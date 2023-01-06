Read full article on original website
Road closure for 2 months in Lansdowne due to SEPTA work
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- SEPTA work beginning on Monday will cause a two-month closure on Union Avenue in Lansdowne.A driver tried to go around a railroad crossing south of Baltimore Avenue and the car was struck by a train last month. Because of the damage, SEPTA says the crossing gate will have to be rebuilt.The need for the crossing gate to be rebuilt could also mean significant traffic in the neighborhoods near that crossing.
FINALLY! Prince Tea House in Marlton NJ Sets Grand Opening Date
Pinkies up! It's almost tea time in Burlington County!. Prince Tea House, a French-Asian speciality tea/coffee, dessert, and brunch chain, is almost ready to open its doors in Marlton NJ . According to Facebook community page A View From Evesham, they're set to have a soft opening at 746 West Route 70 in Evesham Plaza on Jan 13, followed by an official grand opening on Jan 18!
midjersey.news
Firefighters Respond To Multiple Fires In Trenon, Including Old Mercer Medical Center
TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Three working structure fires, including one involving part of the abandoned Mercer Medical Center, kept members of the Trenton Fire Department busy this afternoon (Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023). It was about 2 p.m. when the first of multiple 911 calls was received by the city’s communications center...
Police break up car club event in Burlington County
CINNAMINSON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – In South Jersey, police in Cinnaminson Township say a car club event got out of hand and had to be broken up.About 300 cars showed up in a Sonic restaurant parking lot on Burlington Pike just off Riverton Road.In a post on the department's Facebook page, the police chief says some of the drivers then went to a nearby parking lot.It took two hours to break up the event.CBS Philadelphia doesn't have any word about arrests.Last September, a car rally in Cape May County turned deadly, causing public outcry and demand for change.
Popular Bar in Philadelphia, PA, Once Featured on Food Network Closing After 15 Years
Try to keep the tears out of your beer: a popular bar in Philadelphia has announced that it is shutting down after 15 years. And by "popular," it once caught the attention of Guy Fieri who featured it on his "Diners Drive-Ins and Dives" show on Food Network. As for...
foodgressing.com
Center City District Restaurant Week Philadelphia 2023: Menus Highlights, Dates
Center City District Restaurant Week 2023 will highlight some of the city’s best, and most diverse, culinary venues. Beginning Sunday, January 15 through Saturday, January 28, more than 60 restaurants will showcase their best dishes in a prix-fixe, three course menu. Options include $40 dinners and $25 lunches, which...
Mount Airy church opens 24/7 outdoor food pantry for community
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- We've all noticed prices at the grocery store are continuing to grow as more and more families are finding it harder to make ends meet. But one Mount Airy church is stepping up to help.Take what you need and donate what you can.That's the motto behind a brand-new outdoor food pantry that's now open 24/7 at the Unitarian Universalists of Mt. Airy."We saw these other community fridge projects that were popping all across the city," co-founder Courtney Heinerici said. "They've been very successful. And this community and this congregation were really open to having one here."Once the...
Surprising! 26 Old Things in South Jersey That You Don’t Think of as Old
You might be surprised to learn that some of the things that you drive past every day here in South Jersey are decades or even over a century old and you probably don't even realize it. I started this time-traveling experiment the other day when I drove past the old...
NBC Philadelphia
Man Gets Out of Car, Fires Shot Into Air in Front of Philly City Hall
A man stopped his car outside Philadelphia's City Hall Monday morning and fired at least one shot into the air in what caused a temporary rush hour traffic mess, witnesses told Philadelphia police. A large police presence descended on a green Toyota Avalon stopped in the intersection of 15th and...
fox29.com
Police: Man in custody after shooting erupts near Philadelphia City Hall during morning commute
PHILADELPHIA - Chaotic scenes in Center City Monday morning after a shooting completely shutdown several areas surrounding Philadelphia's City Hall. Multiple squad cars responded to the intersection of 15th and Market near Dilworth Park around 8 a.m. as commuters tried to make their way into work. Witnesses told police a...
Police investigating series of carjackings in Northeast Philadelphia
Since December 30, there have been at least seven similar carjackings in Northeast Philadelphia.
trentonjournal.com
Shake up at City Hall
We were shocked to hear about Dr. Adela Ames sudden departure as the city’s director of health. Appointed in January 2021, Dr. Ames and her health team was recognized as one of two municipalities in the country to execute implementation of the COVID homebound efforts. She also began working with the city of Philadelphia legislators, community, activists and organizations to brainstorm resource sharing to bring resolution to urban blight, opioid crisis, homelessness, lack of housing, violence, mental health, and tips to address effective ways to manage a no kill animal shelter.
