HUNTSVILLE – Huntsville’s stalwart growth and regional economic success, booming job market, and wavering affordability when it comes to housing is somewhat of a mystery to people from the outside world, but it certainly has some journalists digging into why U.S. News & World Report named Huntsville the best place to live in the U.S. in 2022-23. Travel pro and guide author Jessica Fender released an exposé in the December issue of AAA magazines entitled “Why you should visit Huntsville, Alabama”.

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO