Showbiz411
SZA’s “SOS” Cuts Through the Charts at Number 1 Again But with Just 770 Albums Sold
The pop chart week has concluded and SZA is still at number 1 with her album, “SOS.”. The funny part is that “SOS” sold only 770 copies in CDs, LPs, and paid downloads. But with streaming the numbers topped up to 123,000. Number 2 is Taylor Swift’s...
Prince Harry Claims Elton John Refused To Sing “Candle In The Wind” On Anniversary Of Princess Diana’s Death
Prince Harry is claiming in his new book that Sir Elton John refused to sing “Candle in the Wind” for the anniversary of his mother, Princess Diana’s death. Elton and Diana were close friends before she died in 1997. He played a re-written version of “Candle in the Wind” for her funeral and the song has become synonymous with the late Princess Diana.
Valerie Bertinelli announces she will be going dry in January for 'two reasons'
Food Network star Valerie Bertinelli announced she will be participating in dry January to help with her stress levels and to cut down her sugar cravings.
Baby Girl, Alert! Shemar Moore Announces He’s Expecting A Daughter With His Longtime Lady Jesiree Dizon
Attention all baby girls, Shemar Moore’s going to be a girl dad! The actor, 52, made the announcement exclusively on the forthcoming January 26 episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show while reflecting on it being a full circle moment. Moore’s mother Marilyn Wilson-Moore passed away on February 8, 2020, and his daughter’s due date is […]
Brendan Fraser Will Miss the $3,500 Gift Bag Going to All 80 of the Nominees — Incentive for Him to Show Up!
Brendan Fraser may be kicking himself by the end of Tuesday’s Golden Globes. Even if the members of the Hollywood Foreign Press aren’t allowed to accept gifts anymore (wink wink), the Golden Globes nominees can. Fraser is boycotting the ceremony so he won’t luck out. But the other...
Prince Harry Kvetch Fest Added Over 1 Million Viewers to “60 Minutes,” Up 13.6%
Nothing like airing a little dirty laundry to get the ratings up. Last night, Prince Harry’s kvetch fest with Anderson Cooper added a little over 1 million viewers to the average “60 Minutes” ratings. Total viewers came to 10.5 million. That was an increase of 13.6% since last week.
Death Knell for Movie Houses: NYC’s Chelsea Loses Main Multiplex, Cinepolis Theater, Today
Today is the last day for the Cinepolis Theater on West 23rd St in Chelsea. For a long time the multiplex was a Cineplex Odeon establishment. Then eight years ago it was taken over by Cinepolis. Now it’s gone. A post on the website reads: “Dear valued guests, We...
Tom Cruise Snubs National Board of Review Gala Honoring “Top Gun Maverick,” Skips Dinner
Tom Cruise is only taking his producer’s hat seriously when it comes to the Producer’s Guild, but not for the phony baloney National Bored of Review. Last night, Cruise skipped the annual fan based gala thrown by the NBR even though they named “Top Gun Maverick” their Best Picture. The NBR thought they’d get Cruise as a big celebrity guest. But he was too busy working on “Mission Impossible 17” to fly in for the event.
Horror Film “M3GAN” Scores $30 Mil Weekend, Name in News Right Now Doesn’t Hurt
The big movie of the weekend had nothing to do with Oscars or other awards. It was “M3GAN,” a horror film that scored $30 million in its opening weekend. The name “Megan” is certainly in the news right now, and you know what i’m talking about. Is it a coincidence? (Are there coincidences?) With Prince Harry’s book all over the internet for the last week, the timing couldn’t be better, right?
RIP Quinn Redeker, 87, Oscar Nominated Writer of “The Deer Hunter,” Soap Opera Star
Quinn Redeker has died at age 87. Redeker is best known to TV audiences as a soap opera star and an actor who appeared on dozens of prime time shows. He was also the Oscar nominated writer of a screenplay. Redeker wrote the screenplay for Michael Cimino’s “The Deer Hunter,”...
Singer-songwriter Neil Sedaka tops this weekend's nightlife in the Coachella Valley
HOT PICK Friday - Saturday Pop: In 1959, a kid from Brooklyn named Neil Sedaka released his debut album "Rock With Sedaka" featuring the hit singles "The Diary," "Oh!...
