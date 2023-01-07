ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Jason Aldean Mocked After Donald Trump Kisses His Wife On The Forehead At NYE Party

It wouldn’t be the holidays without some drama! Many people mocked “Got What I Got” singer Jason Aldean, 45, following his wife, Brittany Aldean‘s New Year’s Eve post that pictured Donald Trump, 76, kissing her on the forehead. “A fairy-tale ending to 2022,” the 34-year-old captioned the carousel of snapshots from the celebratory evening. In the post, Jason and his wife posed with the former U.S. president and his wife, Melania Trump, 52. But not all of Brittany’s 2.4 million followers were thrilled with the photos. “Welp this just ruined his music for me…,” one fan commented on the star’s Instagram post.
FLORIDA STATE
DoYouRemember?

Prince Harry Claims Elton John Refused To Sing “Candle In The Wind” On Anniversary Of Princess Diana’s Death

Prince Harry is claiming in his new book that Sir Elton John refused to sing “Candle in the Wind” for the anniversary of his mother, Princess Diana’s death. Elton and Diana were close friends before she died in 1997. He played a re-written version of “Candle in the Wind” for her funeral and the song has become synonymous with the late Princess Diana.
People

Ice-T and Coco Austin Defend Daughter Chanel, 7, After Backlash on Playful Twerking Video

Ice-T and Coco Austin have often responded to criticism of their parenting decisions with 7-year-old daughter Chanel Coco Austin and Ice-T are defending their daughter and themselves against critics of their parenting. On Tuesday, the model shared a video on Instagram of her family doing TikTok dances in Christmas pajamas together. In one video, 7-year-old daughter Chanel jumps in and starts dancing, twerking in her best imitation of Tina Belcher from Bob's Burgers. "Gotta love family time! The adults in our family were doing a TikTok and Chanel runs out in...
HollywoodLife

Cher Shows Off Huge Diamond Ring While Getting NYE Kiss From ‘Daddy’ AE Edwards: Photos

Cher isn’t doing much to dispel those engagement rumors! The 76-year-old pop icon took to Twitter in the wee hours of 2023 to show off the massive sparkler with her 4 million followers, and clap back at naysayers. In one pic, she stunned in a black dress with silver trimmed bustier, with a pinstripe jacket. She wore her hair in blonde, bouncy curls and rocked the huge pear-shaped diamond ring on her middle finger as she shared an intimate, smiling moment with Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards, 36. The duo appeared to be attending a major New Year’s Eve bash. “This should Send you Haters to The Part in Wizzard of OZ…WHEN DOROTHY THREW WATER ON THE wicked Witch & Melted her,” she captioned the photo.
Rolling Stone

Andy Cohen and Ryan Seacrest Settle Rumored NYE Feud: ‘We Are Not’ Fighting

White flags raised, Andy Cohen and Ryan Seacrest have put their rumored feud to rest. During Thursday’s episode of Seacrest’s radio program On Air on Thursday, the two officially set their differences aside after almost a year of making jabs at each other over their respective New Year’s Eve shows. The pair were first largely painted as enemies at the end of 2021 when Cohen, host of CNN’s New Year’s Eve telecast, nodded to the Seacrest-hosted ABC program Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve while they were both in Times Square, saying: “If you look behind me, you’ll see Ryan...
People

Tristan Thompson Joins Daughter True for Sweet Dance Video: 'Anything for My Baby Girl'

Tristan Thompson shares True, 4, and a 5-month-old baby boy with Khloé Kardashian, son Theo, 12 months, with Maralee Nichols, and son Prince, 6, with ex Jordan Craig Tristan Thompson is showing off his dance moves with his favorite little lady. The NBA star, 31, shared a sweet video on Instagram Tuesday where he enjoyed a kitchen dance party with his 4-year-old daughter True. The pair danced and sang together to Taron Egerton and Tori Kelly's version of Shawn Mendes' "There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back" from Sing 2. "When...
TMZ.com

Lamar Odom Says Brothel Owner Tried to Murder Him with Drugs

Lamar Odom is adamant he didn't use illicit drugs the night he overdosed at a Nevada brothel ... claiming the owner wanted him dead and plied him with drugs ... he says just that on a Fox primetime special Monday at 9 PM where he also talks about doing Khloe Kardashian dirty.
PAHRUMP, NV
Quick Country 96.5

Quick Country 96.5

Rochester, MN
14K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://quickcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy