Cougars Drop Saturday Night Contest to Screaming Eagles
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Sophomore guard Sofie Lowis tied a career high in scoring with 22 points, but Southern Indiana took the lead two minutes into the contest and never looked back, downing the Cougars 79-59 on Saturday night at Screaming Eagles Arena. Sign in to hide this notification. Get...
Monday Sports Roundup: Jersey, Marquette, McGivney Basketball Girls Capture Wins
Sign in to hide this notification. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox. Three players scored in double figures as Jersey won over Gillespie at Havens Gym. The teams were tied after the first quarter 16-16, with the Panthers going ahead 40-22 at halftime. The...
Triad's Four-Goal First Period Too Much For Alton To Overcome On Senior Night
EAST ALTON - Alton hosted Triad Monday night in MVCHA action from East Alton Ice Arena. The Redbirds were celebrating Senior Night but suffered a 6-4 loss. Sign in to hide this notification. Get The Latest News!. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox. Alton...
SIUE and SIU School of Law Team Up to Offer Students Joint Law, MPA Program
EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and the Southern Illinois University School of Law have joined to offer a JD/MPA program, which allows students to earn both degrees simultaneously with fewer courses, in turn providing enhanced career opportunities for leadership in public agencies and other fields. The School of Law...
L&C Offers High Schools Fire Science Academy Dual Credit
Lewis and Clark Community College has teamed up with area high schools and fire departments to form the Fire Science Academy (FSA). The purpose of the FSA is to help incoming high school seniors take the initial steps needed to become a volunteer, on-call or full-time firefighter. Sign in to...
Illinois RiverWatch Hosting Mussel Film Premiere
EAST ALTON – Illinois RiverWatch will be premiering their film “Biodiversity of Freshwater Mussels: Community Science in Action” along with a short presentation highlighting community science during the next National Great Rivers Research and Education Center’s Neighbor Nights event, Jan. 17. This month’s event will be...
Edwardsville School District 7 Board Of Education Approves April Bond Referendum
During a Monday, Jan. 10, 2023, special meeting, the Board of Education voted unanimously to put a $100 million zero-tax-rate change bond referendum on April 4, 2023, ballot, aimed at improving school safety and the infrastructure of District 7 buildings. If the referendum is approved by voters in April, District...
ISP Investigates Homicide In East St. Louis
EAST ST. LOUIS – At 9:46 a.m. on January 7, 2023, at approximately 9:46 a.m., the Illinois State Police Zone 6 Public Safety Enforcement Group (PSEG) responded to the 7400 block of State Street to investigate a homicide. The victim, a 35-year-old male from East St. Louis, was fatally injured when he was struck by gunfire.
Roadwork Will Close North Buchanan Street From East Vandalia Street to Hillsboro Avenue
EDWARDSVILLE – One block of North Buchanan Street will be closed to all traffic between East Vandalia Street and Hillsboro Avenue beginning on Wednesday, January 11. This closure is part of the North Buchanan water main replacement project. Motorists should use alternate routes to bypass the closure. Detour signs will be posted. North Fillmore Street, North Kansas Street, Chapman Street and East Vandalia Street should be used as detours.
Alton Eagle Ice Festival Kicks Off Winter Watching Season For Majestic Bird
ALTON - The annual Alton Eagle Ice Festival on Saturday attracted a wide range of visitors to celebrate the return of the beautiful wintering American Bald Eagles to Southwest Illinois. Sign in to hide this notification. Get The Latest News!. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in...
Glen Carbon First Responders Work Early Tuesday Morning Crash
EDWARDSVILLE - Glen Carbon Police and Fire responders were visible near the outside of the new Orchard Town Center construction and across from the Dierberg's area in Glen Carbon early Tuesday morning. The police directed traffic in the area at that time and Glen Carbon Police said it was a...
City Encourages Participation in 2023 Race Relations and Equality Survey
EDWARDSVILLE – The City is seeking participation in an online survey as part of an ongoing effort to engage the public on the topic of race relations in Edwardsville. The 2023 Race Relations and Equality Survey is available now through Friday, February 17, on the City’s website at: cityofedwardsville.com/racerelations2023 The survey is anonymous and seeks input on participants’ experiences and observations about Edwardsville in regard to race relations and equality.
Alton Police Chief: Woman Airlifted From Brown Street Crash On Friday Has Died
ALTON - A driver involved in a serious traffic crash on Brown Street at the intersection of Spaulding Street in Alton on Friday has died, Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford said Monday afternoon. Alton Police and Fire were called to the scene around 3:53 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023....
27-Year-Old Pedestrian Dies After Sunday Accident In Alton
ALTON - A 27-year-old pedestrian died after a traffic crash Sunday on Landmarks Boulevard near the intersection of Ridge Street in Alton. Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford said the pedestrian who died is identified as Keyani L. Thomas, 27, of Alton. Chief Ford said at 8:36 p.m. on Sunday, Jan....
'Mr. Hamel:' Madison County Remembers Board Member Who Died
EDWARDSVILLE — County Board member William S. “Bill” Meyer is being remembered as a man who served his constituents and worked hard for the taxpayers. Meyer, 75, of Hamel died Thursday due to health complications. The Republican spent 18 years serving County Board District 3 and 22 years as a Village of Hamel trustee and six years as Village of Hamel president.
