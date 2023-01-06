Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
whatsupmag.com
1/6: Anne Arundel County Public School Redistricting
Readers respond to last week’s Feedback Friday topic, which was:. After a publicly open Anne Arundel County Public Schools (AACPS) Board meeting dubbed a “Redistricting Workshop” earlier this week, many parents left frustrated. The concern being that the county’s redistricting process, which will affect thousands of students and their families beginning in 2024, might be flawed.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Covid still filling hospital beds, claiming lives
Coivid-19 is still filling hospital beds and claiming lives in Delaware, the Delaware Division of Public Health reported. In an early January report, 12 new deaths were recorded after a review of vital statistics for the month of December. The individuals ranged in age from their 60s to 90s. All...
baltimorebrew.com
Black couple sues Four Seasons Baltimore after “humiliating” experience
After room rates kept going up and snarky remarks were made about whether their credit card was stolen, the two concluded it was all about their race. A Baltimore couple who tried to book a room at the luxury Four Seasons Hotel Baltimore – and allegedly were told they “may be better off going to a Motel 6” – have filed a lawsuit saying they were essentially turned away because they were African American.
police1.com
Photos: Md. troopers raise money, donate presents to kids after parents die in crash
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Maryland State Police troopers Matthew Hughes and Samuel Rogers were determined to make the holiday season a little brighter for three children who recently lost their parents. According to a Maryland State Police Facebook post, the two troopers raised nearly $5,000 in two weeks to...
cambridgespy.org
Qlarant Celebrates 50 Years of Service in 2023
Qlarant, Inc. is celebrating 50 years of service in 2023. The Easton, Maryland based company is a national leader in quality improvement, program integrity, and technology solutions for some of the nation’s most important health care programs. Formed by a group of doctors in Wicomico County in 1973, the...
mocoshow.com
Maryland’s First Raising Cane’s to Open This Thursday
Raising Cane’s will hold the grand opening of its first Maryland location at 4 W Towsontown Blvd Suite in Towson this Thursday, January 12. Last month Raising Cane’s opened its first Metro area restaurant at 45545 Dulles Eastern Plaza in Sterling, VA. No Montgomery County locations have been announced yet.
Nottingham MD
Winning lottery tickets produce three new Maryland millionaires
BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland has three new millionaires after a week when two people bought second-tier winning Mega Millions tickets in Upper Marlboro and White Hall, and a third person in Waldorf bought a FAST PLAY progressive jackpot ticket worth $1,540,419. As of January 9, only one of the three life-changing...
NBC Washington
‘I Cried': Water Bills as High as $16,800 Outrage Calvert County Residents
Homeowners in Calvert County, Maryland, are fighting water bills in the thousands of dollars that many thought were a mistake before they learned they actually owed the money. The residents said they received the high water bills in the final weeks of 2022. “I received our bill after Christmas for...
Cape Gazette
Beebe taking over former Weis on Route 1
Beebe Healthcare has recently executed a long-term lease for the former Weis Markets building in the Rehoboth Marketplace Shopping Center on Route 1 at Miller Road. Beebe intends to convert the building for use as medical offices, population health services, and materials management and warehousing. “As the health system that...
Bay Net
Maryland Lottery Makes 3 New Millionaires
– Maryland has three new millionaires after a week when two people bought second-tier winning Mega Millions tickets in Upper Marlboro and White Hall, and a third person in Waldorf bought a FAST PLAY progressive jackpot ticket worth $1,540,419. As of Jan. 9, only one of the three life-changing prizes...
WBOC
Worcester County Program Aims to Reduce Trips to the Emergency Room
WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. -- The Mobile Integrated Community Health program provides in-home care to people throughout the community. The program focuses on patients who frequently call 911 and make visits to the emergency department. Worcester County Fire and EMS companies, Atlantic General Hospital, and the Worcester County Health Department are...
Nottingham MD
Councilman Marks: OSHA investigating Seven Courts construction accident, project halted
—— NOTTINGHAM, MD—Baltimore County Councilman David Marks has confirmed that a construction worker for the Seven Courts Drive paving contractor was struck by a streamroller on Monday morning. The worker has been transported to the hospital by ambulance. At this time, there is no update on the worker’s...
WMDT.com
TidalHealth Nanticoke welcomes first baby of 2023
SEAFORD, Del. – TidalHealth Nanticoke is celebrating their first baby of the new year. The Ramirez family welcomed their new son Thiago on Tuesday morning. What a wonderful way to start the year, and congratulations to the family. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
mocoshow.com
Governor Hogan Announces Appointment Bernice Mireku-North to Represent Legislative District 14 in the House of Delegates
Governor Larry Hogan announced the appointment of Bernice Mireku-North—a former assistant state’s attorney in Anne Arundel County—to represent Legislative District 14 in the House of Delegates. This appointment will be effective January 11, 2023, the date that the 445th session of the Maryland General Assembly convenes. Mireku-North succeeds Del. Eric Luedtke, the incoming Chief Legislative Officer for Governor-Elect Wes Moore.
WMDT.com
UPDATE: Saturday crash in Harrington claims the life of 1-year-old Md. boy
HARRINGTON, Del. – An afternoon crash in Harrington claimed the life of an 1-year-old Maryland boy Saturday. Delaware State Police say around 2:44 p.m., a Ford Fiesta was traveling southbound in the right lane of South Dupont Highway, south of Raceway Boulevard. At the same time, a Toyota Tacoma was traveling southbound in the left lane near the Ford, police say.
Wbaltv.com
Possible warrant holds up Baltimore man's VA benefits for 14 years
A Baltimore man who stopped receiving his Veterans Affairs benefits 14 years ago thought he was getting nowhere. So, he turned to the 11 News I-Team for help. Fred Gibson, 63, is sort of a fixture at Mother's Federal Hill Grille, where he is the handyman. He is also a Marine Corps veteran who has fought for 14 years to get his VA benefits restored.
Parental guidance at Towson Town Center on weekends
Towson Town Center has released new guidelines that require those 17 and under be accompanied at all times by a parent or supervising adult 21 or older after 4pm on Fridays and Saturdays.
WBAL Radio
A Baltimore County school to see increased police presence today
New Town High School in Baltimore County will have an increase in police presence today. It comes after a letter was sent to parents last night, saying a potential threat was reportedly made against the school on social media. The school’s principal says police have not yet verified the credibility...
One-year-old child dies after crash in Delaware
HARRINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- A deadly car crash involving a one-year-old boy is under investigation by the Delaware State Police. The crash happened Sunday afternoon when a car attempted to switch lanes south of Harrington.Officials say the one-year-old boy from Maryland was taken to a hospital by an ambulance with serious injuries and was later pronounced dead. They are withholding the child's name due to notifying family members and next of kin.Authorities say a Ford Fiesta hit the right front of a Toyota Tacoma when trying to go from the right lane of South Dupont Highway south of Raceway Boulevard...
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth, Lewes, Indian River fire companies fight Angola Beach blaze Jan. 8
The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company was dispatched at 10:31 a.m., Jan. 8, to Buttercup Street in the Angola Beach and Estates development for a mobile home fire. Upon arrival, RBVFC units reported the home was well involved in fire. Rehoboth Beach units were assisted by the Lewes Fire Department,...
