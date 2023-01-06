Read full article on original website
altoday.com
Kay Ivey announces that Alabama employers will see a 54% unemployment insurance tax cut
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced on Thursday that Alabama employers will be getting a major tax cut on how much they have to pay in federal unemployment insurance taxes. Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington explained that most Alabama employers will see a 54 percent tax cut in their 2023 unemployment insurance taxes, and the state has dropped into the lowest tax rate schedule due to the state’s low unemployment rate.
State leaders call for renewal of economic incentives in Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Some state leaders are calling for the legislature to renew certain economic incentives next session. The Alabama Jobs Act incentives and the Growing Alabama Credit have worked to bring in new business to the state since 2015. Through the legislation, Alabama makes about $350 million available annually to attract new business to […]
thebamabuzz.com
Alabama ranked #1 for 2023 Regional Workforce Development
The 2023 Regional Workforce Development Rankings numbers are in, and Alabama was officially ranked #1 for states in the South Central region! Keep reading to learn what these numbers mean for the state. 2023 Regional Workforce Development Rankings. Each year, international business publication Site Selection—which specializes in reporting on economic...
Which Alabama university master’s degrees pay the most? Here are top 5 highest earners.
The worth of a college degree can vary widely across Alabama schools and majors – at least in terms of post-graduate salaries. Often, master’s degrees are required for professional certification or to advance in a career. Auburn University hosts one of three Alabama master’s programs that saw graduates...
wvasfm.org
Major law firms merge
Two major Southern law firms are merging. The attorneys leading both Alabama-based Maynard Cooper & Gale and South Carolina-based Nexsen Pruet said their similar philosophies and a trend toward companies wanting to deal with bigger law firms led them to combine. Nexsen Pruet Chairman Leighton Lord will be the President...
Alabama Farm Credit expands into crop insurance with new company, Farm Shield
CULLMAN, Ala. – Steve Tate Insurance is joining the Alabama Farm Credit family of companies. Since 1992, Steve Tate Insurance has provided crop insurance to north Alabama farmers. Alabama Farm Credit has provided north Alabama farmers with rural agricultural credit and financial services since 1916. Tate said he and his wife had been thinking it was time to make a change, and he had received several offers from prospective buyers, but didn’t feel any were the right fit. Then Mel Koller, CEO of Alabama Farm Credit, and someone he’s known for several years, expressed interest. For Tate, it was the fit...
wvtm13.com
Teacher shortage lingers in Central Alabama districts
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — It's now the second half of the school year and most districts are struggling to hold on to teachers as pandemic challenges linger. The president of the Central Alabama American Federation of Teachers, a union that helps local teachers, says disciplinary problems in the classroom are at an all-time high for teachers right now.
Residents near Alabama landfill fire demand more from ‘the ADEM people’
An underground fire at a landfill north of Birmingham has now been burning for at least six weeks with no end in sight, and nearby residents worried about their health are demanding more from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management. “We need to start calling our state representatives and senators...
Alabama Power announces new CEO
ALABAMA (WRBL) – The Alabama Power Company board of directors named Jeff Peoples as the 12th president and CEO of the company, which goes into effect immediately. Peoples will also join the board of directors as chairman. Peoples succeeds Mark Crosswhite, who retired after eight years of service as the company’s leader. Peoples has served […]
cpapracticeadvisor.com
11 Men Indicted in Multimillion-Dollar Sports Betting Ring Tax Evasion Case
A federal grand jury has indicted 11 men—including six from Alabama—on charges that the sports betting organization they managed evaded tens of millions of dollars in excise taxes for three years. U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona, Internal Revenue Service, Criminal Investigation Assistant Special Agent-in-Charge Lisa Fontanette, and U.S....
alreporter.com
COVID-19 positivity rate, hospitalizations jump in Alabama
The state’s COVID-19 positivity rate has jumped to roughly the same level as in August, with hospitalizations as of Thursday at the highest levels it has been in months, according to the latest statistics released by the Alabama Department of Public Health. The state’s current positivity rate is 23.1...
Comeback Town: A startling phone call from an Alabama Segregationist Governor
David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Michael D. Waters. Less than one month after Fob James was first inaugurated Governor of Alabama in January 1979, I answered my home telephone on a Saturday afternoon and a friendly voice on the other side said: “Hello, is this Mike Waters, the governor’s legal adviser?”
256today.com
Off The Record: The latest rumors and rumblings in North Alabama
By all accounts, the reception at our nation’s capital honoring the swearing-in of Congressman-elect Dale Strong was top notch. It’s too bad the newly elected U.S. representative had to miss it due to being on the floor casting votes in the numerous Speaker ballots. That’s right, due to the Speaker of the House election log jam, the D.C. reception to honor the swearing-in had no swearing-in and no Congressman Strong. We hear Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth was able to attend the event much to the delight of well-wishers and attendees.
ALEA announces Firearms Prohibited Person Database
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – In 2021, the Alabama Legislature passed the Alabama Uniform Concealed Carry Permit Act (Act 2021-246) which went into effect Jan. 1, 2023. The Act requires the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) to develop, create, maintain and administer a searchable state Firearm Prohibited Person (FPP) Database that enables law enforcement officers across the state to learn of a person’s inability to possess a firearm. The database was created for the purpose of providing law enforcement with a means to check and gather accurate information, to provide officers with situational awareness relative to the individuals they encounter in order to protect...
wbrc.com
Alabama animal advocates hope the state’s pet protection laws will catch up to other states’
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Puppy Protection Act didn’t get passed in the senate this year. The bill would ensure more universal puppy breeding standards. Animal advocates in Alabama hope change can be made this year through the farm bill. On the state level, ‘Attie’s Law’ was the last...
Alabama asks for children’s medical records in transgender medical care lawsuit
Alabama officials arguing for the state’s ban on gender-affirming care for minors have asked a judge to compel plaintiffs to turn over LGBTQ children’s medical records. Boe v. Marshall is brought by five parents who argue a 2022 state law strips them of the right to make important decisions about their children’s healthcare. The Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act (SB184), which was signed into law by Gov. Kay Ivey, bans puberty blockers, hormone therapy and gender-affirming surgeries for minors. The law punishes not only doctors, but also “any other individual” who “prescribes or administers” the treatments with a felony conviction and up to 10 years in jail.
WSFA
Gordo Natives Launch Dairy Farm, Bringing Fresh Milk to West Alabama
A Gordo woman and her parents are bringing back dairy farming in West Alabama with their launch of Circle J Dairy, a new venture aiming to provide fresh milk to people across the region. Jessica Vails and her parents Ralph and Robin Junkin co-own the dairy farm, which was originally...
Large Coyotes Roaming Alabama Neighborhoods Causing Havoc
The coyotes are out of control in Alabama! Here's what you need to know. Recently people have been spotting some giants roaming closer and closer to heavily populated residential areas. George Harsch posted in a facebook group in Brookwood. Be on the lookout a very large COYOTE roaming Chigger Ridge...
