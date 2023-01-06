Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, SC
South Carolina Philharmonic Presents Sensory Friendly Family Concert at Koger Center for the ArtsPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
South Carolina witness videotapes hovering fireballRoger MarshLexington, SC
FCSC Hosting Three Trainings for Families with Disabilities in JanuaryPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Meet a Creature from Where the Wild Things Are at the South Carolina State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Related
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Greystone Arranges $27.1M Financing for Merrill Gardens at Columbia in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Greystone has arranged $27.1 million in financing for Merrill Gardens at Columbia, a seniors housing community in Columbia. The regional bank loan for the 120-unit independent living and assisted living community was executed as a floating-rate financing carrying a five-year term and 30-year amortization. The loan featured three years of interest-only payments and a mid-200 basis point loan spread.
5 new eats coming to Columbia in 2023
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Five new places to grab a bite or a drink are coming to Garners Ferry, Five Points, and Decker Boulevard. On Devine Street, the Smashburger next to Moe's Southwest Grill closed recently but soon will be turned into a chicken restaurant called 'Dave's Hot Chicken', but no opening date has been announced yet.
AOL Corp
Columbia attorney Brian DeQuincey Newman remembered for generosity, calm at funeral
Brian DeQuincy Newman was a big man. It was one of the first things someone would notice about the young attorney. “We always made him stand in the back (of photos) because he was a whole head taller than everybody else,” remembered former Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin. But despite...
Soda City Biz WIRE
Andrea Snelgrove of Wingard’s Market Selected as one of Lexington County Chronicle’s Top 20 Professionals under 40
Lexington, SC – Wingard’s Market is excited to announce the selection of Andrea Snelgrove, Wingard’s Market Gift Shop and Merchandising Manager, for the Lexington County Chronicle’s 2023 Top 20 professionals under 40. Snelgrove was named Young Retailer of the Year from the Green Profit Young Retailer...
Tuesday, Jan. 10, is CDL Day at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds!
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Drivers of commercial vehicles, and those folks who want to be able to drive a commercial vehicle, should be aware the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) -- with the support of the South Carolina Trucking Association -- is hosting CDL Day Tuesday, Jan. 10, at the State Fairgrounds in Columbia.
More than 220 townhomes possible for Columbia's Garners Ferry Road
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A wooded stretch of land off Garners Ferry Road could soon have new life. Developers are hoping to bring more than 220 townhomes to the space between Patterson Road and Greenlawn Drive. Elanda Cumbee directs a nearby childcare center and said growth could be a positive.
wach.com
More than 30% of Colony Apartment residents still in hotels, some dealing with break-ins
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) - — It’s been more than a week and a half since every resident at the Colony Apartments was forced to evacuate due to a gas leak, no heat and other issues. So far only around 67% of people have moved back in. Officials say they're waiting on the gas to be turned on to check to make sure there are no more leaks before they can clear more apartments.
WIS-TV
SCDOT breaks down phase two of Carolina Crossroad Project
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - More work is underway at the so-called “malfunction junction” – the 14 mile-stretch where I-20, I-26, and I-126 intersect. Phase two of the Carolina Crossroads Project is prompting road closures today on Arrowwood. Drivers will be detoured from the intersection of Lawand Drive to the intersection of Gracern Road.
abccolumbia.com
Dr. Monica Elkins Scott appointed SCSBA Region 8 Director
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina School Board Association’s (SCSBA) Board of Directors has appointed a new Region 8 Director this year. On Jan. 6 Dr. Monica Elkins Scott officially stepped into the leadership role for Region 8, which consists of Richland One and Two school districts. The...
thenewirmonews.com
Incentives available for Envirothon
The Richland Soil and Water Conservation District (RSWCD) is offering incentives to boost participation in the S.C. Envirothon, a statewide natural resources competition for high school students. Each spring, Envirothon draws teams of teenagers from around the Palmetto State to compete for scholarships and the opportunity to represent South Carolina...
Former Columbia city councilman Brian DeQuincey Newman remembered
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Brian DeQuincey Newman was 40 years old when he died Wednesday. According to friends, it was due to a blood clot in the heart. As the great-nephew of civil rights leader the Rev. I. DeQuincey Newman, Brian became the youngest person ever elected to the Columbia City Council. He also served as an assistant solicitor with the Fifth Circuit Solicitor's Office and chaired the Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority's board of directors.
thecaycewestcolumbianews.com
Update in ongoing Lauren Ridge Apartments homicide Investigation
Chief Terrence Green is providing additional information on an ongoing homicide investigation from July 9, 2022, at the Lauren Ridge Apartments off Augusta Road in the Town of Lexington. At approximately 2:00 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call at the complex and found a man in the outside stairway...
WIS-TV
South Congaree landlord arrested for renting mobile home without a business license
SOUTH CONGAREE, S.C. (WIS) - A scrutinized South Congaree landlord was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly renting out a mobile home in a park that’s closing in two months. Landlord Naomi Halter faces the misdemeanor charge of operating without a business license. Tuesday morning a Lexington County judge granted...
Multiple people displaced by Saturday fire in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fire officials say no one was injured but multiple people have been forced out of their homes following a Saturday afternoon apartment fire in Columbia. Officials with Columbia-Richland Fire said that first-shift crews were called to apartments on Howell Court in the Booker Washington Heights community. around 4 p.m.
SCDOT plans to replace Blossom Street bridge over the railroad tracks
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Transportation is preparing to replace the Blossom Street Bridge located between Huger Street and Gadsden Street over the Norfolk Southern and CSX Transportation Railroads. The project will replace the current bridge, widen the bridge to include sidewalks, increase bicycle and pedestrian...
WLTX.com
SCDOT details timeline for Hardscrabble Road construction's completion
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Since 2017, Hardscrabble Road has been under construction leaving residents ready for the project to end. "I feel like it's been taking forever," said commuter Kim Brockington. "It takes me forever to get to work and to get home from work and I'm hoping that it's over soon as possible."
live5news.com
Suspect sought in Orangeburg murder
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is searching for a 35-year-old man in connection to a December killing in Orangeburg. Officers say they’re searching for Cristyon Evans in connection to the Dec. 30 incident. Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with...
coladaily.com
'CDL Day' tomorrow at State Fairgrounds
Midland's residents looking to obtain their commercial driver's licenses (CDL) or commercial learner's permits (CLP) can do so Tuesday. The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) is hosting "CDL Day" at the State Fairgrounds, located at 1200 Rosewood Drive, Columbia, SC 29201, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. This...
An Introduction and Brief History of Denmark Technical College in South Carolina
There is a good community college in the state of South Carolina that is known as Demark Technical College. Despite the name, this particular college is not named after the European nation and has pretty much no relation to it. It is, instead, named after Denmark city - a town with a population of three thousand, one hundred eighty-six people living in it as of the year twenty-twenty. The main website of the college is http://www.denmarktech.edu/ and the main location for the community college is, well, Denmark, SC.
WRDW-TV
2 charged in trafficking of minor in Orangeburg County
BOWMAN, S.C. (WIS) - Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said Monday that two people are being charged with human trafficking in Orangeburg County. SLED’s announcement came on the same day state officials released an annual report showing that human trafficking increased 400% last year in South Carolina.
Comments / 0