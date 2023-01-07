The big movie of the weekend had nothing to do with Oscars or other awards. It was “M3GAN,” a horror film that scored $30 million in its opening weekend. The name “Megan” is certainly in the news right now, and you know what i’m talking about. Is it a coincidence? (Are there coincidences?) With Prince Harry’s book all over the internet for the last week, the timing couldn’t be better, right?

1 DAY AGO