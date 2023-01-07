Read full article on original website
Brazilian Bombshell Anitta Shakes Her Soul-Snatching Cakes On Amazon Music Live, Extends Reign As THAT Global Girl
SZA's 'SOS' tops U.S. album chart for third week
SZA Releases Digital 'SOS' Album With "PSA" and Her "Open Arms" Solo Version
Since SZA released SOS last month, the highly-anticipated album has continued to run up the streaming numbers. And to celebrate its chart-topping success, the R&B artist has decided to bless her fans with a new digital version of the record that includes “PSA” and her solo rendition of “Open Arms.”
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Dropping a New Album on Friday
YoungBoy Never Broke Again has announced his fifth studio album “I Rest My Case” is set to arrive this Friday, Jan. 6. The Louisana-born rapper also shared the sultry cover art for the record, which marks his first release on Motown Records as part of a deal he signed in October. YoungBoy is one of the most commercially consistent rappers to have come out of the past few years. After dropping six projects, five of them solo and one collaborative mixtape (“Better Than You”) with DaBaby, he charted four of those releases in the top 10 of the Billboard 200...
Snoop Dogg Reveals Why Nipsey Hussle Refused ‘Straight Outta Compton’ Role
Snoop Dogg has revealed that he wanted Nipsey Hussle to portray him in the 2015 film Straight Outta Compton. The 51-year-old rap legend recently appeared on the 85 South Show, during which he recalled the N.W.A. members’ attempt to track down Nipsey after offering him the role, but with no success. More from VIBE.comSnoop Dogg, Kevin Hart, Steph Curry, And More Named In Bored Ape NFT LawsuitSnoop Dogg And Master P Forced To Rename 'Snoop Loopz' CerealSnoop Dogg Launches Members-Only Death Row Inmate Program Exclusively On eBay “They was doing Straight Outta Compton movie right? So Dr. Dre, Ice Cube, all...
Dr. Dre Blasts Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Green for Using ‘Still D.R.E.’ in Celebration Video Without Permission
Dr. Dre has some choice words for Georgia U.S. Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Green after she used his hit song "Still D.R.E." to score a video she posted on social media in celebration of Kevin McCarthy being named Speaker of the Unites States House of Representatives. On Monday morning (Jan. 9)....
How The Notorious B.I.G.’s Breakout Song Led to Him Being Sued
The Notorious B.I.G. was behind many memorable songs in hip-hop from 'Juicy' and 'Big Poppa' to 'Hypnotize' and 'Mo Money Mo Problems.' His breakout song, released in 1993, led to a lawsuit against the hit-making rapper.
Dave Chappelle Gets Down On The Dance Floor In Ghana | TMZ TV
Bills Legend Andre Reed Customizes Own Jersey To Honor Damar Hamlin. La La Anthony Says She Has Zero Dating Options to Start 2023. French Montana Shares Advice He Gave Quavo to Cope with Takeoff's Death. 1:19. Gene Simmons Calls Rolling Stone 200 Greatest Singer List B.S. After Snubs. 2:11. Jeremy...
50 Cent Marks New Era with Eminem, Dr. Dre Collabs: 'We're in Motion! It's Gonna Be Big!'
50 Cent said that he has several surprises lined up for his fans as he unveiled the next era of his career: a new album, several collabs, and projects. The world has seen just what a powerhouse 50 Cent makes with Eminem and Dr. Dre, thanks to their iconic and critically acclaimed Super Bowl Halftime Show.
The Sugarhill Gang’s ‘Rapper’s Delight’ Becomes First Billboard Top 40 Rap Hit – Today in Hip-Hop
XXL celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with this moment:. Jan. 5, 1980: The Sugarhill Gang's classic 1979 song, "Rapper's Delight," helped move hip-hop from the humble streets of the Bronx, N.Y., to mainstream popularity. The song was the idea of the late Sylvia Robinson, who was the founder of Sugar...
Migos rapper Quavo releases heartbreaking Takeoff tribute song 'Without You'
Migos rapper Quavo has released a new song, "Without You," to pay tribute to his nephew and former bandmate Takeoff, who was fatally shot Nov. 1 in Houston at the age of 28. The song, which dropped Wednesday night, opens with a heartbreaking couplet: "Tears rollin' down my eyes / I just seen an angel fly."
Golden Globes Wanted Denzel, Morgan Freeman So Badly in Commercial, They Got Me As Well!
The Golden Globes really wanted a clip of the two biggest Black stars they could find from their red carpet archive– Denzel Washington and Morgan Freeman. Why? This year they’re trying to show their diversity after it was discovered they had no Black members in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.
Coi Leray Gushes About Meeting Busta Rhymes, Calls Rapper An “Icon Legend”
The 25-year-old ended her year by meeting one of her favorite musicians. As Coi Leray continues to see her star rise, the 25-year-old recently linked up with someone she considers to be an “icon legend.” Appearing to party and dance with Busta Rhymes at an event, she shared a clip of their meeting on social media and opened up about how special the moment was for her.
Bad Bunny, Frank Ocean Rumored as 2023 Coachella Headliners
Coachella is inching closer. With no official announcement, Hits Daily Double tapped their Rumor Mill and found the headlining acts to be Bad Bunny, Frank Ocean, and BLACKPINK this year. The music festival will take place at the Empire Polo Club during its normal weekends of April 14 to 16,...
Prince Harry’s Disturbing Admission to Anderson Cooper: “I don’t watch Game of Thrones…But there’s definitely dragons”
I once asked Daniel Day Lewis if he was watching “Downton Abbey.” He replied, astonished: “No! Are you kidding! I always wanted to get away from the class system!”. And so now Prince Harry replied to Anderson Cooper’s question tonight on “60 Minutes” about his warring family by saying: “I don’t watch Game of Thrones!”
SZA’s “SOS” Reaches Historic Milestone On Billboard 200
SZA has reached a rare milestone on the Billboard 200 with her album, “SOS.”. SZA has become the first female R&B singer to have their album spend its first four weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in nearly 30 years. Her new project, SOS, is the first to do so since Janet Jackson’s janet in 1993.
New Music Monday: Popcaan & Drake, Quavo, French Montana Start Your Week With A Fresh Batch Of New Tunes
It’s hard keeping up with all the new music released each week. Just when you’ve fallen in love with a certain song, album, or artist, something else drops. It’s a fun time to be a music fan, sure, but also tricky. Rest easy though, as BET has...
Hit-Boy Confirms Joint Album With Musiq Soulchild
Hit-Boy is looking to extend his hot streak in 2023 by releasing a new joint album with Musiq Soulchild. The project was first announced by the R&B legend in a recent interview on comedian Bill Bellamy’s Top Billin’ podcast, where he revealed the title — Victims & Villains — and hinted at a February release.
French Montana & DJ Drama Drop Star-Studded “Coke Boys 6” Album
DJ Drama and French Montana have teamed up again for the debut of Coke Boys 6, a collaborative Gansta Grillz mixtape that features hot and rising rappers EST Gee, Benny The Butcher, Kodak Black, and BIG30. Jeremih, NAV, Rob49, King Combs, Max B, and other members of Coke Boy Records...
Ghostface Killah Announces New Album Releasing Exclusively via STEM Player
Ghostface Killah is putting out a new album, but in order to stream it, fans will have to be willing to shell out for a STEM player. The pocket-sized device was developed as a venture of Kano Computing and became famous when it was used as the platform for the initial release of Kanye West’s Donda and Donda 2. Now, the founding Wu-Tang Clan member has teamed up with the company to launch his own custom device.
