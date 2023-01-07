Read full article on original website
My beautiful sister died after her ‘harmless’ pins and needles turned out to be cancer
A WOMAN has tragically died just months after discovering seemingly harmless "pins and needles" was actually cancer. Lydia Carfrae-Brohaska, 36, only saw doctors after the light tingling in her hands and feet spread to her legs and left her unable to walk. In August 2018, medics diagnosed the qualified solicitor,...
Khloe Kardashian Unveils Family Portrait With Baby Boy & Daughter True
Khloe Kardashian celebrated her first Christmas as a mom of two with a big reveal. The Kardashians star shared her first family portrait with her kids True Thompson, 4, and her baby boy, nearly 5...
Rihanna reveals her baby for the first time in a TikTok video showing the two enjoying a playful mother-son car ride
Rihanna shared her first TikTok video on Saturday where she filmed her infant son cooing while strapped in a car seat.
Jason Aldean Mocked After Donald Trump Kisses His Wife On The Forehead At NYE Party
It wouldn’t be the holidays without some drama! Many people mocked “Got What I Got” singer Jason Aldean, 45, following his wife, Brittany Aldean‘s New Year’s Eve post that pictured Donald Trump, 76, kissing her on the forehead. “A fairy-tale ending to 2022,” the 34-year-old captioned the carousel of snapshots from the celebratory evening. In the post, Jason and his wife posed with the former U.S. president and his wife, Melania Trump, 52. But not all of Brittany’s 2.4 million followers were thrilled with the photos. “Welp this just ruined his music for me…,” one fan commented on the star’s Instagram post.
Prince Harry Claims Elton John Refused To Sing “Candle In The Wind” On Anniversary Of Princess Diana’s Death
Prince Harry is claiming in his new book that Sir Elton John refused to sing “Candle in the Wind” for the anniversary of his mother, Princess Diana’s death. Elton and Diana were close friends before she died in 1997. He played a re-written version of “Candle in the Wind” for her funeral and the song has become synonymous with the late Princess Diana.
Ice-T and Coco Austin Defend Daughter Chanel, 7, After Backlash on Playful Twerking Video
Ice-T and Coco Austin have often responded to criticism of their parenting decisions with 7-year-old daughter Chanel Coco Austin and Ice-T are defending their daughter and themselves against critics of their parenting. On Tuesday, the model shared a video on Instagram of her family doing TikTok dances in Christmas pajamas together. In one video, 7-year-old daughter Chanel jumps in and starts dancing, twerking in her best imitation of Tina Belcher from Bob's Burgers. "Gotta love family time! The adults in our family were doing a TikTok and Chanel runs out in...
A husband had a second family and his wife found out about it on the day of his funeral
There once was a man who was touted to be an almost perfect husband and father. He was also a great neighbor and friend. He was married to his childhood sweetheart. A committed husband, he always came home promptly after work to spend time and have dinner with his wife and three kids.
Prince Harry Writes That Prince William Was “Drunk” on the Morning of His Wedding to Kate Middleton in 2011
To Harry, William’s wedding day represented “yet another farewell.”
Cher Shows Off Huge Diamond Ring While Getting NYE Kiss From ‘Daddy’ AE Edwards: Photos
Cher isn’t doing much to dispel those engagement rumors! The 76-year-old pop icon took to Twitter in the wee hours of 2023 to show off the massive sparkler with her 4 million followers, and clap back at naysayers. In one pic, she stunned in a black dress with silver trimmed bustier, with a pinstripe jacket. She wore her hair in blonde, bouncy curls and rocked the huge pear-shaped diamond ring on her middle finger as she shared an intimate, smiling moment with Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards, 36. The duo appeared to be attending a major New Year’s Eve bash. “This should Send you Haters to The Part in Wizzard of OZ…WHEN DOROTHY THREW WATER ON THE wicked Witch & Melted her,” she captioned the photo.
Prince Harry Breaks Down How Meghan Markle Found ‘Scrapes and Bruises’ on His Back After ‘Nasty’ Fight With Prince William
Prince Harry offered more details on his physical fight with Prince William — revealing he only told Meghan Markle after she noticed "scrapes and bruises" on his back. "It was a buildup of — frustration, I think, on his part. It was at a time where he was being told certain things by people within […]
Andy Cohen and Ryan Seacrest Settle Rumored NYE Feud: ‘We Are Not’ Fighting
White flags raised, Andy Cohen and Ryan Seacrest have put their rumored feud to rest. During Thursday’s episode of Seacrest’s radio program On Air on Thursday, the two officially set their differences aside after almost a year of making jabs at each other over their respective New Year’s Eve shows. The pair were first largely painted as enemies at the end of 2021 when Cohen, host of CNN’s New Year’s Eve telecast, nodded to the Seacrest-hosted ABC program Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve while they were both in Times Square, saying: “If you look behind me, you’ll see Ryan...
Betty White's pal Vicki Lawrence recalls phrase TV icon saw as 'compliment': 'Aren't you offended by that?'
Betty White's friend Vicki Lawrence remembers the legendary actress nearly one year after her death. The two co-starred on "Mama's Family" until White left the show for "The Golden Girls."
Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott’s 5 Kids Are So Grown Up As They Reunite With His Ex’s Daughter On NYE: Photo
The holidays truly were a family affair for Tori Spelling and kin as she gathered five of her kids, hubby Dean McDermott, and even his ex’s daughter for New Years Eve 2023. The Beverly Hills, 90210 star, 49, gushed about her kids in the festive photo, adding the message, “#FamilyFirstAlways” in the tags.
Tristan Thompson Joins Daughter True for Sweet Dance Video: 'Anything for My Baby Girl'
Tristan Thompson shares True, 4, and a 5-month-old baby boy with Khloé Kardashian, son Theo, 12 months, with Maralee Nichols, and son Prince, 6, with ex Jordan Craig Tristan Thompson is showing off his dance moves with his favorite little lady. The NBA star, 31, shared a sweet video on Instagram Tuesday where he enjoyed a kitchen dance party with his 4-year-old daughter True. The pair danced and sang together to Taron Egerton and Tori Kelly's version of Shawn Mendes' "There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back" from Sing 2. "When...
Bad Bunny defends throwing a fan's phone into the water after she tried to get a selfie
"Those who come to put a phone in my face I will consider it for what it is, a lack of respect," he wrote on Twitter.
Jessie J reveals she's pregnant: 'Happy and terrified to finally share this'
The singer took to Instagram to share the news.
Lamar Odom Says Brothel Owner Tried to Murder Him with Drugs
Lamar Odom is adamant he didn't use illicit drugs the night he overdosed at a Nevada brothel ... claiming the owner wanted him dead and plied him with drugs ... he says just that on a Fox primetime special Monday at 9 PM where he also talks about doing Khloe Kardashian dirty.
Baby Girl, Alert! Shemar Moore Announces He’s Expecting A Daughter With His Longtime Lady Jesiree Dizon
Attention all baby girls, Shemar Moore’s going to be a girl dad! The actor, 52, made the announcement exclusively on the forthcoming January 26 episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show while reflecting on it being a full circle moment. Moore’s mother Marilyn Wilson-Moore passed away on February 8, 2020, and his daughter’s due date is […]
Reddit Split After Frustrated Mom Removes Her Teen Son’s Bedroom Door
Raising children is tough as parents constantly worry about the well-being of their kids. However, one mom is questioning if she took things too far after she "indefinitely" removed her 16-year-old son's door from his bedroom. The mother-of-two took to Reddit explaining the incident happened after a scary moment in...
