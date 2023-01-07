ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

247Sports

Dominant performance against Georgia a 'big relief' for Will Richard

Dan Hurley’s UConn program has bludgeoned most of its opponents this season, winning 11 of 17 games by at least 15 points while taking on just two losses in that span. Florida was no exception on Dec. 7 as it was nearly non-competitive throughout a 75-54 loss, converting a measly 30.2 percent of its total field goal attempts, including an abysmal 4-of-15 showing from 3-point range.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Castleton historic outing propels Gators past Bulldogs

GAINESVILLE — Georgia guard Kario Oquendo made a move toward the basket, twisting and turning his body through traffic in order to give himself the highest percentage look at a 2-point bucket in the waning stage of the second half. But as quickly as the Bulldogs’ 2021-22 leading scorer...
GAINESVILLE, FL
thetalontimes.com

FSU Versus UF

In their most recent showdown, the Florida State University Seminoles beat the University of Florida Gators. This was an extremely close game, by 8 points. FSU made six touchdowns and one field goal, ending the game with 45 points. UF made five touchdowns and one field goal, ending with 38 points.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCJB

Deputies: Man holds woman against her will at Gainesville Hotel

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman ran to the lobby of a hotel she was staying at in Gainesville to ask for help after she was held against her will in one of the rooms. According to the arrest report, Richard Nico, 45, and the victim went to the La Quinta Inn on Northwest 69th Terrace. On Saturday, the two got into an argument, at which point, Nico held her down and refused to let her leave for hours.
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Three arrested in I-75 traffic stop

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gilshard Gentavious Newkirk, 22, of Live Oak; Michael Perry, 20, of Lake City; and Willie Lee Simmons, Jr., 37, of Jacksonville were arrested yesterday after their car was stopped for a window tint violation. A Florida Highway Patrol trooper reported that he saw the car, a...
LAKE CITY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Newberry man arrested for allegedly breaking car windows with brick

NEWBERRY, Fla. – Kobe Deon Delima, 20, of Newberry, was arrested early this morning and charged with property damage over $1,000 after allegedly breaking multiple car windows with a brick. Delima is currently on pretrial release following a previous arrest. An Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to a criminal...
NEWBERRY, FL
WCJB

Gilchrist County man arrested for murdering his father in Bell

BELL, Fla. (WCJB) - Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man from Bell on Wednesday six months after his father was killed at a home in Bell. Joseph O’Brian Rush, 22, of Bell, was arrested on the charge of second degree murder. He is accused of killing his father John Franklin Rush at a home on Northwest 30th Lane on June 27, 2022.
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL
247Sports

247Sports

