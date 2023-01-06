Simpson Strong-Tie Releases 2022 Year-in-Review List Highlighting Best New Products, Innovations, and Building Solutions

Read full article on original website
Related
pv-magazine-usa.com
Three off-grid solar generators on display at CES
Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is among the largest tech events in the world, drawing over 3,000 exhibitors, 173 countries represented, and 323 of the Fortune 500 companies in attendance. This year featured many advancements in cleantech, and solar generators were no exception. Below are three solar generators that caught the...
Standard Fiber Taps Noble Biomaterials for Healthy Home Textiles
After recently launching partnerships with bedding brands Rest Duvet and Silvon Home, Noble Biomaterials announced a new collaboration with home textile maker Standard Fiber. Standard will incorporate Noble’s Ionic+ mineral microbial finish in its home textile products. Ionic+ uses positively charged silver ions, which are attracted to negatively charged odor-causing bacteria’s DNA, disrupting its respiration, cell division and replication process. The silver ions are permanently bound within polymer fibers so they won’t wash out over time. Standard plans to incorporate Ionic+ technology across multiple home goods product categories, including mattress textiles, pads, toppers, and encasements; basic bedding and towels for consumer and institutional...
crowdfundinsider.com
SaaS Firm Liberate Innovations Acquires $7M in Funding to Automate Claims, Underwriting
Liberate Innovations Inc., a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables P&C insurers to fully automate claims and underwriting journeys, announced its launch “after raising $7 million in venture funding.”. The platform “empowers insurers to deliver digital self-serve experiences and orchestrate an ecosystem of solutions providers and core systems to automate...
conceptcarz.com
New 'Mobilisights' Business Unit Advances Stellantis' Growing Data and Connected Services Offer
• Mobilisights will leverage data from Stellantis' connected vehicles, which are expected to reach 34 million by 2030. •Mobilisights to operate as an independent business unit, collaborate with data partners and license data to a wide range of customers, including other automakers. •Consistent with Dare Forward 2030, Mobilisights will be...
salestechstar.com
CI&T and Crownpeak Partner to Build Accelerators for Retail Experience Management
Companies to Demonstrate New “Retail Experience Platform” at NRF 2023: Retail’s Big Show. CI&T, a leader in driving digital transformation for global brands, and Crownpeak, a leading digital experience platform (DXP) provider, today announced a partnership to build retail experience management accelerators using both companies’ expertise in the industry and best-in-class technology. CI&T and Crownpeak will demonstrate their joint Retail Experience Platform at NRF 2023 Retail’s Big Show in New York from January 15-17 at booth #5659.
Kautex Pentatonic Battery System Showcased at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) Exhibit
TROY, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 9, 2023-- Kautex Textron GmbH & Co. KG (Kautex), a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company, announced a customized version of its Pentatonic Battery System was on display at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES). The system was featured as part of Stellantis’ RAM Revolution exhibition. The concept design is part of Stellantis’ vision for next generation vehicle design and new technology. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230109005269/en/ Kautex’s Pentatonic Battery System on display as part of Stellantis’ RAM Revolution exhibition. (Photo: Business Wire)
ZDNet
Real world water-saving solutions announced at CES 2023
As a society, we're becoming increasingly conscious of the negative impact our water consumption has over our communities and ecosystems. Saving water has become a nationwide effort, and a downright necessity for states like California, currently experiencing record-breaking droughts. Setting up drought-tolerant landscaping is an excellent way to reduce water...
Agriculture Online
John Deere announces 8 companies for 2023 Startup Collaborator program
John Deere has announced the eight companies it has chosen to participate in the 2023 Startup Collaborator program. This program was started in 2019 to help Deere develop precision technology on its machinery. Now in its fifth year, the program has previously worked with companies like Bear Flag Robotics, which Deere later acquired in 2021 to support autonomous tractor development.
salestechstar.com
Alibaba Cloud Unveils Its First International Product Innovation Center and Partner Management Center
-Leading cloud service provider manifests its commitment to global customers, starting from its international headquarters in Singapore. -The cloud leader also attains the highest tier of cybersecurity certification while facilitating local customers’ digital transformation in retail, logistics and gaming. Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba...
Chubb review recommends new integrity body for Australian carbon credits scheme
Review dismissed claims the current system lacks integrity and is not delivering real cuts in emissions
notebookcheck.net
CES 2023 | Jackery LightTent-AIR inflatable tent with solar panels wins Best of Innovation Award
The Jackery LightTent-AIR, an inflatable tent with integrated solar panels, has won a CES 2023 Best of Innovation Award. The shelter can generate up to 1,200 W power thanks to the flexible gallium arsenide (GaAs) panels. The solar energy can be stored in built-in storage modules, providing a 24-hour power solution.
Industrial Distribution
Irrigation OEM Holds Fast to Fastener Quality
To produce irrigation products trusted by crop growers around the world, a leading irrigation OEM’s engineers and quality assurance team submit each part of every product to military-grade testing. The rigorous tests involve the fasteners that ensure leak-free performance under high-pressure and rugged outdoor conditions. “The company owners want...
