Storrs, CT

abc17news.com

6 arrested after funeral for Mall of America shooting victim

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Police have arrested six men following a funeral for a 19-year-old man who was shot at the Mall of America last month. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that the Johntae Hudson’s funeral was held Friday in St. Paul. Officers at the service noticed a man with a handgun and another man wanted for a nonfatal shooting Dec. 14. The men left the funeral in an SUV with five other men. Police arrested six of the men following a chase. The man wanted in connection with the Dec. 14 shooting got away on foot.
SAINT PAUL, MN
abc17news.com

New Missouri Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick takes oath of office

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick has been sworn into office. The Republican took office Monday during an inauguration ceremony in the Jefferson City Capitol building. He’s replacing Democratic Auditor Nicole Galloway, who didn’t run for re-election. Fitzpatrick says school audits are a top priority. Republican Gov. Mike Parson named Fitzpatrick state treasurer in 2018 after Eric Schmitt left to replace now-Sen. Josh Hawley as attorney general. Voters re-elected Fitzpatrick as treasurer in 2020, then elected him auditor in 2022. Fitzpatrick previously served as a state representative. He led state budgeting work in the Legislature as the former House Budget Committee chairman.
MISSOURI STATE
abc17news.com

California faces more rain, storms, and potential floods

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California braced for more stormy weather with rain expected to sweep across the northern part the state on Saturday. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for a large swath of Northern and Central California and the potential for road flooding and mudslides. Rain was forecast for the Bay Area Saturday with a brief dry period Sunday and heavier storms due to arrive Monday. In the Los Angeles area, light rain was expected on the weekend with stormy conditions set to return Monday. The wet weather comes after days of rain in California from a series of Pacific storms. The storms won’t be enough to officially end California’s ongoing drought but they have helped.
CALIFORNIA STATE

