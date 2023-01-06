Read full article on original website
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open new location in MissouriKristen WaltersUnion, MO
High Hill, Missouri's historic general store constructed in 1904 has supported community for over 100 yearsCJ CoombsHigh Hill, MO
Historic Charles McLee Farris house built in 1850 in Augusta, St. Charles County, MissouriCJ CoombsAugusta, MO
Historic homes: the Henry Bartelmann House built in 1860CJ CoombsWashington, MO
St. Clair topples Northwest
The new year came with a bright new start for the St. Clair basketball Lady Bulldogs. St. Clair (2-7) won on their home court Wednesday, cruising away from Northwest (2-9), 59-37.
Blue Jays win both sides of home wrestling tri-meet
The Washington boys wrestling Blue Jays welcomed 2023 with a pair of dual wins in their first action of the new year Wednesday. On their home mats, Washington’s boys defeated both Warrenton, 51-25, and North County, 50-30, in a tri-meet.
Boys Basketball — St. James at Washington
Washington recorded a home win Thursday, Jan. 5, besting St. James, 83-54.
Shamrocks to play for third
Valley (Caledonia) ended New Haven’s boys basketball title bid Wednesday in the Fourth Battle in Bourbon Tournament, 66-44. “We put a run or two on them in the second half, but could never get the one or two more stops and buckets that we needed to really put some pressure on them,” New Haven Head Coach Aaron Peirick said. “Pretty disappointed that we didn’t play better on both ends of the floor, but we are seeing signs of improvement in a couple areas so we will try to build on that.”
Lady Jays dominate two more dual opponents
Nine duals challengers have fallen to the Washington wrestling Lady Jays this winter. None thus far have been able to get the win. The Lady Jays hit 9-0 on the season Wednesday, winning both matchups in a home tri-meet over Warrenton, 72-3, and North County, 69-6.
Blue Jays unable to get by Hermann in road loss
The Blue Jays were unable to put a second blemish on Hermann’s boys basketball record to start 2023. Hermann (9-1) held off the Blue Jays (4-5) for a 67-54 win in Gasconade County Tuesday.
New Haven tops Cuba
New Haven’s girls basketball team climbed over the .500 mark Thursday, defeating Cuba at home, 40-29. “We have been playing and practicing with a new sense of urgency since the start of Christmas break,” New Haven Head Coach Austin Peirick said.
Indians to play for consolation trophy
The Indians were able to cruise through Thursday’s matchup and into the consolation final at the Owensville boys basketball tournament. Pacific (4-8) defeated the St. Louis Homeschool Blue Knights’ JV squad, 69-49, in the second round of the event.
Lady Indians fall in Bourbon semifinals
From Liberty to the Belle. The Pacific basketball Lady Indians (4-8) will play for third place at the Battle in Bourbon after a semifinal loss Thursday to Liberty Christian Academy (13-3), 61-47.
Lady Indians move into winners’ bracket at Bourbon
The first of three battles was won by the Lady Indians. Pacific (4-7) started the Fourth Annual Battle in Bourbon Tuesday with a first-round victory over Viburnum (2-5), 59-36.
Lady Jays get off to rocky 2023 start at tournament
The path through the Lutheran South Tournament will take Washington through the consolation bracket this year. Washington (5-4) fell to Ft. Zumwalt West (8-3) in the first-round of the tournament Tuesday, 49-25.
The origins of the St. Louis Veiled Prophet
ST. LOUIS — There are a lot of questions surrounding the Veiled Prophet organization in St. Louis. For decades, they organized a high-profile Independence Day weekend fair and parade. The often controversial group has excluded women and people of color in the past. The exclusive Veiled Prophet Ball has...
Ted Drewes goes on winter break after Sunday
Ted Drewes, the longtime St. Louis staple famous for frozen custard, will take a brief winter break after this weekend.
The Allegedly Best Steakhouse in Missouri is Just Off of Route 66
Sometimes when I see a location declared "the best" at anything, I wonder to myself if this is something we all voted on or did someone just make it up? That's why I share what is allegedly the best steakhouse in Missouri. If the internet is right about this, the place is located just off of historic Route 66.
“Most Haunted Road In Missouri”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone
Missouri is a state with a rich history and a diverse landscape, and it is no surprise that it is home to a number of haunted roads. From eerie forests to abandoned bridges, these haunted roads are sure to send shivers down your spine. Here are the five most haunted roads in Missouri:
One cool cave in Missouri you’re not allowed to enter
DANVILLE, Mo — Missouri has a lot of caves and many can be explored. One, in particular, is strikingly beautiful in all four seasons, not to mention it’s full of history. However, you’re not allowed to go inside. Graham Cave State Park in Danville, Missouri (just west of the Saint Louis area) is an exciting place. […]
This New St. Louis Burger Place is Out of this World – Literally
I can't prove it, but I'm pretty sure that I have a good burger radar. I say this because almost by accident I found a new St. Louis burger place and it's out of this world and thanks to their name, I can say that literally. One of the more...
This Missouri State Park Has 1.5 Billion Year Old Elephant Rocks
There are locations with big rocks and then there are other places with BIG ROCKS. This Missouri state park is that second one with boulders so huge they look like elephants dating back 1.5 billion years. Have you ever adventured in Elephant Rocks State Park? It's a very scenic place...
27 dogs rescued in Franklin County, Missouri
An animal sanctuary and rescue is asking for help after taking in more than two dozen mistreated dogs. They were found in deplorable conditions in Franklin County.
Missouri bill would ban transgender athletes from girls school sports
One Missouri lawmaker has introduced a bill that would ban transgender athletes from participating in organized school sports on girls' teams.
