide had crashed down on SR-9 and Holiday Lane blocking the roadway. There was no ETA as to...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Collapsed water channel wall in San Leandro floods several properties

SAN LEANDRO -- One garage was destroyed and up to four residential yards have been affected by a collapsed flood control wall in the Washington Manor-Bonaire neighborhood in San Leandro, city officials said Friday.About 100 feet of wall in two areas collapsed last weekend, according to the city. The damage is along Crosby Street between Fargo Avenue and Manor Boulevard.At least one affected yard collapsed into the water channel, which is managed by the Alameda County Flood Control and Water Conservation District.City officials are concerned that additional rain expected in the coming days could be hazardous to some residents. County...
SAN LEANDRO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Atmospheric River: Biden approves Newsom's request for federal disaster aid

SAN FRANCISCO -- As another damaging atmospheric river rolled through the San Francisco Bay Area, President Joe Biden approved Gov. Gavin Newsom's request for federal disaster aid.Biden's action authorizes the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate all disaster relief efforts which have the purpose of alleviating the hardship and suffering caused by the series of severe storms.The counties covered by the emergency declaration include El Dorado, Los Angeles, Mariposa, Mendocino, Merced, Monterey, Napa, Placer, Riverside, Sacramento, San Bernardino, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Sonoma, Stanislaus, and Ventura.Newsom said 12 people have lost their lives as a result of violent weather during the past 10 days."Just be cautious over the course of the next week, particularly the next day or two or so," Newsom said during a briefing with California officials outlining the state's storm preparations.During a winter storm update, Newsom said to expect the worst of the storm and "very intense weather" in the next 48 hours."Don't test fate," Newsom said during the Sunday update. "Just a foot of water and your car's floating, you know, half a foot of water and you're off your feet."
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
106K+
Followers
28K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy