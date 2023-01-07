Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Rhode IslandTed RiversProvidence, RI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From New BedfordTed RiversNew Bedford, MA
Man facing kidnapping charges after breaking into Providence residenceEdy ZooProvidence, RI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ProvidenceTed RiversProvidence, RI
Don't Miss Free Admission Day at Roger Williams Park ZooDianna CarneyProvidence, RI
Related
whatsupnewp.com
What’s Up Today: Monday, January 9
Good Morning! Today’s newsletter is 807 words — a 4-minute read. 🍕 The former Panera Bread is becoming a pizzeria → Team at Giusto to open a neighborhood pizzeria in former Panera Bread. 🍳 WUN columnist Jay Flanders is kicking off 2023 with an interesting recipe...
findplace.xyz
10 Best Hotel In South Kingstown
Do you require a total list of the highest quality hotel in the South Kingstown locality? You are going to know a hotel total list in South Kingstown. Also, a direction link from your house, with direction, Website Home details, estimate regular users reviews, Contact, has been mentioned From these hotel ‘, official page, we have picked this details.
findplace.xyz
10 Best Hotel In Tiverton
Are you seeking for a whole list of hotel in the Tiverton local area? In this page, I’ll share some great hotel , that are physically placed in the Tiverton. Also, a direction map link from your place, and Website Link details, avg people reviews, Support Hotline, directions, has been added. From these hotel ‘, official webpage, we have taken this details.
Tiverton parish to merge into St. Catherine of Siena
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Catholic Diocese of Providence announced Sunday that St. Madeleine Sophie Parish in Tiverton will merge into St. Catherine of Siena Parish in Little Compton. The diocese said the merger is due in part to declining Mass attendance. The two parishes are roughly five miles apart and have shared the same pastor […]
GoLocalProv
Five Condos on the Market - From Narragansett to Providence’s East Side
GoLocalProv and Residential Properties Content Partnership. Looking for an extraordinary condo in Rhode Island? While inventory for single-family homes is at a record low level, we have identified five outstanding condos from Providence's East Side to Narragansett. Take a tour of these properties, that range from $335,000 to $590,000. 283...
findplace.xyz
10 Best Hotel In Central Falls
Looks like you are searching for a sort list of hotel in the Central Falls territory. In this blog article, you are going to get a details sort list of the great hotel that is physically placed in the Central Falls territory. Also, a direction link from your home, with...
findplace.xyz
10 Best Hotel In Pawtucket
Searching For the pretty hotel total list in the Pawtucket local area, you are in the correct location. I’m going to share about some list hotel that are basically located in the Pawtucket. Also, a directional link from your location, and details area, Website Home info, avg internet users...
ABC6.com
As COVID cases increase to ‘high’ level in 3 Rhode Island counties, Lifespan opens new urgent care
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — As coronavirus cases increase to “high” level in three Rhode Island counties, Lifespan is opening a new urgent care. The new urgent care is opening on Jan. 16 in Johnston. “Lifespan would like all Rhode Islanders to know they can seek care for...
findplace.xyz
10 Best Hotel In Woonsocket
I am sure you are finding for the excellent hotel perfect in the Woonsocket town? In this post, I’m going to provide the excellent hotel perfect with details in the Woonsocket town. Also, a direction map link from your house, and Support Hotline, details directions, Website Link information, average...
findplace.xyz
10 Best Hotel In Cranston
Perhaps you are finding for a total list of hotel in the Cranston metropolis. In this post, you are going to get a total list of the greatest hotel that is physically placed in the Cranston metropolis. You will get a Contact, Web Page info, average internet users ratings, address,...
independentri.com
North Kingstown considering purchase of open Cruickshank land
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The town of North Kingstown is considering one of its largest purchases of open-space land in coordination with other environmental groups interested in protecting the tract from development. Known as the Cruickshank property off Shermantown Road, the three-parcel area comprises about 355 acres that are...
GoLocalProv
7 Can’t Miss Selections for Providence Restaurant Weeks
It is one of the best times of the year - Providence Restaurant Weeks. It all starts on Sunday, January 8, 2023. GoLocal has selected seven can't miss dining experiences. From old-school Italian family dining on "The Hill" to one of Providence's newer stars. "There are more than 50 great...
rinewstoday.com
Homeless in RI: Pawtucket problem well known to city. Housing czar report. City updates.
Homelessness issue is not restricted to the capital city of Providence. In the last few days encampments have been taken down in Woonsocket and in Warwick. And talk has been happening about the long-standing homelessness issue in Pawtucket. Homelessness in Pawtucket. Reports of “encampments” in Slater Park were clarified by...
whatsupnewp.com
Providence Restaurant Weeks returning January 8-23
Foodie alert! “Providence Restaurant Weeks” begins Sunday, January 8. The event takes place over a two-week period from January 8-23, and includes dozens of specials on the menu for breakfast, lunch, and dinner at restaurants around the city. Many popular spots are serving up signature cocktails, family-sized entrees, specialty products, and more.
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island sees high rate of COVID-19 transmission
COVID-19 is on the rise across Southern New England. According to the latest CDC data, in Rhode Island, Providence, Kent & Newport Counties are now seeing a high rate of COVID transmission. Washington and Bristol Counties remain at a medium rate of transmission. Neighboring Bristol County, Massachusetts is also considered...
whatsupnewp.com
Things to do this weekend in Newport County: Jan. 6 – 8
Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do this weekend in and around Newport County. 4:30 pm: League of Women Voters Newport County to hold Candlelight Vigil commemorating January 6th Insurrection in Washington Square. 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater. For more events and...
whatsupnewp.com
Road Report: Schedule of lane closures and road construction projects (Jan. 7 – 14)
The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA). All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change. RIDOT Pell Bridge Ramps Phase 2 Project. The Rhode Island Department of Transportation today provided the...
iheart.com
Ct Highway Accident Claims Life Of Rhode Island Man
A 35-year-old Rhode Island man is dead following a single vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Westbrook. Police say Ross Fielding was driving north on the highway early Saturday morning when his car went off the road and was launched airborne at exit 65. The vehicle overturned and came to...
ABC6.com
‘It’s the unknown’: Residents, fishermen push for answers after body found in Coventry pond
COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) — A local community was left rattled last month, after the body of a woman was found in Carbuncle Pond. The body was found on December 21st by a fisherman near a dock. The Department of Environmental Management deemed the death suspicious. “We were like, oh...
Mischievous Mutt Causes Bridgewater Store to Delay Opening
(BRIDGEWATER, MASSACHUSETTS) Those living in the Bridgewater area who were looking to do some shopping at Periwinkle's Consignment Store on Tuesday, January 3rd, may have been surprised when they arrived at the small boutique consignment store.
Comments / 0