Columbia, SC

seniorshousingbusiness.com

Greystone Arranges $27.1M Financing for Merrill Gardens at Columbia in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Greystone has arranged $27.1 million in financing for Merrill Gardens at Columbia, a seniors housing community in Columbia. The regional bank loan for the 120-unit independent living and assisted living community was executed as a floating-rate financing carrying a five-year term and 30-year amortization. The loan featured three years of interest-only payments and a mid-200 basis point loan spread.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

5 new eats coming to Columbia in 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Five new places to grab a bite or a drink are coming to Garners Ferry, Five Points, and Decker Boulevard. On Devine Street, the Smashburger next to Moe's Southwest Grill closed recently but soon will be turned into a chicken restaurant called 'Dave's Hot Chicken', but no opening date has been announced yet.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

More than 30% of Colony Apartment residents still in hotels, some dealing with break-ins

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) - — It’s been more than a week and a half since every resident at the Colony Apartments was forced to evacuate due to a gas leak, no heat and other issues. So far only around 67% of people have moved back in. Officials say they're waiting on the gas to be turned on to check to make sure there are no more leaks before they can clear more apartments.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

SCDOT breaks down phase two of Carolina Crossroad Project

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - More work is underway at the so-called “malfunction junction” – the 14 mile-stretch where I-20, I-26, and I-126 intersect. Phase two of the Carolina Crossroads Project is prompting road closures today on Arrowwood. Drivers will be detoured from the intersection of Lawand Drive to the intersection of Gracern Road.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Dr. Monica Elkins Scott appointed SCSBA Region 8 Director

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina School Board Association’s (SCSBA) Board of Directors has appointed a new Region 8 Director this year. On Jan. 6 Dr. Monica Elkins Scott officially stepped into the leadership role for Region 8, which consists of Richland One and Two school districts. The...
COLUMBIA, SC
thenewirmonews.com

Incentives available for Envirothon

The Richland Soil and Water Conservation District (RSWCD) is offering incentives to boost participation in the S.C. Envirothon, a statewide natural resources competition for high school students. Each spring, Envirothon draws teams of teenagers from around the Palmetto State to compete for scholarships and the opportunity to represent South Carolina...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Former Columbia city councilman Brian DeQuincey Newman remembered

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Brian DeQuincey Newman was 40 years old when he died Wednesday. According to friends, it was due to a blood clot in the heart. As the great-nephew of civil rights leader the Rev. I. DeQuincey Newman, Brian became the youngest person ever elected to the Columbia City Council. He also served as an assistant solicitor with the Fifth Circuit Solicitor's Office and chaired the Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority's board of directors.
COLUMBIA, SC
thecaycewestcolumbianews.com

Update in ongoing Lauren Ridge Apartments homicide Investigation

Chief Terrence Green is providing additional information on an ongoing homicide investigation from July 9, 2022, at the Lauren Ridge Apartments off Augusta Road in the Town of Lexington. At approximately 2:00 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call at the complex and found a man in the outside stairway...
LEXINGTON, SC
News19 WLTX

Multiple people displaced by Saturday fire in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fire officials say no one was injured but multiple people have been forced out of their homes following a Saturday afternoon apartment fire in Columbia. Officials with Columbia-Richland Fire said that first-shift crews were called to apartments on Howell Court in the Booker Washington Heights community. around 4 p.m.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

SCDOT plans to replace Blossom Street bridge over the railroad tracks

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Transportation is preparing to replace the Blossom Street Bridge located between Huger Street and Gadsden Street over the Norfolk Southern and CSX Transportation Railroads. The project will replace the current bridge, widen the bridge to include sidewalks, increase bicycle and pedestrian...
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

SCDOT details timeline for Hardscrabble Road construction's completion

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Since 2017, Hardscrabble Road has been under construction leaving residents ready for the project to end. "I feel like it's been taking forever," said commuter Kim Brockington. "It takes me forever to get to work and to get home from work and I'm hoping that it's over soon as possible."
COLUMBIA, SC
live5news.com

Suspect sought in Orangeburg murder

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is searching for a 35-year-old man in connection to a December killing in Orangeburg. Officers say they’re searching for Cristyon Evans in connection to the Dec. 30 incident. Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with...
ORANGEBURG, SC
coladaily.com

'CDL Day' tomorrow at State Fairgrounds

Midland's residents looking to obtain their commercial driver's licenses (CDL) or commercial learner's permits (CLP) can do so Tuesday. The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) is hosting "CDL Day" at the State Fairgrounds, located at 1200 Rosewood Drive, Columbia, SC 29201, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. This...
COLUMBIA, SC
Mint Message

An Introduction and Brief History of Denmark Technical College in South Carolina

There is a good community college in the state of South Carolina that is known as Demark Technical College. Despite the name, this particular college is not named after the European nation and has pretty much no relation to it. It is, instead, named after Denmark city - a town with a population of three thousand, one hundred eighty-six people living in it as of the year twenty-twenty. The main website of the college is http://www.denmarktech.edu/ and the main location for the community college is, well, Denmark, SC.
DENMARK, SC
WRDW-TV

2 charged in trafficking of minor in Orangeburg County

BOWMAN, S.C. (WIS) - Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said Monday that two people are being charged with human trafficking in Orangeburg County. SLED’s announcement came on the same day state officials released an annual report showing that human trafficking increased 400% last year in South Carolina.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC

