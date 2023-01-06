ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

What is SNAP Restaurant Meals Program? Who’s eligible for it?

The great majority of low-income Americans eligible for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) payments can only spend them on food that must be prepared at home. This means that they make the vast majority of their purchases at grocery stores and other retailers. However, in a few areas, SNAP recipients can also use the program to purchase hot meals at participating restaurants under the Restaurant Meals Program (RMP).
The price of eggs is higher than ever

Many households depend on eggs to eat for breakfast and for baking. However, the price of eggs has shot up to an all-time high. Over the past year, the average price for a carton of eggs has gone up about 68% whether you buy them from your local grocery store or from a local farm.
Pork, beef industries will face challenges in new year

Normally after a lengthy run of higher prices, hog producers will begin thinking of expansion. But that’s not the case at the moment, and that outlook will likely continue into 2023. “Current levels of risk, uncertainty, and input costs have producers pulling back, in spite of relatively strong hog...
Grocery supply chains: Understanding why eggs cost what they cost

This article originally appeared on FoodPrint. Prices are on everyone's mind lately. This is not surprising, as food prices have risen over 13 percent since last year. Pandemic, war, climate change and livestock catastrophes are still wreaking havoc on supply chains. And many food companies took advantage of these crises to raise prices even further and reap huge profits. The last couple of years have been the most profitable for corporations since 1950, including many big food retailers and manufacturers. Walmart and Kroger in particular, which together account for almost 40 percent of all grocery sales, have leveraged higher prices and profits to pay out billions in dividends to shareholders. And one study showed that over half of all food price increases are the result of profit mongering by big grocery, meat, beverage and snack food companies. So if you want to understand how prices work, start at the grocery store — possibly at the egg case.
Consumers 'shelling' out extra money due to rising costs of eggs

MICHIGAN — Inflation has hit all parts of the economy, including the grocery bill. One item that has significantly increased are eggs, according to CNN Newsource. The main reason is due to the avian flu which is affecting farms. Nearly 58 million commercial and backyard birds were affected in...
USDA proposes revisions to red meat instrument grading procedures

The USDA's Agricultural Marketing Service is seeking comments on its procedures related to the use of instrument technology in the official meat grading program. The proposed changes outline several key enhancements to ensure USDA grading is delivered with the highest levels of consistency and accuracy. AMS is proposing more clarity...
2022 Top Article - A Guide To Planning A Commercial Aquaponics Greenhouse

Imagine running a business that uses innovative sustainable growing methods, creates little to no waste, and gives back to the community by supplying fresh, local food. Commercial aquaponics presents an opportunity to do all three, while also being financially profitable with high-value, year-round produce. While an enticing opportunity, planning a...
California Egg Prices Reach All-Time Highs - Eggs in Short Supply

Eggs have been in short supply and have seen a significant price increase in California due to a bird flu outbreak that has killed millions of hens. This has left local grocers struggling to stock eggs that comply with California law, causing many shoppers to be shocked by the sudden spike in price. The average retail price for a dozen large eggs in California has jumped to $7.37, up from $4.83 at the beginning of December and just $2.35 at this time last year.
Standards required for brand status

The Certified Hereford Beef brand was established in 1995 by the American Hereford Association. The brand has since been updated to a premium program focused on cattle that achieve the best two-thirds of U.S. Department of Agriculture Choice or greater. The brand is considered to be a trusted source for...
Windbreaks for protection and snow diversion

Shelter for livestock during the winter months can influence the success of calving and a livestock operation. Protection from the wind and snow is not always readily available from natural topography or living windbreaks such as tree lines or shrub rows. The presence of wind increases heat loss in livestock during the winter and can penetrate the hair coat allowing cold air to reach the skin, accelerating the loss of heat. Constructing windbreaks increases protection for livestock. Installing a windbreak needs to come with the end goal in mind. The windbreak will only be as good as it is designed and using the wrong design can cause more harm than good. Some windbreaks are used primarily as snowfences to collect snow directly on the downwind side. These fences are typically used to prevent snow from drifting in dry lots and driveways further downwind or can be used to collect snow for ponds. Knowing the purpose of the windbreak is vital to its success.
USDA Grant Aims to Boost Low-Income Online Grocery Shopping

As grocers seek to extend eCommerce options across income brackets, the USDA is getting involved. On Thursday (Jan. 5), the National Grocers Association (NGA) Foundation, which supports independent grocers, announced that it has received $5 million from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) to assist with and accelerate the integration of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) payment capabilities across digital platforms.

