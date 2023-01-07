Video showing arson suspects catching on fire after setting local business ablaze catches national media attention

Read full article on original website
Identity of body found burned on Hosking Road off-ramp released
The Kern County Cororner's Officer has released the identity of a dead woman whose burning body was found on State Route 99 on Sat, Dec 17.
A woman has died following a house fire in Tulare County
A woman has died following a house fire in the city of Lindsay. Officials learned a person was possibly still inside but because of the size of the fire, crews were unable to go inside and search.
Bakersfield Now
Man shot and killed during officer-involved shooting in Ridgecrest identified
Ridgecrest, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office has identified the man killed in the deadly officer-involved shooting in Ridgecrest on January 3, 2023. The man was identified as 46-year-old Kenneth Dexter Watkins of Ridgecrest. Officials said on January 3rd, at around 2:25 a.m., they received a...
16-year-old killed, two other minors injured in Tulare County shooting
Dinuba police say two minors are injured and one is dead following a shooting at Dickey Parks.
Man killed in assault outside Superior Grocers identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who was fatally injured in an assault outside the Superior Grocers on Union Avenue has been identified. Juan Carlos Urvina, 54, was assaulted just before midnight on New Year’s Day and died the following afternoon at Kern Medical, according to coroner’s officials. Demetrius Ford Jr., 29, was arrested on […]
Coroner’s office working to identify, determine cause of death of body found in field
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the discovery of a body in a field last week near Bena Road. The coroner’s office has not identified the body of a male found on Jan. 4 at around 6:45 a.m. in an open field near Bena Road in Arvin, officials said […]
Hundreds gather for fundraiser for man who was killed while changing tire
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A fundraiser drew hundreds of people to Beach Park in Bakersfield. Its goal: to send back the body of man, who was killed changing his tire, back to Peru. From playing soccer to eating authentic Peruvian food. The Union of Peruvian Clubs gathered all the people together to raise money to […]
Complex
Arsonists Set Themselves on Fire While Trying to Burn Down California Immigration Center
A video has surfaced of two arsonists setting themselves on fire while attempting to burn down an immigration services business in California. Fox 11, which obtained footage of the fire taken from a Ring security camera, reports the incident took place on Monday morning at Servicio De Inmigración in Bakersfield. The company provides immigration and naturalization services.
BPD asks for help locating man connected with double homicide
The Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) is asking for help from the community in locating a person of interest relating to a double homicide that took place in South Bakersfield.
2 alleged SW Bakersfield street takeover organizers arrested
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police said two people suspected of organizing a street takeover event in southwest Bakersfield have been arrested. Bakersfield Police Department officials said they arrested Juan Aguilera, 20, and Alfonso Mendoza, 28, in connection to the so-called street takeover at the intersection of McCutchen and Old River roads on Dec. 30. Both […]
Pursuit of carjacking suspect ends in crash in Oildale
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A suspected carjacking suspect suffered major injuries after a crash that ended a pursuit Saturday night in Oildale, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. A 21-year-old driver allegedly carjacked a vehicle from a 73-year-old man at North Chester and Beardsley avenues, according to KCSO deputies. The suspect forced the driver […]
3rd arrest made in Dinuba convenience store armed robbery
DINUBA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies have made another arrest in a Dinuba convenience store armed robbery. Detectives say they arrested 31-year-old Dustin Laschanzky of Corcoran, after serving a search warrant at his home Saturday where they found clothing that linked him to Tuesday’s robbery. According to investigators with the Tulare Area Gang […]
Update: Gosford Road open after vehicle crashes with train
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Gosford Road was temporarily closed in both directions after a vehicle crashed into a train Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol Incident Information Page. The crash happened at the intersection of Gosford Road and Pacheco Road around 6:30 a.m. Southbound Gosford Road is closed at Harris Road. Northbound Gosford […]
goldrushcam.com
Tulare County Sheriff's Office Reports Best Western Hotel Employee Caught On Camera Stealing Hotel Safe in Delano (With Video)
January 5, 2023 - The Tulare County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) reports around 7:30 a.m yesterday, TCSO deputies were called to the Best Western Hotel on County Line Road in Delano for a report of theft. Deputies were told a newly hired employee, 21-year-old Elior Rodriguez of Earlimart, took a safe belonging to the hotel that contained money and jewelry valued around $4000.
thesungazette.com
Man shot, found dead in Tulare
On Sunday Jan. 1, just after 9:30 p.m., the Tulare Police Department dispatch center received a call in regard to an adult male subject who had been shot in the city of Tulare. The caller advised the dispatchers he was attempting to transport the victim to the hospital, however he was not familiar with the area. Officers located the reporting party and the victim near the 500 block of Pleasant Avenue.
Heavy police presence in South Bakersfield due to homicide investigation
There is heavy police presence in South Bakersfield after two men were found dead around 5:07 a.m. According to the Bakersfield Police Department (BPD), there is currently a homicide investigation.
Man arrested in rooftop standoff pleads no contest to assault charge
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who armed himself with a machete and threw rocks at vehicles after climbing to the roof of a downtown Bakersfield pharmacy has pleaded no contest to a felony assault charge. Raymond Valenzuela, 45, pleaded not contest Friday to assault with a deadly weapon other than a gun. He’s scheduled […]
Trial scheduled in 2018 alleged DUI crash that seriously injured 2 children
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Early on Christmas morning 2018, a car driven by an alleged drunken driver hit an SUV carrying five people. Two children were thrown through the rear window and suffered serious injuries. Four Christmases later, Mark Gallegos, who admitted drinking before getting behind the wheel and to running from the crash scene, […]
Man arrested for murdering Superior Grocers employee
A Bakersfield man was arrested and booked for murder and other associated charges in connection with the death of an employee at a local grocery store.
wapl.com
California Smoulder: Two Idiot Vandals Light Themselves On Fire [VIDEO]
Revenge is said to be a dish served cold. The inverse is also true, where Karma is a dish served piping hot. Two guys attempted (poorly) to burn down a California immigration services building in Bakersfield. Instead, the fire immigrated to their clothing. As one splashed the accelerant over the building, the other squatted over a puddle of the accelerant and attempted to light it.
