ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Video showing arson suspects catching on fire after setting local business ablaze catches national media attention

By ISHANI DESAI idesai@bakersfield.com
Bakersfield Californian
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Man killed in assault outside Superior Grocers identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who was fatally injured in an assault outside the Superior Grocers on Union Avenue has been identified. Juan Carlos Urvina, 54, was assaulted just before midnight on New Year’s Day and died the following afternoon at Kern Medical, according to coroner’s officials. Demetrius Ford Jr., 29, was arrested on […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Complex

Arsonists Set Themselves on Fire While Trying to Burn Down California Immigration Center

A video has surfaced of two arsonists setting themselves on fire while attempting to burn down an immigration services business in California. Fox 11, which obtained footage of the fire taken from a Ring security camera, reports the incident took place on Monday morning at Servicio De Inmigración in Bakersfield. The company provides immigration and naturalization services.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

2 alleged SW Bakersfield street takeover organizers arrested

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police said two people suspected of organizing a street takeover event in southwest Bakersfield have been arrested. Bakersfield Police Department officials said they arrested Juan Aguilera, 20, and Alfonso Mendoza, 28, in connection to the so-called street takeover at the intersection of McCutchen and Old River roads on Dec. 30. Both […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Pursuit of carjacking suspect ends in crash in Oildale

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A suspected carjacking suspect suffered major injuries after a crash that ended a pursuit Saturday night in Oildale, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. A 21-year-old driver allegedly carjacked a vehicle from a 73-year-old man at North Chester and Beardsley avenues, according to KCSO deputies. The suspect forced the driver […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

3rd arrest made in Dinuba convenience store armed robbery

DINUBA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies have made another arrest in a Dinuba convenience store armed robbery. Detectives say they arrested 31-year-old Dustin Laschanzky of Corcoran, after serving a search warrant at his home Saturday where they found clothing that linked him to Tuesday’s robbery. According to investigators with the Tulare Area Gang […]
DINUBA, CA
KGET

Update: Gosford Road open after vehicle crashes with train

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Gosford Road was temporarily closed in both directions after a vehicle crashed into a train Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol Incident Information Page. The crash happened at the intersection of Gosford Road and Pacheco Road around 6:30 a.m. Southbound Gosford Road is closed at Harris Road. Northbound Gosford […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
goldrushcam.com

Tulare County Sheriff's Office Reports Best Western Hotel Employee Caught On Camera Stealing Hotel Safe in Delano (With Video)

January 5, 2023 - The Tulare County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) reports around 7:30 a.m yesterday, TCSO deputies were called to the Best Western Hotel on County Line Road in Delano for a report of theft. Deputies were told a newly hired employee, 21-year-old Elior Rodriguez of Earlimart, took a safe belonging to the hotel that contained money and jewelry valued around $4000.
DELANO, CA
thesungazette.com

Man shot, found dead in Tulare

On Sunday Jan. 1, just after 9:30 p.m., the Tulare Police Department dispatch center received a call in regard to an adult male subject who had been shot in the city of Tulare. The caller advised the dispatchers he was attempting to transport the victim to the hospital, however he was not familiar with the area. Officers located the reporting party and the victim near the 500 block of Pleasant Avenue.
TULARE, CA
KGET

Man arrested in rooftop standoff pleads no contest to assault charge

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who armed himself with a machete and threw rocks at vehicles after climbing to the roof of a downtown Bakersfield pharmacy has pleaded no contest to a felony assault charge. Raymond Valenzuela, 45, pleaded not contest Friday to assault with a deadly weapon other than a gun. He’s scheduled […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
wapl.com

California Smoulder: Two Idiot Vandals Light Themselves On Fire [VIDEO]

Revenge is said to be a dish served cold. The inverse is also true, where Karma is a dish served piping hot. Two guys attempted (poorly) to burn down a California immigration services building in Bakersfield. Instead, the fire immigrated to their clothing. As one splashed the accelerant over the building, the other squatted over a puddle of the accelerant and attempted to light it.
BAKERSFIELD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy