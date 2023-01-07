ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

hypebeast.com

SZA Releases Digital 'SOS' Album With "PSA" and Her "Open Arms" Solo Version

Since SZA released SOS last month, the highly-anticipated album has continued to run up the streaming numbers. And to celebrate its chart-topping success, the R&B artist has decided to bless her fans with a new digital version of the record that includes “PSA” and her solo rendition of “Open Arms.”
Variety

YoungBoy Never Broke Again Dropping a New Album on Friday

YoungBoy Never Broke Again has announced his fifth studio album “I Rest My Case” is set to arrive this Friday, Jan. 6. The Louisana-born rapper also shared the sultry cover art for the record, which marks his first release on Motown Records as part of a deal he signed in October. YoungBoy is one of the most commercially consistent rappers to have come out of the past few years. After dropping six projects, five of them solo and one collaborative mixtape (“Better Than You”) with DaBaby, he charted four of those releases in the top 10 of the Billboard 200...
Vibe

Snoop Dogg Reveals Why Nipsey Hussle Refused ‘Straight Outta Compton’ Role

Snoop Dogg has revealed that he wanted Nipsey Hussle to portray him in the 2015 film Straight Outta Compton. The 51-year-old rap legend recently appeared on the 85 South Show, during which he recalled the N.W.A. members’ attempt to track down Nipsey after offering him the role, but with no success. More from VIBE.comSnoop Dogg, Kevin Hart, Steph Curry, And More Named In Bored Ape NFT LawsuitSnoop Dogg And Master P Forced To Rename 'Snoop Loopz' CerealSnoop Dogg Launches Members-Only Death Row Inmate Program Exclusively On eBay “They was doing Straight Outta Compton movie right? So Dr. Dre, Ice Cube, all...
TMZ.com

Dave Chappelle Gets Down On The Dance Floor In Ghana | TMZ TV

Bills Legend Andre Reed Customizes Own Jersey To Honor Damar Hamlin. La La Anthony Says She Has Zero Dating Options to Start 2023. French Montana Shares Advice He Gave Quavo to Cope with Takeoff's Death. 1:19. Gene Simmons Calls Rolling Stone 200 Greatest Singer List B.S. After Snubs. 2:11. Jeremy...
hotnewhiphop.com

Coi Leray Gushes About Meeting Busta Rhymes, Calls Rapper An “Icon Legend”

The 25-year-old ended her year by meeting one of her favorite musicians. As Coi Leray continues to see her star rise, the 25-year-old recently linked up with someone she considers to be an “icon legend.” Appearing to party and dance with Busta Rhymes at an event, she shared a clip of their meeting on social media and opened up about how special the moment was for her.
thesource.com

Bad Bunny, Frank Ocean Rumored as 2023 Coachella Headliners

Coachella is inching closer. With no official announcement, Hits Daily Double tapped their Rumor Mill and found the headlining acts to be Bad Bunny, Frank Ocean, and BLACKPINK this year. The music festival will take place at the Empire Polo Club during its normal weekends of April 14 to 16,...
hotnewhiphop.com

SZA’s “SOS” Reaches Historic Milestone On Billboard 200

SZA has reached a rare milestone on the Billboard 200 with her album, “SOS.”. SZA has become the first female R&B singer to have their album spend its first four weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in nearly 30 years. Her new project, SOS, is the first to do so since Janet Jackson’s janet in 1993.
HipHopDX.com

Hit-Boy Confirms Joint Album With Musiq Soulchild

Hit-Boy is looking to extend his hot streak in 2023 by releasing a new joint album with Musiq Soulchild. The project was first announced by the R&B legend in a recent interview on comedian Bill Bellamy’s Top Billin’ podcast, where he revealed the title — Victims & Villains — and hinted at a February release.
hotnewhiphop.com

French Montana & DJ Drama Drop Star-Studded “Coke Boys 6” Album

DJ Drama and French Montana have teamed up again for the debut of Coke Boys 6, a collaborative Gansta Grillz mixtape that features hot and rising rappers EST Gee, Benny The Butcher, Kodak Black, and BIG30. Jeremih, NAV, Rob49, King Combs, Max B, and other members of Coke Boy Records...
hypebeast.com

Ghostface Killah Announces New Album Releasing Exclusively via STEM Player

Ghostface Killah is putting out a new album, but in order to stream it, fans will have to be willing to shell out for a STEM player. The pocket-sized device was developed as a venture of Kano Computing and became famous when it was used as the platform for the initial release of Kanye West’s Donda and Donda 2. Now, the founding Wu-Tang Clan member has teamed up with the company to launch his own custom device.

