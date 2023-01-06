Simpson Strong-Tie Releases 2022 Year-in-Review List Highlighting Best New Products, Innovations, and Building Solutions

The effect of the low season, the planned scale-back of capital expenditure on the part of enterprises, and the ongoing slump in the wider consumer electronics market are going to constrain the demand for power management ICs during 1H23. On the supply side, Texas Instruments (TI) as the leading supplier for power management ICs will be activating the newly added production capacity at its production sites RFAB2 and LFAB in the same period. Given this circumstance, TrendForce projects that the global production capacity for power management ICs will increase by 4.7% YoY for 1H23. In the market for power management ICs, falling demand for products belonging to consumer electronics, networking devices, and industrial equipment continues to generate downward pressure on prices. Consequently, quotes for power management IC orders are projected to register a sequential drop of 5~10% during 1H23. Conversely, demand remains stable for automotive products thanks to the trend of vehicle electrification. Even though the weakening of the wider economy is causing uncertainties across the whole automotive market, prices are not expected to fluctuate significantly because of buyers and sellers of automotive products have mostly established long-term partnerships. Therefore, the demand coming from the automotive market is going to emerge as the only major driving force behind sales of power management ICs.

