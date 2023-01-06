Valley (Caledonia) ended New Haven’s boys basketball title bid Wednesday in the Fourth Battle in Bourbon Tournament, 66-44. “We put a run or two on them in the second half, but could never get the one or two more stops and buckets that we needed to really put some pressure on them,” New Haven Head Coach Aaron Peirick said. “Pretty disappointed that we didn’t play better on both ends of the floor, but we are seeing signs of improvement in a couple areas so we will try to build on that.”

NEW HAVEN, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO