New Haven, MO

Washington Missourian

St. Clair topples Northwest

The new year came with a bright new start for the St. Clair basketball Lady Bulldogs. St. Clair (2-7) won on their home court Wednesday, cruising away from Northwest (2-9), 59-37.
SAINT CLAIR, MO
Washington Missourian

Blue Jays win both sides of home wrestling tri-meet

The Washington boys wrestling Blue Jays welcomed 2023 with a pair of dual wins in their first action of the new year Wednesday. On their home mats, Washington’s boys defeated both Warrenton, 51-25, and North County, 50-30, in a tri-meet.
WASHINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

Boys Basketball — St. James at Washington

Washington recorded a home win Thursday, Jan. 5, besting St. James, 83-54. To order photo reprints, click the "Buy This Photo" button below the photo you are viewing. Reprints are processed through our photo lab partner MyCapture. Photo orders can now be processed any time, day or night, through our safe secure and easy to use system. We now offer a wide range of photo reprint products including Coffee Mugs, Shirts, Canvas Prints and MORE! Order your reprints today! Photos and other materials on this website are property of the Missourian and are protected by copyright law. Reproduction is unlawful. You may not duplicate this material.
WASHINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

Shamrocks to play for third

Valley (Caledonia) ended New Haven’s boys basketball title bid Wednesday in the Fourth Battle in Bourbon Tournament, 66-44. “We put a run or two on them in the second half, but could never get the one or two more stops and buckets that we needed to really put some pressure on them,” New Haven Head Coach Aaron Peirick said. “Pretty disappointed that we didn’t play better on both ends of the floor, but we are seeing signs of improvement in a couple areas so we will try to build on that.”
NEW HAVEN, MO
Washington Missourian

Lady Jays dominate two more dual opponents

Nine duals challengers have fallen to the Washington wrestling Lady Jays this winter. None thus far have been able to get the win. The Lady Jays hit 9-0 on the season Wednesday, winning both matchups in a home tri-meet over Warrenton, 72-3, and North County, 69-6.
WASHINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

Blue Jays unable to get by Hermann in road loss

The Blue Jays were unable to put a second blemish on Hermann’s boys basketball record to start 2023. Hermann (9-1) held off the Blue Jays (4-5) for a 67-54 win in Gasconade County Tuesday.
HERMANN, MO
Washington Missourian

New Haven tops Cuba

New Haven’s girls basketball team climbed over the .500 mark Thursday, defeating Cuba at home, 40-29. “We have been playing and practicing with a new sense of urgency since the start of Christmas break,” New Haven Head Coach Austin Peirick said.
NEW HAVEN, MO
Washington Missourian

Indians to play for consolation trophy

The Indians were able to cruise through Thursday’s matchup and into the consolation final at the Owensville boys basketball tournament. Pacific (4-8) defeated the St. Louis Homeschool Blue Knights’ JV squad, 69-49, in the second round of the event.
OWENSVILLE, MO
Washington Missourian

Lady Indians fall in Bourbon semifinals

From Liberty to the Belle. The Pacific basketball Lady Indians (4-8) will play for third place at the Battle in Bourbon after a semifinal loss Thursday to Liberty Christian Academy (13-3), 61-47.
BOURBON, MO
Washington Missourian

Lady Jays get off to rocky 2023 start at tournament

The path through the Lutheran South Tournament will take Washington through the consolation bracket this year. Washington (5-4) fell to Ft. Zumwalt West (8-3) in the first-round of the tournament Tuesday, 49-25.
WASHINGTON, MO
FOX2Now

The origins of the St. Louis Veiled Prophet

ST. LOUIS — There are a lot of questions surrounding the Veiled Prophet organization in St. Louis. For decades, they organized a high-profile Independence Day weekend fair and parade. The often controversial group has excluded women and people of color in the past. The exclusive Veiled Prophet Ball has...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KOLR10 News

One cool cave in Missouri you’re not allowed to enter

DANVILLE, Mo — Missouri has a lot of caves and many can be explored. One, in particular, is strikingly beautiful in all four seasons, not to mention it’s full of history. However, you’re not allowed to go inside. Graham Cave State Park in Danville, Missouri (just west of the Saint Louis area) is an exciting place. […]
MISSOURI STATE

