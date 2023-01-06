Read full article on original website
infomeddnews.com
Cardiac Dimensions Raises $35M in Series D Round
Cardiac Dimensions®, a leader in the development of innovative, minimally invasive treatment modalities to address heart failure and related cardiovascular conditions, today announced it has closed a $35 million Series D financing round. The financing was co-led by existing investor Horizon 3 Healthcare and an undisclosed strategic investor, with...
An 11-year-old born with facial paralysis became the first child to receive a complex surgery that will give her a symmetric smile
Surgeons at Cleveland Clinic rewired Nicole Serna-Gonzalez's, 11, muscles and nerves during a 12-hour surgery to give her an eye-crinkling smile.
What Is Ablation Surgery?
We have everything you need to know about ablation surgery, including what it is, how it's done, when you might need it, and what the risks and benefits are.
Medical News Today
What treatments are available for spinal stenosis?
Spinal stenosis is a condition that affects the spinal cord. In recent years, new treatments have emerged, but research on their effectiveness is still ongoing. Spinal stenosis occurs when the spaces in the spine narrow and create pressure on the spinal cord and nerve roots. Symptoms include lower back pain, numbness, tingling, cramping, and weakness in the legs and feet. A person may also feel these symptoms in their neck.
NIH Director's Blog
New 3-D model offers insights into the role of glucose in a deadly kidney disease
A research team supported by the National Institutes of Health has developed a new approach to better understand the biology of polycystic kidney disease (PKD), an often-life-threatening genetic disorder that affects millions worldwide. Scientists combined two ways to model the disorder — organ-in-a-dish and organ-on-a-chip technologies — to show the role of glucose, a sugar commonly found in blood, in forming PKD cysts. The results, reported in Nature Communications, could lead to better ways to test and develop treatments for PKD, and perhaps other diseases.
Treatment: Promising Antibody
A single infusion of N6LS, a broadly neutralizing antibody (bnAb) from ViiV Healthcare, demonstrated robust anti-viral activity in an early study, offering hope for a new long-acting HIV treatment option. N6LS (also known as VH3810109) targets the CD4 binding site on HIV’s outer envelope and prevents the virus from entering T cells. The Phase IIa BANNER trial enrolled 14 people with HIV who had not yet started antiretroviral treatment. They received a single N6LS infusion using either a high dose of 40 milligrams per kilogram or a lower fixed dose equal to about 4 mg/kg. All eight participants who received the higher dose and three of the four treated with the lower dose had a virological response. The individual with the strongest response saw a 2.60 log decline in viral load, and the person with the longest response maintained viral suppression for 78 days. Treatment was generally safe and well tolerated. The lower dose worked better than other experimental bnAbs given at similarly low doses. A low dose could potentially allow for administration via injection rather than IV infusion.
Be Aggressive With Initial Brain Tumor Surgery to Boost Survival: Study
THURSDAY, Jan. 5, 2023 (HealthDay News) – Researchers studying patients with low-grade, slow-growing brain tumors have found that more aggressive surgery may extend survival. The trick to treating low-grade gliomas is to remove as much of them as possible soon after diagnosis, researchers at University of California, San Francisco...
Cannabis screening urged before surgeries requiring anesthesia
Worried about Americans' rising use of cannabis, which may interfere with pain control, a medical group issued new guidance that calls for screening all patients for cannabis use before surgery requiring anesthesia.
New peripheral nerve stimulation treatment gives patients upper hand on pain management
It doesn’t matter what type of pain someone is in or how complex their situation appears to be, Dr. Eric Anderson and Dr. John Broadnax at Advanced Pain Institute of Texas always seem to have the perfect solution for their patients’ needs. Admittedly, a lot of that has to do with their insistence on being at the forefront of an industry that is constantly producing innovative ways to deliver lasting pain relief when it matters most.
itbusinessnet.com
Santhera and ReveraGen Announce FDA Acceptance of New Drug Application for Vamorolone in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy
The PDUFA date is the target date for the FDA to complete its review of the NDA. Furthermore, the FDA stated that it does not currently plan to hold an advisory committee meeting to discuss the application. Subject to approval, Santhera plans to launch vamorolone in the U.S. in Q4-2023.
optometrytimes.com
All things glaucoma: A triad approach to evaluating the optic nerve, plus GlaucoMantras to carry with you
Austin Lifferth, OD, FAAO, shares highlights from his AAOpt 2022 presentations, including a triad approach to evaluating the optic nerve in glaucoma, and recentering glaucoma care with these 5 GlaucoMantras. Austin Lifferth, OD, FAAO, from Center for Sight in Carmel, Indiana, sat down with Optometry Times during the 2022 American...
targetedonc.com
Bridging Options for CAR T-Cell Therapy in R/R DLBCL
During a Targeted Oncology case-based roundtable event, Christopher R. Flowers, MD, MS, discussed the choice of bridging therapy for a patient with relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma who may receive CAR (chimeric antigen receptor) T-cell therapy. This is the second of 2 articles based on this event. What are you...
Medagadget.com
Bioprinted Eye Tissue to Study Retinal Diseases
Researchers at the National Eye Institute, which is part of the National Institutes of Health, have created a method to 3D bioprint eye tissue that forms the outer blood-retina barrier. This tissue supports the photoreceptors in the retina and is implicated in the initiation of age-related macular degeneration. The researchers...
ajmc.com
ASH Abstracts Reveal Disparate CAR T-Cell Therapy Access and Outcomes in MM, DLBCL
Access to and outcomes of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies may differ by characteristics such as race, ethnicity, gender, and geographic location among patients with cancer. Access to and outcomes of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies may differ by characteristics such as race, ethnicity, gender, and geographic location...
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
LiberDi Gets FDA Clearance for Its Digital Dialysis System
LiberDi has received regulatory clearance from the FDA for its Digital Dialysis Clinic, which allows patients to perform dialysis at home or at the workplace, by themselves, monitored by their physician using the advanced telemedicine capabilities of the system. One out of ten people in the world experience kidney disease....
MedicalXpress
Newly discovered anatomy shields and monitors brain
From the complexity of neural networks to basic biological functions and structures, the human brain only reluctantly reveals its secrets. Advances in neuro-imaging and molecular biology have only recently enabled scientists to study the living brain at level of detail not previously achievable, unlocking many of its mysteries. The latest discovery, described today in the journal Science, is a previously unknown component of brain anatomy that acts as both a protective barrier and platform from which immune cells monitor the brain for infection and inflammation.
physiciansweekly.com
Early-Stage Melanoma Micrometastases: Outcomes and Risk Stratification
The following is a summary of “Clinical Outcomes and Risk Stratification of Early-Stage Melanoma Micrometastases From an International Multicenter Study: Implications for the Management of American Joint Committee on Cancer IIIA Disease” published in the December 2022 issue of Oncology by Moncrieff et al. There was a debate...
Three-Drug Combination Therapy Effective in Patients with High-Risk Leukemia
A three-drug combination that sent chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) into deep remissions in a broad group of patients in a clinical trial is highly effective in patients with high-risk forms of the disease, a new, phase 2 clinical trial led by Dana-Farber Cancer Institute investigators indicates. The initial cohort of...
optometrytimes.com
First patient enrolled in Ocuphire Phase 3 pivotal trial of Nyxol for presbyopia
The VEGA-2 pivotal trial is investigating Nyxol alone and Nyxol with adjunctive low-dose pilocarpine therapy for the treatment of presbyopia. Ocuphire Pharma announced today that in later December 2022 the first patient enrolled in the VEGA-2 Phase 3 trial for phentolamine ophthalmic solution 0.75% (Nyxol) for presbyopia. VEGA-2 is investigating both Nyxol as a single agent and Nyxol with adjunctive low-dose pilocarpine (LDP) therapy for presbyopia.
MedicalXpress
Researchers identify new pathway for preventing cardiac fibrosis
Researchers at the University of Colorado School of Medicine have discovered a new mechanism for slowing scarring of heart tissue—a process known as cardiac fibrosis. "Fibrosis of the heart occurs in response to a variety of stresses," says the study's corresponding author, Timothy McKinsey, Ph.D., professor of medicine in the Division of Cardiology. "It can be good. For example, if you have a heart attack and a significant amount of your cardiac muscle dies, you need to replace that muscle with something. In that case, the fibrotic scar keeps the heart from rupturing and prevents someone from dying. But we're more interested in pathological fibrosis, which is uncontrolled fibrosis that occurs in someone who has long-standing hypertension or other comorbidities. That can cause stiffening of the heart and lead to something called diastolic dysfunction."