A new futuristic concept car is designed to foster personal connection
The Asahi Kasei AKXY2 concept car is designed to envision a future of sustainable and community-focused transportation. The Tokyo-based firm hopes its concept will light up imaginations and reposition the automobile as a social device rather than a soulless commuting machine. It is showing off a number of innovations related...
emsnow.com
Production Capacity for Power Management ICs Will Grow by 4.7% YoY for 1H23 as Automotive Products Act as Solitary Demand Pillar, Says TrendForce
The effect of the low season, the planned scale-back of capital expenditure on the part of enterprises, and the ongoing slump in the wider consumer electronics market are going to constrain the demand for power management ICs during 1H23. On the supply side, Texas Instruments (TI) as the leading supplier for power management ICs will be activating the newly added production capacity at its production sites RFAB2 and LFAB in the same period. Given this circumstance, TrendForce projects that the global production capacity for power management ICs will increase by 4.7% YoY for 1H23. In the market for power management ICs, falling demand for products belonging to consumer electronics, networking devices, and industrial equipment continues to generate downward pressure on prices. Consequently, quotes for power management IC orders are projected to register a sequential drop of 5~10% during 1H23. Conversely, demand remains stable for automotive products thanks to the trend of vehicle electrification. Even though the weakening of the wider economy is causing uncertainties across the whole automotive market, prices are not expected to fluctuate significantly because of buyers and sellers of automotive products have mostly established long-term partnerships. Therefore, the demand coming from the automotive market is going to emerge as the only major driving force behind sales of power management ICs.
GigNet Announces Groundbreaking Agreement to Bring Advanced Biometrics to Puerto Cancun, A Leading Commercial and Residential Smart Development in Mexico
CANCUN, Mexico--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 9, 2023-- GigNet, a Digital Infrastructure company with an extensive regional fiber optic broadband network from Costa Mujeres, North of Cancun, through the Hotel Zone of Tulum, announced today a unique multiparty agreement to bring advanced biometrics to the Puerto Cancun development in Cancun, Mexico. GigNet, which has invested substantial resources in fiber-optic infrastructure in and around Puerto Cancun, will partner with Pangiam, utilizing their Trueface product, one of the leading facial recognition solutions in the world. Puerto Cancun is one of the newest and fastest growing developments in the Cancun region, with a modern marina, destination shopping mall, hotels, office complexes, and an estimated 2,400 residential units including luxury towers and homes. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230106005381/en/ Photo: Puerto Cancun Marina, Cancun Mexico. Puerto Cancun is a major real estate development including destination shopping mall, dining, hotels, luxury towers, single family homes, marina, and office buildings. (Photo: GigNet)
csengineermag.com
CCTech’s HVAC-Twin is Powered by iTwin
CCTech is pleased to announce the addition of HVAC-Twin to Bentley Systems’ powered by iTwin program. HVAC-Twin enables quick turnaround between HVAC design iterations—leading to energy and cost-efficient HVAC designs. Designers and engineers can add sensor data, make connections, and start visualizing data such as temperature, occupancy, and CO2 levels—to diagnose and improve the performance of HVAC systems.
Cavli Wireless Brings the Next-generation CAT1.bis Module C16QS
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2023-- Cavli Wireless, one of the first truly ‘IoT ready’ cellular module manufacturers, and Qualcomm Technologies. Inc., the world’s leading wireless technology innovator, announced today a strategic collaboration for LTE CAT1 technology. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230105005571/en/ Powering the next generation of CAT1.bis IoT with Cavli C16QS Smart Cellular IoT Module (Graphic: Business Wire)
mpo-mag.com
Resonetics to Buy SAES Nitinol Biz for $900M
Resonetics began a deal to acquire Memry Corporation and SAES Smart Materials from SAES Getters S.p.A. Both businesses are based in the U.S. and the transaction is valued at $900 million. "The SAES Medical Nitinol business is a leading supplier to the medical device industry with a broad set of...
Cognite Appoints Four Global Leaders to Fuel Market Momentum
AUSTIN, Texas & OSLO, Norway--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 9, 2023-- Cognite, a global leader in industrial software, today announced four appointments to lead the company’s scaling efforts for its next stage of growth. Cognite’s new executive leaders are Moe Tanabian, Chief Product Officer (CPO); Paul Lightfoot, SVP of User Experience; Emmanuelle Camus, President of Cognite EMEA; and Liat Berger, Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). These leaders held roles of increasing responsibility at Red Hat, Microsoft, Amazon, PTC, and Aker Solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230109005470/en/ L-R Liat Berger, CHRO; Moe Tanabian, CPO; Emmanuelle Camus, President EMEA; Paul Lightfoot, SVP UX (Photo: Business Wire)
CES 2023: ERANGTEK Signs MOU on Technology Cooperation and Production to Enter India's 5G Market With 5G Multiplexer Cavity Filter
LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 9, 2023-- ERANGTEK Co., Ltd. (CEO Lee Jae Bok) announced that it will enter the Indian 5G market in earnest with 5G Multiplexer Cavity Filter by signing a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with India’s VVDN Technologies for development and production cooperation at CES 2023, the world’s largest consumer electronics and information technology exhibition in Las Vegas on the 6th (local time). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230109005025/en/ ERANGTEK Co., Ltd. signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with India’s VVDN Technologies for development and production cooperation on the 6th (local time) at CES 2023, the world’s largest consumer electronics and information technology exhibition in Las Vegas. (From left) Puneet Agarwal, CEO of VVDN, Lee Jae Bok, ERANGTEK CEO. (Photo: Business Wire)
Comments / 0