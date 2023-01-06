ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Simpson Strong-Tie Releases 2022 Year-in-Review List Highlighting Best New Products, Innovations, and Building Solutions

By Submissions
csengineermag.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
pv-magazine-usa.com

Three off-grid solar generators on display at CES

Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is among the largest tech events in the world, drawing over 3,000 exhibitors, 173 countries represented, and 323 of the Fortune 500 companies in attendance. This year featured many advancements in cleantech, and solar generators were no exception. Below are three solar generators that caught the...
Sourcing Journal

Standard Fiber Taps Noble Biomaterials for Healthy Home Textiles

After recently launching partnerships with bedding brands Rest Duvet and Silvon Home, Noble Biomaterials announced a new collaboration with home textile maker Standard Fiber. Standard will incorporate Noble’s Ionic+ mineral microbial finish in its home textile products. Ionic+ uses positively charged silver ions, which are attracted to negatively charged odor-causing bacteria’s DNA, disrupting its respiration, cell division and replication process. The silver ions are permanently bound within polymer fibers so they won’t wash out over time. Standard plans to incorporate Ionic+ technology across multiple home goods product categories, including mattress textiles, pads, toppers, and encasements; basic bedding and towels for consumer and institutional...
crowdfundinsider.com

SaaS Firm Liberate Innovations Acquires $7M in Funding to Automate Claims, Underwriting

Liberate Innovations Inc., a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables P&C insurers to fully automate claims and underwriting journeys, announced its launch “after raising $7 million in venture funding.”. The platform “empowers insurers to deliver digital self-serve experiences and orchestrate an ecosystem of solutions providers and core systems to automate...
conceptcarz.com

New 'Mobilisights' Business Unit Advances Stellantis' Growing Data and Connected Services Offer

• Mobilisights will leverage data from Stellantis' connected vehicles, which are expected to reach 34 million by 2030. •Mobilisights to operate as an independent business unit, collaborate with data partners and license data to a wide range of customers, including other automakers. •Consistent with Dare Forward 2030, Mobilisights will be...
salestechstar.com

CI&T and Crownpeak Partner to Build Accelerators for Retail Experience Management

Companies to Demonstrate New “Retail Experience Platform” at NRF 2023: Retail’s Big Show. CI&T, a leader in driving digital transformation for global brands, and Crownpeak, a leading digital experience platform (DXP) provider, today announced a partnership to build retail experience management accelerators using both companies’ expertise in the industry and best-in-class technology. CI&T and Crownpeak will demonstrate their joint Retail Experience Platform at NRF 2023 Retail’s Big Show in New York from January 15-17 at booth #5659.
The Associated Press

Kautex Pentatonic Battery System Showcased at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) Exhibit

TROY, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 9, 2023-- Kautex Textron GmbH & Co. KG (Kautex), a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company, announced a customized version of its Pentatonic Battery System was on display at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES). The system was featured as part of Stellantis’ RAM Revolution exhibition. The concept design is part of Stellantis’ vision for next generation vehicle design and new technology. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230109005269/en/ Kautex’s Pentatonic Battery System on display as part of Stellantis’ RAM Revolution exhibition. (Photo: Business Wire)
MICHIGAN STATE
ZDNet

Real world water-saving solutions announced at CES 2023

As a society, we're becoming increasingly conscious of the negative impact our water consumption has over our communities and ecosystems. Saving water has become a nationwide effort, and a downright necessity for states like California, currently experiencing record-breaking droughts. Setting up drought-tolerant landscaping is an excellent way to reduce water...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Agriculture Online

John Deere announces 8 companies for 2023 Startup Collaborator program

John Deere has announced the eight companies it has chosen to participate in the 2023 Startup Collaborator program. This program was started in 2019 to help Deere develop precision technology on its machinery. Now in its fifth year, the program has previously worked with companies like Bear Flag Robotics, which Deere later acquired in 2021 to support autonomous tractor development.
salestechstar.com

Alibaba Cloud Unveils Its First International Product Innovation Center and Partner Management Center

-Leading cloud service provider manifests its commitment to global customers, starting from its international headquarters in Singapore. -The cloud leader also attains the highest tier of cybersecurity certification while facilitating local customers’ digital transformation in retail, logistics and gaming. Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba...
Industrial Distribution

Irrigation OEM Holds Fast to Fastener Quality

To produce irrigation products trusted by crop growers around the world, a leading irrigation OEM’s engineers and quality assurance team submit each part of every product to military-grade testing. The rigorous tests involve the fasteners that ensure leak-free performance under high-pressure and rugged outdoor conditions. “The company owners want...
TEXAS STATE
emsnow.com

Production Capacity for Power Management ICs Will Grow by 4.7% YoY for 1H23 as Automotive Products Act as Solitary Demand Pillar, Says TrendForce

