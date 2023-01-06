ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moore, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

2 Arrested In Norman After Brief Pursuit

Authorities have arrested two suspects who led police on a brief chase down southbound I-35 from Oklahoma City to Norman. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said two suspects led police on a chase before exiting their vehicle and fleeing on foot into a wooded area near West Robinson Street and 36th Avenue Northwest in Norman.
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Police involved in pursuit, respond to drive-by shooting overnight in OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police were busy overnight as officers were involved in a pursuit and responded to a reported drive-by shooting within a few hours. Shortly before midnight Tuesday, officers tried to initiate a traffic stop near Southeast 40th Street and Highland Park Drive. Police said the driver took off and eventually got out of the vehicle and took off running near Southeast 40th Street and Eastern Avenue.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Oklahoma Daily

Norman community members decry recent detention center deaths, commissioners delay comments

Over 40 people filled the room at a regular Cleveland County Commissioner's meeting Monday to speak about recent deaths at the Cleveland County Detention Center. The commissioners moved swiftly through regular business to public comment, during which nine community members explained their concerns regarding the deaths of Shannon Hanchett and Katheryn Milano at the Cleveland County Detention Center.
NORMAN, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy