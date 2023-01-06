ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

256today.com

Koshut named board president of research parks group

HUNTSVILLE – Erin Koshut, executive director of Huntsville’s Cummings Research Park, has been named president of the Board of Directors for the Association of University Research Parks. AURP is a nonprofit organization representing more than 250 college-associated research parks and innovation districts globally. The organization also has corporate...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
256today.com

Huntsville Logistics Center to hold 2.2M square feet

HUNTSVILLE – A 132-acre industrial park is planned for the expanding area of western Madison County. Birmingham developer J.H. Berry & Gilbert is building the 2.2 million square-foot Huntsville Logistics Center on Old Highway 20 at Gunters Way, off County Line Road in west Madison County, the company said. The first phase of the park is expected to open late this year.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
256today.com

Bradley elevates Osborne to partner; welcomes Howard

HUNTSVILLE – Bradley Arant Boult Cummings rang in the new year with a new attorney and the elevation of another attorney to partner – both in the Huntsville office. Sarah Sutton Osborne has been promoted to partner and John Howard has joined as counsel in the Real Estate Practice Group.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
256today.com

AAA writer found Huntsville to be a blast

HUNTSVILLE – Huntsville’s stalwart growth and regional economic success, booming job market, and wavering affordability when it comes to housing is somewhat of a mystery to people from the outside world, but it certainly has some journalists digging into why U.S. News & World Report named Huntsville the best place to live in the U.S. in 2022-23. Travel pro and guide author Jessica Fender released an exposé in the December issue of AAA magazines entitled “Why you should visit Huntsville, Alabama”.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
256today.com

Vote on Madison city manager moving forward

MADISON — Madison Forward is moving forward on efforts to hold a vote on city manager in Alabama’s ninth largest city. At Monday night’s city council meeting, the citizens group’s co-chair said a petition on a special election has been submitted to the Madison County probate judge for verification.
MADISON, AL
256today.com

Strong storms predicted for Wednesday night, Thursday

HUNTSVILLE — There is chance for strong to severe thunderstorms late Wednesday night over far northwest Alabama then gradually spreading eastward during the day Thursday, the National Weather Service’s Huntsville office said. “A chance for strong to severe thunderstorms will exist across the region Thursday as a cold...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

