Washington, MO

Washington Missourian

Lady Jays dominate two more dual opponents

Nine duals challengers have fallen to the Washington wrestling Lady Jays this winter. None thus far have been able to get the win. The Lady Jays hit 9-0 on the season Wednesday, winning both matchups in a home tri-meet over Warrenton, 72-3, and North County, 69-6.
WASHINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

Shamrocks to play for third

Valley (Caledonia) ended New Haven’s boys basketball title bid Wednesday in the Fourth Battle in Bourbon Tournament, 66-44. “We put a run or two on them in the second half, but could never get the one or two more stops and buckets that we needed to really put some pressure on them,” New Haven Head Coach Aaron Peirick said. “Pretty disappointed that we didn’t play better on both ends of the floor, but we are seeing signs of improvement in a couple areas so we will try to build on that.”
NEW HAVEN, MO
Washington Missourian

Lady ’Cats edge FZW, to play for tournament title

Outscoring Ft. Zumwalt West by a 12-8 margin in the fourth quarter, the Union basketball Lady ’Cats advanced to the title game of the Lutheran South Tournament Thursday, 40-38. “Zumwalt West is really good,” Union Head Coach Brian Karvinen said. “We just made a few more plays than them...
Washington Missourian

Indians to play for consolation trophy

The Indians were able to cruise through Thursday’s matchup and into the consolation final at the Owensville boys basketball tournament. Pacific (4-8) defeated the St. Louis Homeschool Blue Knights’ JV squad, 69-49, in the second round of the event.
OWENSVILLE, MO
Washington Missourian

Wildcats beat Bulldogs, to play for Owensville crown

Exploding in the second quarter, the Union Wildcats overcame an early deficit Thursday in the Owensville Tournament semifinals to defeat St. Clair, 69-50. “We are excited to have the opportunity to play for a championship,” Union Head Coach Chris Simmons said. “We will have to be really good to beat a really good Steelville team. It will be a good test for us.
OWENSVILLE, MO
Washington Missourian

New Haven tops Cuba

New Haven’s girls basketball team climbed over the .500 mark Thursday, defeating Cuba at home, 40-29. “We have been playing and practicing with a new sense of urgency since the start of Christmas break,” New Haven Head Coach Austin Peirick said.
NEW HAVEN, MO
Washington Missourian

Lack of candidates

Tip of the hat to Russell Rost who after noticing no one had bothered to run for two seats on the Union Board of Alderman, decided to file for the Ward 2 seat on the last day of filing. Rost, a veteran public servant and former Union city administrator, told...
UNION, MO

