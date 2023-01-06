A single infusion of N6LS, a broadly neutralizing antibody (bnAb) from ViiV Healthcare, demonstrated robust anti-viral activity in an early study, offering hope for a new long-acting HIV treatment option. N6LS (also known as VH3810109) targets the CD4 binding site on HIV’s outer envelope and prevents the virus from entering T cells. The Phase IIa BANNER trial enrolled 14 people with HIV who had not yet started antiretroviral treatment. They received a single N6LS infusion using either a high dose of 40 milligrams per kilogram or a lower fixed dose equal to about 4 mg/kg. All eight participants who received the higher dose and three of the four treated with the lower dose had a virological response. The individual with the strongest response saw a 2.60 log decline in viral load, and the person with the longest response maintained viral suppression for 78 days. Treatment was generally safe and well tolerated. The lower dose worked better than other experimental bnAbs given at similarly low doses. A low dose could potentially allow for administration via injection rather than IV infusion.