The effect of the low season, the planned scale-back of capital expenditure on the part of enterprises, and the ongoing slump in the wider consumer electronics market are going to constrain the demand for power management ICs during 1H23. On the supply side, Texas Instruments (TI) as the leading supplier for power management ICs will be activating the newly added production capacity at its production sites RFAB2 and LFAB in the same period. Given this circumstance, TrendForce projects that the global production capacity for power management ICs will increase by 4.7% YoY for 1H23. In the market for power management ICs, falling demand for products belonging to consumer electronics, networking devices, and industrial equipment continues to generate downward pressure on prices. Consequently, quotes for power management IC orders are projected to register a sequential drop of 5~10% during 1H23. Conversely, demand remains stable for automotive products thanks to the trend of vehicle electrification. Even though the weakening of the wider economy is causing uncertainties across the whole automotive market, prices are not expected to fluctuate significantly because of buyers and sellers of automotive products have mostly established long-term partnerships. Therefore, the demand coming from the automotive market is going to emerge as the only major driving force behind sales of power management ICs.
The Associated Press

GigNet Announces Groundbreaking Agreement to Bring Advanced Biometrics to Puerto Cancun, A Leading Commercial and Residential Smart Development in Mexico

CANCUN, Mexico--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 9, 2023-- GigNet, a Digital Infrastructure company with an extensive regional fiber optic broadband network from Costa Mujeres, North of Cancun, through the Hotel Zone of Tulum, announced today a unique multiparty agreement to bring advanced biometrics to the Puerto Cancun development in Cancun, Mexico. GigNet, which has invested substantial resources in fiber-optic infrastructure in and around Puerto Cancun, will partner with Pangiam, utilizing their Trueface product, one of the leading facial recognition solutions in the world. Puerto Cancun is one of the newest and fastest growing developments in the Cancun region, with a modern marina, destination shopping mall, hotels, office complexes, and an estimated 2,400 residential units including luxury towers and homes. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230106005381/en/ Photo: Puerto Cancun Marina, Cancun Mexico. Puerto Cancun is a major real estate development including destination shopping mall, dining, hotels, luxury towers, single family homes, marina, and office buildings. (Photo: GigNet)
ILLINOIS STATE
csengineermag.com

CCTech’s HVAC-Twin is Powered by iTwin

CCTech is pleased to announce the addition of HVAC-Twin to Bentley Systems’ powered by iTwin program. HVAC-Twin enables quick turnaround between HVAC design iterations—leading to energy and cost-efficient HVAC designs. Designers and engineers can add sensor data, make connections, and start visualizing data such as temperature, occupancy, and CO2 levels—to diagnose and improve the performance of HVAC systems.
The Associated Press

Cavli Wireless Brings the Next-generation CAT1.bis Module C16QS

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2023-- Cavli Wireless, one of the first truly ‘IoT ready’ cellular module manufacturers, and Qualcomm Technologies. Inc., the world’s leading wireless technology innovator, announced today a strategic collaboration for LTE CAT1 technology. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230105005571/en/ Powering the next generation of CAT1.bis IoT with Cavli C16QS Smart Cellular IoT Module (Graphic: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE
mpo-mag.com

Resonetics to Buy SAES Nitinol Biz for $900M

Resonetics began a deal to acquire Memry Corporation and SAES Smart Materials from SAES Getters S.p.A. Both businesses are based in the U.S. and the transaction is valued at $900 million. "The SAES Medical Nitinol business is a leading supplier to the medical device industry with a broad set of...
The Associated Press

Cognite Appoints Four Global Leaders to Fuel Market Momentum

AUSTIN, Texas & OSLO, Norway--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 9, 2023-- Cognite, a global leader in industrial software, today announced four appointments to lead the company’s scaling efforts for its next stage of growth. Cognite’s new executive leaders are Moe Tanabian, Chief Product Officer (CPO); Paul Lightfoot, SVP of User Experience; Emmanuelle Camus, President of Cognite EMEA; and Liat Berger, Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). These leaders held roles of increasing responsibility at Red Hat, Microsoft, Amazon, PTC, and Aker Solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230109005470/en/ L-R Liat Berger, CHRO; Moe Tanabian, CPO; Emmanuelle Camus, President EMEA; Paul Lightfoot, SVP UX (Photo: Business Wire)
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

CES 2023: ERANGTEK Signs MOU on Technology Cooperation and Production to Enter India's 5G Market With 5G Multiplexer Cavity Filter

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 9, 2023-- ERANGTEK Co., Ltd. (CEO Lee Jae Bok) announced that it will enter the Indian 5G market in earnest with 5G Multiplexer Cavity Filter by signing a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with India’s VVDN Technologies for development and production cooperation at CES 2023, the world’s largest consumer electronics and information technology exhibition in Las Vegas on the 6th (local time). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230109005025/en/ ERANGTEK Co., Ltd. signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with India’s VVDN Technologies for development and production cooperation on the 6th (local time) at CES 2023, the world’s largest consumer electronics and information technology exhibition in Las Vegas. (From left) Puneet Agarwal, CEO of VVDN, Lee Jae Bok, ERANGTEK CEO. (Photo: Business Wire)

Comments / 0

Community Policy