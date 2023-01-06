EDWARDSVILLE – The City is seeking participation in an online survey as part of an ongoing effort to engage the public on the topic of race relations in Edwardsville. The 2023 Race Relations and Equality Survey is available now through Friday, February 17, on the City’s website at: cityofedwardsville.com/racerelations2023 The survey is anonymous and seeks input on participants’ experiences and observations about Edwardsville in regard to race relations and equality.

EDWARDSVILLE, IL ・ 10 HOURS AGO