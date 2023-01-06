A Mayville man has been charged with 3rd-degree criminal mischief and 3rd-degree criminal tampering following an investigation into a disturbance at an address on Jamestown's south side on Thursday. Jamestown Police were called to the scene shortly after 7:15 PM and learned that 39-year-old Joshua Erhard had allegedly pulled the door off a victim's residence by hooking it up with chains and his pickup truck. Erhard fled the scene before officers arrived. City police were assisted by the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office, who located the pickup truck in the Mayville area. Erhard was located and taken into custody at about 10:00 PM. Officers were also advised that the pickup truck got stuck in a wet yard during the incident and sprayed mud all over a nearby house. Erhard was released with an appearance ticket after getting booked on the charges.

JAMESTOWN, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO