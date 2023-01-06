Read full article on original website
Jamestown police say woman was unlawfully imprisoned
An arrest took place after police say they responded to a domestic incident.
Randolph Man Arrested on Warrant when Found Hiding in Apartment
A Randolph man was arrested after he was found hiding in a residence early Monday morning. Deputies of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Department arrested 36-year-old Charles W. Riddel on a felony bench warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court after a complaint was issued. Riddel was remanded to the...
State Police Investigating Port Burglary
The Pennsylvania State Police are looking for the public’s help solving a burglary in Port Allegany. Troopers say that a residence on Wilson Avenue was burglarized some time during late November or early December of last year. Nothing of value was taken or reported missing. Anyone with information about...
Jamestown Woman Pleads Guilty to Selling Fentanyl That Led to Death
A Jamestown woman has pleaded guilty to a federal charge in connection with a fentanyl sale that led to a death in March 2020. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Buffalo announced Tuesday that 28-year-old Alisha Centi entered her plea to a charge of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute heroin, fentanyl, and methamphetamine.
Olean Woman Charged with Child Endangerment
An Olean woman was charged with child endangerment in Salamanca on Monday. Salamanca Police charged 27-year-old Emily Putt with endangering the welfare of a child. Putt was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Jamestown Man Faces 10 Years in State Prison for Drug Trafficking
A Jamestown man faces 10 years in prison after pleading guilty in Federal Court to drug charges. U.S. Attorney Trini Ross announced that 38-year old Douglas Beardsley pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and being a felon in possession of firearms. The charges carry a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life.
Salamanca Woman Charged with Weapon Attack
A Salamanca woman was charged after an attack on Thursday. Deputies of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office charged 41-year-old Jessica Clark with assault and menacing with a weapon. The charges stem from Clark allegedly attacking someone with a “dangerous instrument” causing injury to the victim late Wednesday night....
Olean Man Arrested on Warrant Friday
An Olean man was arrested on a warrant on Friday. Deputies of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office arrested 35-year-old Mark A. Oakes Jr. on an active arrest warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court immediately after he was issued charges out of Olean City Court. He was transferred to...
Late night doorbell ditcher found drunk in garage by police
Coudersport, Pa. — It didn’t take State Police in Coudersport long to locate a man allegedly sleeping inside a person’s garage. Blaze David Harrison allegedly banged on a woman’s door in the early morning hours of Dec. 29, police said. He ran off after police were called, but was located a short time later inside a neighbor’s garage. A caller reported the 20-year-old Harrison after the commotion near the 20...
Jamestown Man Facing Child Endangerment Charges
A Jamestown man who had an active warrant for endangering the welfare of a child has been hit with another child endangerment charge after a well-being check Saturday afternoon. At about 12:30 PM, Jamestown Police were called to an address on the city's south side, where a three-year-old child was reported to be outside for an extended period of time, unsupervised, with inadequate clothing for the inclement weather. Officers were also advised about the warrant for 41-year-old Rick Coy, who was at the address. Coy was taken into custody on his active warrant and was transported to the Jamestown City Jail on the new charge. He was held pending arraignment.
2 Rochester residents arrested for robbing store, assaulting clerk in Geneseo
Investigators identified two of the three individuals as 34-year-old Alyssa Sick and 35-year-old Zachery Coon.
Man Accused Of Ripping A Door From Its Hinges In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 39-year-old man is accused of ripping a door off a Jamestown residence by hooking it up with chains to his pickup truck. On Thursday night officers with the Jamestown Police Department were dispatched to an address on the city’s south side for a reported disturbance.
Olean Resident Charged with Menacing
An Olean resident was charged after an incident Friday morning. Olean Police charged 44-year-old Tasheen Robinson with menacing. Robinson was held pending arraignment.
Salamanca Man Charged with Felony DWI
A Salamanca man was charged with felony DWI early Friday morning. Salamanca Police charged 32-year-old Darin J. Nosie with felony driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction and felony operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.18% or greater, operating a motor vehicle without an interlock device and multiple traffic infractions.
Jamestown woman arrested on assault, endangering the welfare of a child charges
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — A Jamestown woman has been arrested following a domestic dispute on charges including assault and endangering the welfare of a child. On Thursday night, Jamestown Police officers responded to a residence on the south side of the city for a report of a domestic dispute. When officers arrived on scene, they arrested Amber Garofalo, 22.
Mayville Man Faces Criminal Mischief and Tampering Charges in Jamestown Disturbance
A Mayville man has been charged with 3rd-degree criminal mischief and 3rd-degree criminal tampering following an investigation into a disturbance at an address on Jamestown's south side on Thursday. Jamestown Police were called to the scene shortly after 7:15 PM and learned that 39-year-old Joshua Erhard had allegedly pulled the door off a victim's residence by hooking it up with chains and his pickup truck. Erhard fled the scene before officers arrived. City police were assisted by the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office, who located the pickup truck in the Mayville area. Erhard was located and taken into custody at about 10:00 PM. Officers were also advised that the pickup truck got stuck in a wet yard during the incident and sprayed mud all over a nearby house. Erhard was released with an appearance ticket after getting booked on the charges.
Allentown Volunteer Fire Co. Chief details efforts in Erie County in late 2022
Chief Greg Taylor shares details and images from recent deployments. During the blizzards of ’22, multiple Allegany County first responders deployed to Erie County. The Allentown Volunteer Fire Company was part of that response, the second mutual aid deployment of the year. Chief Greg Taylor provides some insight into what that work was like, and also addresses some of the naysayers who fear mutual aid deployments sacrifice our safety at home:
Town of Ellicott looking for missing teen
The Town of Ellicott is located in Falconer, just northeast of Jamestown.
