ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
click orlando

9 injured in 2-vehicle crash in Orlando, fire officials say

ORLANDO, Fla. – Nine people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Orlando, according to fire officials. The Orlando Fire Department said the crash happened on John Young Parkway and L B McLeod Road. [TRENDING: Woman thrown from horse dies after barrel race at Florida rodeo |...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

FHP: Car catches on fire in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — On the Florida Turnpike, a car caught on fire Sunday afternoon in Lake County. Florida Highway Patrol said they responded to the fire just after 4:30 p.m. The car was located near mile marker 276 in Clermont. Firefighters arrived at the scene and were able...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

FL Deputies tase man with autism • FL deputy accused of selling pot brownies • Disney World rides closing 2023

A mother is demanding answers after her son with autism was tased by Brevard County deputies, a Florida detention deputy is being accused of selling pot brownies at a jail he worked at, a woman was struck in the face by a stray bullet on New Year's Eve, a video shows a stolen car fall over an embankment, landing on a house, and a list of rides Disney World will be closing for refurbishment in 2023. Here is FOX 35's Week in Review.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WESH

Driver arrested after Brevard County crash kills woman, police say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Police said a driver was arrested after a Brevard County crash. On Thursday, two cars crashed in Melbourne on Sarno and Croton roads. A pickup truck was making a left turn onto Croton Road when it struck a Kia eastbound on Sarno Road, according to the Melbourne Police Department.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
click orlando

2 injured in semitruck crash on I-4 in Orange County, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Two drivers were injured Monday morning when a semitruck rear-ended another semitruck on Interstate 4 in Orange County, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The westbound lanes were shut down from Central Florida Parkway to State Road 528 but later reopened. As of 10:30 a.m., there...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Orange County opening D-SNAP site for residents applying for food assistance

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at Saturday's top headlines. Monday, an Orange County Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program location is set to open. Orange County said the site will be open at the Camping World Stadium from Monday, Jan. 9 to Wednesday, Jan. 11. The hours...
Turnto10.com

Granddaughters' concern led to man's arrest for keeping his elderly mom's body in filth

COCOA, Fla. (TND) — Police made a troubling discovery after making a welfare check on an 80-year-old woman, despite her son’s attempts to prevent it. On New Year’s Day, the woman’s granddaughter called the Cocoa Police Department in Central Florida to check on Kathleen Ruhlander because her son, Robert Ruhlander, “would not allow her access,” according to his latest arrest report.
COCOA, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Firefighters rescue hawk, kitten in Oviedo

OVIEDO, Fla. — Firefighters made two successful animal rescues in Oviedo this week. Seminole County first responders saved a hawk and a kitten on Thursday. According to a release, the county notified the Seminole County Fire Department to try to rescue a hawk that had gotten stuck in an alcove at Evans Elementary School in the morning.
OVIEDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy