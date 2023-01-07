Read full article on original website
Related
purewow.com
Sugar Beach, a Viceroy Resort in St. Lucia Is the Sweet Caribbean Escape You Need￼
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. Surrounded by more than 100 acres of tropical rainforest with breathtaking views of the Caribbean, Sugar Beach, a Viceroy Resort...
Observer
Want to Travel Without Breaking the Bank? Here Are Budget-Friendly Vacation Ideas
Each new year brings the prospect of fresh experience, especially in the form of travel. While it infuses you with treasured memories from new adventures, travel can drain your savings. You might start to panic when dollar signs fill your eyes and the digits start to add up. The list of costs can be lengthy, including rides to and from the airport or parking, flights, gas money, rental cars, hotels, food, and entertainment.
28-year-old buys cruise ship apartment because it's less than renting and he can see the world
An all-expenses-paid life for about $50,000 a year? Sounds like a deal.
How Much It Costs To Sail Aboard the World’s Largest Cruise Ship
This fall, Royal Caribbean opened up bookings for its newest, super-sized cruise ship, the Icon of the Seas, which will set sail in January 2024. Wealthy Millennials Aren't Banking on Stocks: Here's...
"I Was Bored After Six Hours": People Are Sharing The Travel Destinations That Fell Short Of Their Expectations (Or Surpassed Them Immensely)
"IMO, it's probably the most underrated travel destination on the planet. It's home to every kind of landscape you could hope to visit."
Special 'Royal Caribbean' Balcony Cruise Cabins Come with a Twist
It looks pretty nice, but it's not for everyone.
This 8-Acre Private Island on the Mexican Riviera Can Be Yours for $4 Million
Riviera Nayarit is one of Mexico’s most premier beach destinations, brimming with luxury resorts, incredible surfing and diverse natural landscapes. Tucked between the Pacific Ocean and the forested Sierra Madre mountains, the Mexican state Nayarit spans roughly 200 miles and encompasses the lively tourist hub of Puerto Vallarta, the surfing village Sayulita, charming old-world towns and archaeological sites, among others. For those seeking an incredibly private escape with close proximity to international airports, Isla Tortuga can be yours for $3.9 million. This eight-acre private island is located along the coast in the center of Riviera Nayarit and has over a thousand...
disneyfoodblog.com
PHOTOS: Tour a Deluxe Oceanview Stateroom on the Disney Dream Cruise Ship With Us
If it involves lounging poolside with a drink in your hand, experiencing world-class entertainment, and sailing to new destinations — the Disney Cruise Line may be for you! We recently sailed on the Disney Dream, and have been sharing bits of our trip. But now, it’s time to take a tour of a Disney Dream stateroom!
Airbnb lists entire island in the Bahamas for rent
If you’re looking to unwind after the holidays, and if you have lots of money to spare, an island in the Bahamas is offering the opportunity to rent it all out. Musha Cay, located in the Exuma Chain in the southern Bahamas — a tropical oasis of white sand beaches, crystal-clear waters and palm trees — has five separate homes to choose from. Prices vary based on season, but Airbnb rates currently cost a cool $50,000 per night. So, if fortune is on your side, options for the five homes include a 10,000-square-foot mansion, a five-bedroom house, a beach house, a...
My $1,400 stateroom on Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas wasn't impressive despite being on the world's largest cruise ship
The Wonder of the Seas was one of 2022's most highly anticipated cruise ships but I wasn't as wowed by my stateroom as I was the rest of the ship.
Floating tent resort will see guests sleep hundreds of metres above the ground
A new floating tent resort will enable guests to sleep hundreds of metres above the ground, in the mountains of Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The proposed line of tourist tents will host up to 10 canopies, which would be suspended from the mountainside. The ambitious resort has been dubbed the Floating Retreat, and plans for it have been drawn up by Dubai-based design studio Ardh Architect. Ardh Architect was approached by the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority, with a view “to look into a new typology of hospitality”. Subsequent plans for the suspended accommodation followed, with the...
cruisefever.net
Cabins on Cruises That Should Probably Be Avoided
While there really isn’t a “bad” stateroom on a cruise ship, there are some cabins on cruises that are less desirable due to their location. Since we want you to have the best cruise possible, here are some cruise cabin locations that you may want to avoid.
Meet a 36-year-old broker who rents luxury vacation villas to tech billionaires and celebrities paying up to $25,000 a night
Elpida Kennedy shares a behind-the-scenes look at how she plans elaborate vacations for the ultra-wealthy and their most absurd requests.
I've sailed on 5 different cruise lines, and Norwegian became my favorite after just one voyage. Here's why.
After cruising with Disney, Princess, and Royal Caribbean, I thought Norwegian had the best food, entertainment, and accommodations.
10 Vacation Spots Like Sicily (But Way Less Crowded)
After White Lotus’s second season, it seems like everybody is craving a Sicilian vacay. If you’re looking for an Italian island getaway without the crowds, here are 10 spots to check out.
After 25 Royal Caribbean Cruises, I Finally Faced Rough Seas (Here's What Happened)
Weather rarely gets rough on Caribbean/Bahamas sailings out of Florida. And because distances being covered aren't very large, the cruise lines sailing those itineraries generally have a lot of leeway to sail away from bad weather. If you sail from Florida on a ship from Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) -...
The Villa Rockstar at St Barths’ Eden Rock Hotel Has a Private 75-Foot Pool. Here’s What It’s Like to Stay There.
Welcome to Checking In, a new review series in which our editors and contributors rate the best new (and revamped) luxury hotels based on a rigorous—and occasionally tongue in cheek—10-point system: Each question answered “yes” gets one point. Will room service bring you caviar? Does your suite have its own butler? Does the bathroom have a bidet? Find out below. Villa Rockstar, Eden Rock Hotel, St Barths In three words: Jagger in Jamaica. What’s the Deal?The Eden Rock was originally built by the island’s first mayor as his private home in the 1950s, perched on a prime outcrop–hence the name–in St Jean Bay....
studyfinds.org
Best Hotels In India: Top 5 Places To Stay Most Recommended By Travel Experts
India is a fantastic place to visit that provides tourists with a wide variety of exciting experiences. The principle of “Atithi Devo bhava,” in which the guest gets treated as sacred, lies at the center of the country’s thriving hospitality sector. If you’re planning a trip there, we’ve put together a list of the best hotels in India, according to expert reviews.
This $18.5 Million Cliffside Manse in the British Virgin Islands Offers Sweeping Views of the Bay Below
Oil Nut Bay, a private-island development in the British Virgin Islands, has long been a sanctuary for travelers seeking a secluded, exclusive vacation. Only accessible via helicopter or boat, the 400-acre Caribbean isle is dominated by white-sand beaches, mountainous terrain and unspoiled nature paired with upscale real-estate offerings, villa rentals and five-star amenities, such as gourmet restaurants, outdoor pursuits and a private marina. It’s nearly impossible to visit this pristine enclave without planning your next trip, but luckily, Oil Nut Bay’s array of incredible real estate makes it easy to come back for good. The latest listing is a cliffside home,...
These honeymooners got stuck on a cruise ship in 2020. Here's why they went on a do-over
Back in March 2020, Jay and Carmen Martinez found themselves stuck at sea as the cruise industry shut down in the wake of Covid-19. Almost three years later, the couple embarked on a do-over trip. Here's what they learned.
Comments / 0