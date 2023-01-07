Read full article on original website
Suspect Wanted for Food Theft on UF Property Id’d from YouTube Video.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From GainesvilleTed RiversGainesville, FL
Michigan pair charged with stealing $10,000 in Walmart "cash card" scamAlachua ChronicleGainesville, FL
Authorities say a woman abandoned a missing teen in Clay County site with no intention of coming back.EddyEvonAnonymousClay County, FL
Florida’s Animal Rescue Shelters Are Over Capacity – One Shelter Is Trying To Find Homes for the ‘12 Mutts of Christmas’Toby HazlewoodGainesville, FL
Dominant performance against Georgia a 'big relief' for Will Richard
Dan Hurley’s UConn program has bludgeoned most of its opponents this season, winning 11 of 17 games by at least 15 points while taking on just two losses in that span. Florida was no exception on Dec. 7 as it was nearly non-competitive throughout a 75-54 loss, converting a measly 30.2 percent of its total field goal attempts, including an abysmal 4-of-15 showing from 3-point range.
Portal Fact or Fiction: Florida Losing Out, MarShawn Lloyd at USC, LSU Making Moves
In Mike Farrell's Fact or Fiction — Portal Edition, he analyzes if Florida really is the biggest loser in the portal...
Former Madison Academy football standout Deuce Spurlock transferring to Florida
Former Madison Academy linebacker Deuce Spurlock is returning to SEC country and has committed to the Florida Gators.
Priority Gators OL Transfer Prospect Micah Mazzccua Sets Commitment Date
Florida’s top transfer portal target, former Baylor left guard Micah Mazzccua, will announce his transfer destination on Tuesday.
Castleton historic outing propels Gators past Bulldogs
GAINESVILLE — Georgia guard Kario Oquendo made a move toward the basket, twisting and turning his body through traffic in order to give himself the highest percentage look at a 2-point bucket in the waning stage of the second half. But as quickly as the Bulldogs’ 2021-22 leading scorer...
thetalontimes.com
FSU Versus UF
In their most recent showdown, the Florida State University Seminoles beat the University of Florida Gators. This was an extremely close game, by 8 points. FSU made six touchdowns and one field goal, ending the game with 45 points. UF made five touchdowns and one field goal, ending with 38 points.
2024 TE target locks in Florida visit date
2024 tight end target set to make first ever visit to UF this month. © 2005-2023 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
WCJB
New ‘Jimmy Carnes Track’ unveiled at the Alachua County sports & event center
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -People gathered at the Alachua County sports and event center for the unveiling of a new track to honor the university of Florida track and field legend Jimmy Carnes. The 220-meter track was constructed in Italy and then shipped to Gainesville just in time for the track...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Gainesville
Gainesville might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Gainesville.
WCJB
Deputies: Man holds woman against her will at Gainesville Hotel
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman ran to the lobby of a hotel she was staying at in Gainesville to ask for help after she was held against her will in one of the rooms. According to the arrest report, Richard Nico, 45, and the victim went to the La Quinta Inn on Northwest 69th Terrace. On Saturday, the two got into an argument, at which point, Nico held her down and refused to let her leave for hours.
WCJB
Arsonist arrested for intentionally setting BlueTooth speaker on fire in Gainesville home
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman from Gainesville was arrested for arson after Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies say she broke into a home and started a fire. Sheriff’s deputies arrested Sierra Fararo-Curran, 30, late Thursday night after getting a call about a burglary. They responded to a home on Southwest 63rd Court just after 9 p.m.
alachuachronicle.com
Three arrested in I-75 traffic stop
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gilshard Gentavious Newkirk, 22, of Live Oak; Michael Perry, 20, of Lake City; and Willie Lee Simmons, Jr., 37, of Jacksonville were arrested yesterday after their car was stopped for a window tint violation. A Florida Highway Patrol trooper reported that he saw the car, a...
alachuachronicle.com
Newberry man arrested for allegedly breaking car windows with brick
NEWBERRY, Fla. – Kobe Deon Delima, 20, of Newberry, was arrested early this morning and charged with property damage over $1,000 after allegedly breaking multiple car windows with a brick. Delima is currently on pretrial release following a previous arrest. An Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to a criminal...
WCJB
Gilchrist County man arrested for murdering his father in Bell
BELL, Fla. (WCJB) - Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man from Bell on Wednesday six months after his father was killed at a home in Bell. Joseph O’Brian Rush, 22, of Bell, was arrested on the charge of second degree murder. He is accused of killing his father John Franklin Rush at a home on Northwest 30th Lane on June 27, 2022.
