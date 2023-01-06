Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unique new grocery store just opened in OklahomaKristen WaltersEdmond, OK
U.S Famous Restaurant Chain Opens New Location in Oklahoma CityMadocOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Woman May Be Latest Victim in Steal-A-Kia TikTok ChallengeJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Landlord Asks Oklahoma Family To Pay For Rental House RepairsJudyDNoble, OK
Famous restaurant chain opens new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersOklahoma City, OK
Related
Former Marlow band director sentenced to 18 months in federal prison
A former band director in Marlow has been sentenced to 18 months in federal prison for a sexual offense involving a student.
Man arrested for deadly New Year’s shooting that killed football player
Authorities say they have arrested a man accused of a shooting that injured several people and left a beloved football player dead.
Aryan Brotherhood members, associates convicted in drug trafficking ring run from prison
A multi-year investigation into a prison-based drug trafficking organization has resulted in 69 defendants being convicted across multiple state and federal cases.
Suspect arrested after disturbing religious service
A suspect is locked up inside the Canadian County jail after being accused of causing fear during a special prayer service at a Yukon Catholic church.
Man arrested after allegedly violently attacking security guard
An Oklahoma City man has been arrested after he allegedly attacked a security officer at local hotel.
police1.com
'Aggressive deputy' who pulled over multiple drivers exposed as 19-year-old impersonator
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — A convincing but “aggressive” deputy who pulled over multiple drivers in Oklahoma was a fake and has been arrested, according to the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office. “We believe (he) pulled over several people by flashing his lights behind them. When we questioned...
17-year-old dies in Oklahoma City shooting
One teenager is dead after a shooting in Oklahoma City and police are trying to determine if it was intentional, or just a tragic accident.
chickashatoday.com
FEDERAL PROSECUTORS AGGRESSIVELY PURSUING THOSE WHO LIE IN CONNECTION WITH FIREARM TRANSACTIONS
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Western District of Oklahoma is aggressively seeking to keep firearms out of the wrong hands by pursuing those who lie in connection with gun purchases. Several recent cases charged in federal court highlight these efforts. Federal law prohibits knowingly making any false statement in connection...
2 Arrested In Norman After Brief Pursuit
Authorities have arrested two suspects who led police on a brief chase down southbound I-35 from Oklahoma City to Norman. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said two suspects led police on a chase before exiting their vehicle and fleeing on foot into a wooded area near West Robinson Street and 36th Avenue Northwest in Norman.
‘Not just somebody on the street’: Family wants answers after woman found dead in alley
A family is searching for answers more than a month after their loved one was found dead in an alley near 31st and S. Western Avenue.
KOCO
Suspect on the run after deadly shooting inside home full of teenagers in OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY — The suspect is still on the run after a deadly shooting inside a home full of teenagers. Neighbors said the area is peaceful. One neighbor who spoke with KOCO 5 said she never would’ve imagined something like this happening on her street because everyone is pretty close.
Officers investigating deadly shooting in northwest OKC
Officials are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred late Monday night in northwest Oklahoma City.
KOCO
Police involved in pursuit, respond to drive-by shooting overnight in OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police were busy overnight as officers were involved in a pursuit and responded to a reported drive-by shooting within a few hours. Shortly before midnight Tuesday, officers tried to initiate a traffic stop near Southeast 40th Street and Highland Park Drive. Police said the driver took off and eventually got out of the vehicle and took off running near Southeast 40th Street and Eastern Avenue.
A Tennessee man who sported a sheriff's vest and pulled over multiple people to conduct bogus traffic stops was arrested for impersonating an officer: police
Jackson Jones, 19, was arrested in Oklahoma and was charged with transporting an open container and impersonating an officer, police say.
VIDEO: Garvin County shooting leads to suspect on the loose and exclusive on-camera arrest hours later
A domestic incident between a stepdad and stepson leads to a shooting in Garvin County Saturday night. KFOR caught an exclusive on-camera arrest police made after searching for the suspect for hours.
Oklahoma Daily
Norman community members decry recent detention center deaths, commissioners delay comments
Over 40 people filled the room at a regular Cleveland County Commissioner's meeting Monday to speak about recent deaths at the Cleveland County Detention Center. The commissioners moved swiftly through regular business to public comment, during which nine community members explained their concerns regarding the deaths of Shannon Hanchett and Katheryn Milano at the Cleveland County Detention Center.
Mother of Texas school shooting suspect arrested in Oklahoma City
The mother of the Uvalde school shooting suspect was arrested this week in Oklahoma City.
One woman found lying in southside OKC roadway dies at hospital
A woman was found in the street in southside Oklahoma City Friday night. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital. The post One woman found lying in southside OKC roadway dies at hospital appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Accused shoplifter tries to run over off-duty officer
Scary moments at the Belle Isle shopping center near Penn Square Mall yesterday as a off-duty officer working security for a store attempted to stop a shoplifter.
Oklahoma County Sheriff updates Deer Creek teacher investigation
In a press conference to clear up information, the Oklahoma County Sherriff said that the Deer Creek School District did not threaten to cancel their contract with OCSO over school resource officers.
Comments / 0