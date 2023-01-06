Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Auburn football battling LSU, Alabama for former Kentucky DT
With a new coaching staff on the Plains, it’s no surprise that the Auburn football program is focused primarily on transfer prospects right now while the transfer window is open ahead of spring practice. The Tigers have already added seven transfers in this cycle: defensive linemen Lawrence Johnson and...
Yardbarker
Alabama 4-star QB moves in on campus to prepare for spring practice
Alabama’s freshman enrollee quarterbacks are both now on campus. Eli Holstein, a Louisiana native, participated in Allstate Sugar Bowl prep for the Crimson Tide. Dylan Lonergan, a native Georgian, moved in on Sunday. Dan Lonergan, Dylan’s father, posted a photo to Twitter of the family moving Dylan to his dorm room. Lonergan, a four-star from Brookwood High School, was a two-sport athlete — juggling football and baseball. The 6-foot-2, 215-pounder is a natural distributor of the ball with his pitching arm, totaling 3,412 passing yards and 32 passing touchdowns in his junior season at Brookwood. He is also athletic as a runner, posting seven rushing touchdowns.
Paul Finebaum Has 1 Main Question For Nick Saban Today
A day after Georgia won its second national title with a dominant 62-7 blowout over TCU, ESPN would rather talk about Alabama. Paul Finebaum went on First Take, where Stephen A. Smith mistakenly began the show by congratulating Alabama on winning the national championship. The conversation ...
rolltide.com
Alabama Records Dominant 88-57 Road Win Over Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. – The Alabama women's basketball team captured an impressive 88-57 win over Auburn on Sunday in Neville Arena. The win was the Tide's (13-4, 2-2 SEC) eighth consecutive victory over the Tigers, matching UA's longest winning streak against Auburn in series history. Brittany Davis led all scorers...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols fan floats new uniform look that would be exciting
A Tennessee Vols fan tossed out a new uniform look for UT that might not be a bad idea to consider. Twitter user @CutlerCrider tweeted a screenshot of a player in an orange Vols jersey with dark-mode pants and the dark-mode helmet that was used in 2021 (white helmet with black outlines).
Hank Williams Jr. to perform in two Alabama amphitheaters this spring
Iconic country music star Hank Williams Jr. will hit two major Alabama venues this spring, according to a newly released list of 2023 tour dates. Williams will be touring with Old Crow Medicine Show “and a few more friends,” according to Tuesday’s announcement. The new dates start...
No. 8 Tennessee aiming for 11th straight win over Vanderbilt
No. 8 Tennessee will look to continue its dominance over visiting Vanderbilt in Southeastern Conference play on Tuesday night in
256today.com
AAA writer found Huntsville to be a blast
HUNTSVILLE – Huntsville’s stalwart growth and regional economic success, booming job market, and wavering affordability when it comes to housing is somewhat of a mystery to people from the outside world, but it certainly has some journalists digging into why U.S. News & World Report named Huntsville the best place to live in the U.S. in 2022-23. Travel pro and guide author Jessica Fender released an exposé in the December issue of AAA magazines entitled “Why you should visit Huntsville, Alabama”.
In-N-Out Burger opening first Tennessee location, others on the way
California-based burger chain In-N-Out Burger is coming to Tennessee - establishing its first corporate presence east of Texas. The company announced today plans to establish an eastern corporate hub in Franklin, Tenn., to employ 277. In addition, the chain will open restaurants in the state, with locations in and around Nashville by 2026.
WKRN
2023 Bonnaroo lineup released
Metro police searching for gunman who shot woman …. Metro police are searching for a gunman who reportedly robbed and shot at a woman near her home on Gibson Drive Saturday night in Madison. Rep. Andy Ogles explains his decision to flip, back …. Tennessee’s newest congressman has had an...
thunderboltradio.com
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Huntsville
Huntsville might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Huntsville.
Largest Ever Grant Award for Rural Broadband Expansion in Tennessee History
Surrounded by elected officials and electric workers, Gov. Bill Lee unveiled the largest grant award for rural broadband expansion in the history of the state of Tennessee Monday morning. United Communications, and our partners Middle Tennessee Electric and Duck River Electric, we’re going to be investing almost $100 million in...
New Political Movement Set to Unveil Platform in Nashville
Tennessee People's Party plans to use General Assembly Opening to launch agenda. A group referring to itself as the Tennessee People's Party is planning a demonstration at the Tennessee State Capitol on January 10th, 2023 - the same day as the opening of this year's legislative session.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Murfreesboro
Murfreesboro might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Murfreesboro.
wgnsradio.com
Gas Prices to Start This Week, Monday, January 9, 2023
Rutherford County, TN - Average gasoline prices in Tennessee have risen 10.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.97/g today (Monday), according to GasBuddy's survey of 3,821 stations in Tennessee. Prices in Tennessee are 11.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 3.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
256today.com
Vote on Madison city manager moving forward
MADISON — Madison Forward is moving forward on efforts to hold a vote on city manager in Alabama’s ninth largest city. At Monday night’s city council meeting, the citizens group’s co-chair said a petition on a special election has been submitted to the Madison County probate judge for verification.
WAAY-TV
Driver leads Madison County deputies on a chase Monday Morning
A driver is now in custody after leading deputies on a chase through Madison County and into Lincoln County, Tennessee Monday morning. The Madison County Sheriff's Office said it started on Moores Mill Road. The chase led deputies into Lincoln County then back to Madison County. Once the driver was...
Initiative will connect thousands with fiber internet in Middle Tennessee
On Monday, Governor Bill Lee and leaders from several private companies will announce an initiative to connect thousands of Tennesseans will fast, fiber internet.
WAAY-TV
Undercover investigation busts several Giles Co. stores for illegally selling vapes, beer to minors
An investigation aimed at reducing the "vaping epidemic" among children in Giles County, Tennessee, resulted in 14 stores being charged with illegal sales of alcohol or vapes to minors, according to the Giles County Sheriff's Office. Giles County Sheriff Kyle Helton said his office first alerted the community about the...
Comments / 0