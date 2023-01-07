ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DoYouRemember?

Prince Harry Claims Elton John Refused To Sing “Candle In The Wind” On Anniversary Of Princess Diana’s Death

Prince Harry is claiming in his new book that Sir Elton John refused to sing “Candle in the Wind” for the anniversary of his mother, Princess Diana’s death. Elton and Diana were close friends before she died in 1997. He played a re-written version of “Candle in the Wind” for her funeral and the song has become synonymous with the late Princess Diana.
Showbiz411

Tom Cruise Snubs National Board of Review Gala Honoring “Top Gun Maverick,” Skips Dinner

Tom Cruise is only taking his producer’s hat seriously when it comes to the Producer’s Guild, but not for the phony baloney National Bored of Review. Last night, Cruise skipped the annual fan based gala thrown by the NBR even though they named “Top Gun Maverick” their Best Picture. The NBR thought they’d get Cruise as a big celebrity guest. But he was too busy working on “Mission Impossible 17” to fly in for the event.
Showbiz411

Horror Film “M3GAN” Scores $30 Mil Weekend, Name in News Right Now Doesn’t Hurt

The big movie of the weekend had nothing to do with Oscars or other awards. It was “M3GAN,” a horror film that scored $30 million in its opening weekend. The name “Megan” is certainly in the news right now, and you know what i’m talking about. Is it a coincidence? (Are there coincidences?) With Prince Harry’s book all over the internet for the last week, the timing couldn’t be better, right?

Comments / 0

Community Policy