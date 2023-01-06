Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unique new grocery store just opened in OklahomaKristen WaltersEdmond, OK
U.S Famous Restaurant Chain Opens New Location in Oklahoma CityMadocOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Woman May Be Latest Victim in Steal-A-Kia TikTok ChallengeJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Landlord Asks Oklahoma Family To Pay For Rental House RepairsJudyDNoble, OK
Famous restaurant chain opens new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersOklahoma City, OK
Related
Oklahoma Getting a Grocery Store, That No One Will Be Allowed to Shop Inside At
Is this the future of grocery shopping? Not even having the option to go into a store. I am still old school with my grocery shopping experience. Mainly for the fact I am maybe walking through an aisle and notice something I want. Not going to have that with an online shopping experience. No denying though, it does save you time. Pay for it all online, tell them you're there, and bam they bring it to you.
okctalk.com
Andy B's bringing multi-million dollar entertainment complex to OKC
Heritage Lanes at NW 122nd and Penn is set to be converted to a new location for Andy B's Entertainment. The new facility will feature traditional bowling, VIP bowling, and duckpin bowling as well as axe throwing, a large arcade with virtual reality and a redemption room, billiards, shuffleboard, and a full-service restaurant and bar.
U.S Famous Restaurant Chain Opens New Location in Oklahoma City
The leading fast-food restaurant franchise continues to bring its delectable foods closer to its numerous fans. Fans of Chick-Fil-A in the Oklahoma City metro are thrilled to now have their favorite restaurant conveniently located nearby. If there have been any challenges such as distance or traffic before they could access their favorite restaurant, this new location is going to mitigate them.
Unique new grocery store just opened in Oklahoma
A unique new type of grocery store recently opened its first location in Oklahoma. Read on to learn more. Photo byBaranozdemir/Getty Images/Canva Pro license. On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, a new grocery store concept called Jackbe celebrated the grand opening of its first Oklahoma location in Edmond.
Nation’s first drive-thru grocery store opens in Edmond
With JackBe, customers can place an order anytime, anywhere, on a mobile app, drive to the nearest location and have fresh, handpicked groceries delivered to their car.
news9.com
A Look Ahead For What's Coming To Oklahoma City In 2023
A lot is going on in Oklahoma City in 2023; whether that's restaurant openings or attractions, there is something for everybody. It's a sight to see from I-35 that the $40 million Blessed Stanley Rother Shrine is set to open its doors this year. Flying in and out of the...
'Street Outlaws OKC' Newcomer Damon Merchant Is Happily Married
Street Outlaws OKC — everyone's favorite pedal-to-the-metal, cylinder-busting reality tv show — is back and better than ever. Alongside the regular crew of racing legends, there's a new face joining the cast: Damon Merchant, aka HD, The New Guy. Article continues below advertisement. Driving an impressive 1968 RS...
okctalk.com
B10, Hatch and Sidecar coming to Rose Creek
Broadway 10, Sidecar and Hatch planned for Rose Creek Plaza. Provision Concepts’ popular chophouse, brunch destination & craft cocktail bar soon to make their way to new West Edmond development. Oklahoma based restaurant group, Provision Concepts, announces new locations for three of their highly desired concepts: Broadway 10 Bar...
Landlord Asks Oklahoma Family To Pay For Rental House Repairs
Landlord rented mobile home with no working heat source. Tenant Tamara Roberts of Noble, Oklahoma, showed a screen shot of a message her landlord had sent to her. It said:. “Do you have any money you can give the maintenance guy for parts? We don’t have any maintenance money with it being the end of the month.”
KOCO
Oklahoma farmer says current demand for eggs far outpaces supply
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma farmer said the current demand for eggs is far outpacing the supply. Rising prices at the grocery store are hitting everyone’s wallets hard right now, but you may have noticed one common item is more expensive and harder to find than others. Nationwide, eggs are in short supply and in high demand, including right here in Oklahoma.
KOCO
Scissortail Park drains lake for water conservation
OKLAHOMA CITY — The lake in Oklahoma City's Scissortail Park is being drained for the first time, helping the community save money. Scissortail Lake is being drained as part of the irrigation maintenance process, and park officials said this helps save thousands of dollars for water conservation. "We're already...
KOCO
Suspect on the run after deadly shooting inside home full of teenagers in OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY — The suspect is still on the run after a deadly shooting inside a home full of teenagers. Neighbors said the area is peaceful. One neighbor who spoke with KOCO 5 said she never would’ve imagined something like this happening on her street because everyone is pretty close.
Update: Former OKC auto repair owner allegedly threatens customer for trying to get his car back after waiting months on repair
A man in Bethany said he dropped off his car with a former Oklahoma City auto repair shop in February 2022 for an engine rebuild, but now almost a year later and he still hasn't gotten it back.
This Tiny Restaurant in Oklahoma City Makes Burgers That Are Distinctive And Tasteful
The most popular menu item at this restaurant is the burger, which comes smothered in cheese and topped with caramelized onions. Nic’s Grill, located at 1201 N Pennsylvania Ave Oklahoma City, OK 73107 is one of those joints that crafts delicious burgers for guests daily. This small-looking joint has remained the favorite of many individuals that are yet to have a better burger elsewhere. Their burgers are tasty and memorably delicious. The joint is a big flavor place that delivers great meals daily and that’s what matters to customers.
KOCO
Record-breaking numbers cause strain on personnel at fire departments in Oklahoma
GUTHRIE, Okla. — Fire departments across Oklahoma have seen record-breaking numbers in 2022 with the number of calls they’ve responded to. For some departments, this is causing a strain on their personnel. KOCO 5 spoke with Guthrie fire officials to see how they’re planning to deal with the increase.
KOCO
Two bridges in Norman scheduled for maintenance work
NORMAN, Okla. — There is a traffic alert for those driving through Norman this week. Two bridges are scheduled for maintenance work on Monday. The Franklin Road bridge between Northeast 60th Street and 72nd Street is requiring general maintenance. The bridge on Crossroads Boulevard just east of 36th Street is also requiring general maintenance in addition to repairs and debris removal.
Oklahoma Restaurant Gets Robot Waitress
Over the last few years we've seen several videos pop up around the internet of robotic waiters. And now the future has arrived in Oklahoma!. Since the pandemic, we've noticed several signs outside food establishments saying "We're Hiring." It's commonly known now that there is a huge shortage of staff in the food service industry all across America. In February 2022, ABC Action News highlighted how a restaurant in Florida is coping with this issue with the help of their robotic waitress "Pearl."
OKC mover accused of robbing clients, couple held at gunpoint while $15k stolen
Shortly after an elderly couple moved into a new home in NW Oklahoma City, they were robbed at gunpoint by three masked men while a man who moved them into their home waited outside as the getaway driver.
KOCO
Police identify victim shot, killed outside Oklahoma City apartment complex
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police released the identity of a man found dead with a gunshot wound over the weekend outside a southwest Oklahoma City apartment complex. Around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a 911 call and found a dead man lying in an apartment complex's parking lot along Drexel Avenue near South May and Southwest 89th Street. Police said the man appeared to have been shot to death.
OKC Police swarm SE neighborhood after fake call
A shooting call in Southeast Oklahoma City turned out to be a hoax, according to the Oklahoma Police Department.
Comments / 0