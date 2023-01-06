ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsville, IL

edglentoday.com

Cougars Drop Saturday Night Contest to Screaming Eagles

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Sophomore guard Sofie Lowis tied a career high in scoring with 22 points, but Southern Indiana took the lead two minutes into the contest and never looked back, downing the Cougars 79-59 on Saturday night at Screaming Eagles Arena. Sign in to hide this notification. Get...
EVANSVILLE, IN
edglentoday.com

SIUE and SIU School of Law Team Up to Offer Students Joint Law, MPA Program

EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and the Southern Illinois University School of Law have joined to offer a JD/MPA program, which allows students to earn both degrees simultaneously with fewer courses, in turn providing enhanced career opportunities for leadership in public agencies and other fields. The School of Law...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
edglentoday.com

L&C Offers High Schools Fire Science Academy Dual Credit

Lewis and Clark Community College has teamed up with area high schools and fire departments to form the Fire Science Academy (FSA). The purpose of the FSA is to help incoming high school seniors take the initial steps needed to become a volunteer, on-call or full-time firefighter. Sign in to...
BETHALTO, IL
edglentoday.com

Illinois RiverWatch Hosting Mussel Film Premiere

EAST ALTON – Illinois RiverWatch will be premiering their film “Biodiversity of Freshwater Mussels: Community Science in Action” along with a short presentation highlighting community science during the next National Great Rivers Research and Education Center’s Neighbor Nights event, Jan. 17. This month’s event will be...
EAST ALTON, IL
edglentoday.com

ISP Investigates Homicide In East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS – At 9:46 a.m. on January 7, 2023, at approximately 9:46 a.m., the Illinois State Police Zone 6 Public Safety Enforcement Group (PSEG) responded to the 7400 block of State Street to investigate a homicide. The victim, a 35-year-old male from East St. Louis, was fatally injured when he was struck by gunfire.
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
edglentoday.com

Roadwork Will Close North Buchanan Street From East Vandalia Street to Hillsboro Avenue

EDWARDSVILLE – One block of North Buchanan Street will be closed to all traffic between East Vandalia Street and Hillsboro Avenue beginning on Wednesday, January 11. This closure is part of the North Buchanan water main replacement project. Motorists should use alternate routes to bypass the closure. Detour signs will be posted. North Fillmore Street, North Kansas Street, Chapman Street and East Vandalia Street should be used as detours.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
edglentoday.com

Alton Eagle Ice Festival Kicks Off Winter Watching Season For Majestic Bird

ALTON - The annual Alton Eagle Ice Festival on Saturday attracted a wide range of visitors to celebrate the return of the beautiful wintering American Bald Eagles to Southwest Illinois. Sign in to hide this notification. Get The Latest News!. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in...
ALTON, IL
edglentoday.com

Glen Carbon First Responders Work Early Tuesday Morning Crash

EDWARDSVILLE - Glen Carbon Police and Fire responders were visible near the outside of the new Orchard Town Center construction and across from the Dierberg's area in Glen Carbon early Tuesday morning. The police directed traffic in the area at that time and Glen Carbon Police said it was a...
GLEN CARBON, IL
edglentoday.com

City Encourages Participation in 2023 Race Relations and Equality Survey

EDWARDSVILLE – The City is seeking participation in an online survey as part of an ongoing effort to engage the public on the topic of race relations in Edwardsville. The 2023 Race Relations and Equality Survey is available now through Friday, February 17, on the City’s website at: cityofedwardsville.com/racerelations2023 The survey is anonymous and seeks input on participants’ experiences and observations about Edwardsville in regard to race relations and equality.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
edglentoday.com

27-Year-Old Pedestrian Dies After Sunday Accident In Alton

ALTON - A 27-year-old pedestrian died after a traffic crash Sunday on Landmarks Boulevard near the intersection of Ridge Street in Alton. Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford said the pedestrian who died is identified as Keyani L. Thomas, 27, of Alton. Chief Ford said at 8:36 p.m. on Sunday, Jan....
ALTON, IL
edglentoday.com

'Mr. Hamel:' Madison County Remembers Board Member Who Died

EDWARDSVILLE — County Board member William S. “Bill” Meyer is being remembered as a man who served his constituents and worked hard for the taxpayers. Meyer, 75, of Hamel died Thursday due to health complications. The Republican spent 18 years serving County Board District 3 and 22 years as a Village of Hamel trustee and six years as Village of Hamel president.
MADISON COUNTY, IL

